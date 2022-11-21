3 youths arrested after Portland pot shop burglaries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three teens, 14 and 15 years old, were arrested following what Portland police called a crime spree targeting marijuana dispensaries in the early hours of Monday.

The Southeast Portland burglaries happened at 1:32 a.m., 2:11 a.m. and 3:10 a.m., authorities said. The targeted businesses were in the 9200 block of SE Woodstock, 4100 block of SE 60th and 10000 block of SE Division and all of them followed the same pattern.

At each burglary, authorities said, a car drove to the front of the business. Several people ran into the store, ran out with merchandise and then fled to a different waiting vehicle. The first car was always left at the scene and determined to be stolen.

Nectar dispensary in SE Portland was damaged during a burglary (Courtesy: PPB). Five Zero Trees in SE Portland was burglarized (Courtesy: PPB).

But officers were in the vicinity of the third burglary and spotted a silver Kia Soul with its lights off, officials said. PPB’s Air Support Unit flew into the area to help officers n the ground and tracked the Kia to the 1600 block of SE Main.

A perimeter was set up and the 3 teens were taken into custody, officials said.

The juveniles will face charges of burglary, criminal mischief, reckless driving and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. They were booked into the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Home.

“Portland’s Air Support Unit played an integral role in the apprehension and capture of these brazen burglars,” Chief Chuck Lovell said in a statement that included a link to the Air Support Unit’s video.

