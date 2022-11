DAYTON, Ohio — A man who was wrongfully convicted in Ohio has been awarded $45 million by a federal jury, the largest civil rights award in Ohio history. According to WHIO, Roger Dean Gillispie served 20 years in prison for the kidnapping and rape of three women in Miami and Harrison townships that he did not commit. He was exonerated in 2011 after a federal court found that key evidence had been withheld by the state. That key evidence would have led to Gillispie getting acquitted, but it was not presented to the juries in either one of his two trials.

OHIO STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO