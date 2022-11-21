ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Suspect sought after setting dog on fire in Nashville

By Alicia Patton
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OYDGF_0jIZskDb00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An animal rescue shelter is searching for answers after animal control officers found a dog that had been set on fire in South Nashville.

On Wednesday morning, animal control officers with Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) reported to a home in South Nashville where they found a dog who was in terrible condition.

Officials say the dog, now known as Diamond, had been set on fire and was in immediate need of emergency veterinary care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jD71G_0jIZskDb00
Source: MACC

The shelter says Diamond’s swelling has gone down, but she has a long road to recovery ahead. Crews at the shelter say Diamond has been very sweet and the team will continue to provide their best care as the investigation continues.

At this time, Diamond’s medical care has been covered by the shelter’s Emergency Medical Fund, which is funded by Friends of MACC .

MACC is asking for the public’s assistance in learning who might be responsible for committing such a terrible act.

Officials with MACC believe the incident occurred Tuesday night on Carroll Street near Interstate 40 in South Nashville.

Anyone with information is asked to email Metro Animal Care and Control at complaint.macc@nashville.gov or contact Nashville Crime Stoppers by calling 615-74-CRIME (27463) .

Metro Animal Care and Control have more than 100 animals available for adoption. The shelter urges those wanting to help Diamond, or other animals, can do so by adopting a pet or joining their “Foster Roster”. To join, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Man hid camera in daughter’s shower, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man living in Nashville has been arrested after his wife found a hidden camera in their daughter’s shower. The woman called police Thursday after finding the hidden camera in the bathroom where her husband, Horacio Minero-Hernandez, requested their 12-year-old daughter take a shower, according to an arrest affidavit.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville woman finds video camera hidden in her bathroom, husband arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is arrested after his wife finds a camera hidden in the bathroom. A woman contacted Metro Nashville Police on Thursday after finding a video camera in a light fixture in the bathroom at their house on Clarksville Pike. She told police that her husband, 39-year-old Horacio Minero-Hernandez, was remodeling one bathroom and told her to have her daughters take their showers in the other bathroom (where she found the camera).
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: LaVergne Murder Case Involving Two Sisters

(La Vergne, Tenn.) UPDATE – A murder case involving two sisters has been handed down to a Rutherford County Grand Jury. 25-Year-old Kandis Davis is accused of shooting and killing her sister Robin Taylor in LaVergne on October 6, 2022. LaVergne Police reported that 37-year-old Taylor was unresponsive when...
LA VERGNE, TN
KCJJ

Tennessee woman arrested after brief police chase on Highway 218

A Tennessee woman faces charges that she led the Iowa State Patrol on a brief chase on Highway 218. Troopers say they noticed a 2019 Lincoln MKZ speeding southbound on Highway 218 just south of the Interstate 80 interchange just after 1:30 Monday afternoon. The vehicle was clocked at 98 miles per hour.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Body of Vanderbilt student found in New Hampshire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a missing Vanderbilt University student was found Wednesday in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, a sophomore majoring in biochemistry and chemical biology, went on a hike on Sunday while home for Thanksgiving break and never returned. She turned 20 years old on Wednesday, the same day officers found her body.
NASHVILLE, TN
chattanoogacw.com

What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS 42

CBS 42

70K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy