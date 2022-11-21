Read full article on original website
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPewaukee, WI
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWest Bend, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Day 1 of Darrell Brooks SentencingMilwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Candy Cane Lane opens Nov. 25; benefits MACC Fund
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Candy Cane Lane opens Friday, Nov. 25 for its 37th year!. The West Allis neighborhood bounded by Oklahoma and Montana Avenues on the south and north, and 92nd and 96th Streets on the east and west, is transformed into a winter wonderland to benefit the MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, Inc.)
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Feeding America hosts 25th annual 'Stuff the Bus' food drive
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The annual "Stuff the Bus" event returns for it's 25th year. The event helps feed thousands of families in need throughout the Milwaukee area. The event fills two Milwaukee County Transit System bus with groceries. According to Feeding America, one in eight people in Milwaukee don't know where their next meal is coming from and one in four children don't know where their next meal is coming from.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha’s Soup Depot serves final meal after 21 years
After more than 20 years, the Soup Depot, 2731 18th St., served its last meal Wednesday, giving away soup, burgers, fries and more for free as a final farewell to its loyal customers. Customers ate from Styrofoam containers and with plastic utensils, as the silverware and plates were gone. Owner...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Small Business Saturday in Downtown Port Washington
Sweater weather is here and if you’re hoping to be cozy this holiday season there’s a shop in Port Washington that has your back. Brian Kramp is previewing this weekend’s Small Business Saturday Shop Hop Event at a local shop that makes shopping for clothes fun!
wxerfm.com
The Top 13 Thing Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend!
The Weekend Whassup! The Point keeps you connected to the top 13 things happening around Sheboygan this Thanksgiving weekend!. See Sleeping Beauty – Presented by the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine Friday night at 7:30 at The Weill Center For The Performing Arts in Downtown Sheboygan. https://wxerfm.com/events/337952/. It’s Double...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Thanksgiving meal efforts address community need
MILWAUKEE - Food prices have made grocery shopping difficult ahead of Thanksgiving, Nov. 24. In Milwaukee County, a pair of community events Wednesday worked to take some stress off of people's plates. "They came looking for just a turkey and received so much more," said Milwaukee Alderman Khalif Rainey, who...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Active Streets program extended into winter months
MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) announced on Tuesday, Nov. 22 that it is extending the program that permits restaurants and bars to utilize sidewalks, parking lanes, and travel lanes for expanded seating accommodations. The Active Streets for Business winter season is from Nov. 16,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Thanksgiving Milwaukee parking, garbage schedule changes
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Keith Pulvermacher tribute concert celebrates musician at Turner Hall
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin lost a talented songwriter and performer this past summer when Keith Pulvermacher died of blood cancer. He was only 49. At Turner Hall in Milwaukee, a concert Wednesday, Nov. 23 not only celebrated Pulvermacher but raised awareness for the charity he started and money for his two young daughters.
ozaukeepress.com
Merchants take matters into their own hands Saturday
Port store owners take over shop local event that last year flooded downtown with holiday shoppers. Like other stores in downtown Port Washington, Locally Inspired was packed with shoppers during last year's Small Business Saturday. Press file photo.
whbl.com
Kohler Police Hoping to Help Feed Sheboygan County
What must be one of the smallest police departments in Wisconsin is hoping to make an oversized contribution to the fight against hunger in Sheboygan County. The Kohler Police Department’s “Stuff the Squad” food drive will be held on Saturday, December 10th from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Considering its location in a modest headquarters across the street from the giant factory namesake of the village, the Kohler Police have decided to relocate their food drive to the much-busier location of the Home Depot at Kohler’s Deer Trace Shopping Center. There, it’s hoped that hundreds more will be able to turn over some of the four “Most Wanted” from the Kohler P.D.s list that includes cereal, peanut butter, soup and canned fruit. Items won’t be jailed, but turned over to the Sheboygan County Food Bank for distribution to needy families and individuals.
WISN
Vandals target Kenosha church, cover shrine in green spray paint
KENOSHA, Wis. — Parishioners in St. Peter's Catholic Church were greeted with a mysterious message after vandals spray painted on the Divine Mercy over the weekend. The message read 'Ankh e em Maat,' which in ancient Egyptian translates 'To Live in Truth.'. Experts tell WISN 12 News the word...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee driver hits pedestrian, building near 51st and Center
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the city's north side Wednesday morning, Nov. 23. Officials said the vehicle hit the pedestrian near 51st and Center before striking a building around 10:35 a.m. Police said the pedestrian, a 55-year-old Milwaukee man, was...
Wisconsin Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Here's where to find it.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Club Q shooting vigil honors 'lives that were lost'
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee LGBTQ+ groups came together in Milwaukee Tuesday to remember the five people killed in the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The vigil was organized by Courage MKE, The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, Zao MKE, Cream City Foundation and Diverse & Resilient and held at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center.
ozaukeepress.com
Port Washington High School Class of 1953
The Port Washington High School Class of 1953 gathered at Plier’s Full Circle for a reunion on Oct. 20. Those attending included (front row, from left) Audrey Arendt Bohn, Margaret Arendt Matenaer, Sharon Straube Schlundt, Doreen Barsch Koopman, Bernice VandeBoom Schueller, Mary Ann Glander Parlow, (back row) Merlin Mueller, Joyce Stroessner Meinberg, Paul Swatek, Sandy Watry Lanser, Carole Hill Priske, Frank Schmit, Pat Werner Krainz, Jim Watry, Doris Luedtke Seyfert and Peter Puerling. Photo by Sam Arendt.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dorothy Gallun estate auction open now
CEDARBURG - The auction of the estate of well-known local jeweler and antique dealer Dorothy Gallun is now open online to the public. The auction, presented by Cedarburg Auction & Appraisals LLC, will close Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m., starting with Item No. 1 and continuing until all items are sold.
WISN
Waukesha man's wheelchair repeatedly stuck on snow-covered bridge
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Mike Kirkham and his service dog, Blaze, attempt to make the half-mile trip along St. Paul Avenue in Waukesha to a nearby store almost every day. But twice recently Mike's wheelchair journey has ended abruptly, stuck on a snow-covered bridge path. And twice, Waukesha Police have been called to help him out.
WISN
Milwaukee neighborhood covered in demolition dust
MILWAUKEE — Demolition is ongoing at the iconic former Froedtert malt silos in West Milwaukee, but nearby residents say the work of the wrecking ball is leaving them under a cloud of dust. "I got the stuff right in my eyes. My eyes were all full of this grit,"...
