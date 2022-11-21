Read full article on original website
First look: NC State at North Carolina odds and lines
The NC State Wolfpack (7-4, 3-4 ACC) travel to Chapel Hill to take on the No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-2, 6-1) Friday. Kickoff from Kenan Stadium is at 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC). Below, we look at NC State vs. North Carolina school odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions.
247Sports
LOOK: UNC Releases Uniform Combination for N.C. State Game, Including New Chrome Helmet
On Wednesday, No. 18 North Carolina (9-2) announced that it will debut a never-before-seen chrome helmet for its regular season finale against N.C. State (7-4) set for Friday at 3:30 pm in Chapel Hill. The game will be aired on ESPN2. The Tar Heels, who are 6.5-point favorites at home,...
Tyrese Proctor surprises associate head coach on glass
Even with two 7-footers in the starting lineup, no Duke basketball player has more boards across the past two games than rookie combo guard Tyrese Proctor. The 6-foot-5, 175-pound Aussie grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds in the Blue Devils' 92-58 home victory over Delaware on Friday night. Three ...
Yardbarker
Watch: NC State vs. Kansas | ACC Men's Basketball Highlights (2022-23)
NC State vs. Kansas: The North Carolina State Wolfpack fought hard with one of the best teams in the nation, but lost a close one to No. 3 Kansas, 80-74. Casey Morsell led the Wolfpack in scoring with 21 points on 5-8 shooting from three-point range. Terquavion Smith chipped in 19 points and Jarkel Joiner added 17 in the loss. Kansas freshman sensation Gradey Dick led all scorers with 25 points in the win.
Slow Starts Plague UVA Volleyball in 3-1 Loss at NC State
The Cavaliers dug themselves early holes in a four-set loss to the Wolfpack on Wednesday afternoon in Raleigh
Postgame Takeaways: NC State comes up short against No. 3 Kansas
NC State put together a complete game against No. 3 Kansas, but was unable to get over the hump in the second half in an 80-74 loss to the Jayhawks. The guard play was strong for the Wolfpack, but its inability to stop Gradey Dick from deep led to State having to climb back from multiple deficits and ultimately falling to 4-1 on the season with the loss.
UNC football vs. NC State: Game preview, info, prediction and more
The 9-2 North Carolina Tar Heels will host their last regular season game against 7-4 NC State on Friday as the season winds down. A game that has been circled on calendars for quite some time is finally here, as the two rivals finally meet. Both teams have shared moments of success, being in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, and moments of disappointment as being on the losing end of games they heavily favored in. North Carolina is coming off their worse loss of the season to a 5-6 Georgia Tech team, losing 21-17 in a game they were favored to...
