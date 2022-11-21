The 9-2 North Carolina Tar Heels will host their last regular season game against 7-4 NC State on Friday as the season winds down. A game that has been circled on calendars for quite some time is finally here, as the two rivals finally meet. Both teams have shared moments of success, being in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, and moments of disappointment as being on the losing end of games they heavily favored in. North Carolina is coming off their worse loss of the season to a 5-6 Georgia Tech team, losing 21-17 in a game they were favored to...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO