How many cannabis dispensaries can I visit in one day in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Since the legalization of recreational-use marijuana in Illinois, licensed dispensaries have been popping up all over the state.

You may be wondering: how many dispensaries can I visit in one day?

Illinois does not limit the number of dispensaries a person can visit in one day, however, there is a limit on how many cannabis products can be purchased.

Illinois residents over 21 years of age are legally limited to possessing 30 grams of marijuana flower, or up to 500 grams of THC, the active ingredient that causes a “high.”

For edibles, or cannabis-infused gummies, chocolates, or other products, possession is limited to 500 grams.

The state permits a user to possess 5 grams of cannabis concentrates, such as waxes or oils.

However, the law allows for a person to possess a maximum amount of flower (30 gm), THC (500 gm), and edibles (500 gm) all at the same time.

Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary, 2696 McFarland Road, and Mapleglen Care Center, 4777 Stenstrom Road, and Buckbee Weed Co., 1018 S. Main Street, and The Happy Cannabis Company, 4120 N. Bell School Road, currently sell recreational and medical cannabis.

Here’s a better understanding of what you should expect before you go:

Have your valid ID ready

-only those 21 and older will be able to purchase cannabis.

Bring Cash

-it’s going to be cash only for the purchases.

What you can purchase

-flowers, edibles, concentrates, vape pens and more.

Medical Marijuana

-if you need to get it there will be express check-in and out lines for you

And be aware that cannabis purchased legally in Illinois cannot be transported across state lines.

A non-Illinois resident can possess half of what a resident is allowed.

Medical cannabis users can purchase 71 grams every 14 days.

Smokers cannot indulge while around anyone who is under 21, nor police officers, firefighters, or on school grounds.

Recreational cannabis sales reached a new record for Illinois for the 2022 fiscal year, bringing in $1.5 billion in revenue.

The State will collect $445 million in tax revenue from the record profits, a 50% increase compared to 2021.

A portion of Illinois’ legal marijuana tax income has been designated for minority communities impacted by the War on Drugs .

Those communities are mostly black Americans, according to the NAACP .

In an effort to offset the economic effect of the War on Drugs on the black community, the City hopes tax funds collected legal cannabis will go toward local youth programs, communities impacted by gun violence, and promoting employment opportunities.

Funds that are part of the “Rockford REGROW (Reinvest, Energize, Give, Restore Opportunity, Win)” grants, have been awarded to several local interest groups since marijuana became legal in the state.

