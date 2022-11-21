ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 MSU players charged in tunnel brawl

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Nearly a month after a tunnel brawl following the Michigan State University and University of Michigan rivalry game, seven MSU players are facing charges. On Oct. 29, the Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7. Soon after the game, social media posts spread showing at least three...
NCAA announces Detroit as host for Final Four in 2027

DETROIT — The Men's Final Four is set to return to Ford Field in Detroit in 2027, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) announced Tuesday. This will be the second time that Ford Field will play host to the Final Four of the NCAA Basketball Tournament. The first time being in 2009, where 72,922 fans watched the finals.
