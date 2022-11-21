Read full article on original website
Penguins Practice: No. 1 Power Play Gets New Look
The Pittsburgh Penguins’ power play got a bit of an overhaul during practice Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena. Mike Sullivan tweaked the makeup of both units, notably going with two defensemen on the points of the No. 1 group. He moved Jeff Petry to the No. 1 power play,...
NHL
Malkin surprised by son, who reads Penguins lineup for 1,000th NHL game
Teammates have fun, mimic forward's unique warmup routine on emotional night. In a career that has spanned 17 NHL seasons and 1,000 games, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin hasn't earned a reputation for showing his emotions. Sunday in Chicago was a different story. The Penguins celebrated Malkin reaching the 1,000...
NHL
Penguins Made Sure Malkin's Wife and Son Witnessed Milestone Game
Director of team operations Jason Seidling came up with the idea for Nikita to read the starting lineup ahead of Evgeni's 1,000th game. For a while, the Penguins two franchise centers had been fortunate to hit their millennial milestones in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby got his 1,000th career point on Feb....
Sabres’ 7-goal game stops skid, rout Habs
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres scored early and often Tuesday night in Montreal, ending an eight-game skid with a 7-2 rout of the Canadiens. Rasmus Dahlin, JJ Peterka and Alex Tuch gave Buffalo a 3-0 lead in the opening 2:13 of the game, the seventh-fastest three goals in NHL history. Jeff Skinner tallied two […]
NHL
Penguins Players Divide and Conquer to Serve the Pittsburgh Community
One group participated in the Burgh Proud Thanksgiving Meal Distribution event, while another served hot meals at Rainbow Kitchen. Families will come together on Thursday to express thanks, tell stories, and create memories. And of course, they will also eat a Thanksgiving meal with those they care about. But not...
NHL
Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Named NHL's First Star of the Week
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was named the NHL's First Star for the week of November 14, it was announced today by the NHL. This is the second time this season Crosby has been named the NHL's First Star of the Week, following the opening week of the season. Through four...
NHL
Detroit claims goaltender Magnus Hellberg from Seattle
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today claimed goaltender Magnus Hellberg off waivers from the Seattle Kraken. Hellberg, 31, has split the 2022-23 season between the Ottawa Senators and Kraken. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound netminder became the first goaltender in NHL history to earn his first three career wins with three different clubs when he made 29 saves for Ottawa in a 4-2 win on Oct. 24 against Dallas. Hellberg appeared in one game with the Red Wings in 2021-22, stopping 20 shots in a 5-3 victory on April 29 at New Jersey. Prior to joining the Red Wings, Hellberg spent the 2021-22 season with Sochi HC of the Kontinental Hockey League, posting a 2.42 goals-against average, 0.917 save percentage and five shutouts in 37 games. In all, Hellberg suited up the last five seasons in the KHL for Kunlun Red Star (2017-18), St. Petersburg SKA (2018-21) and Sochi (2021-22), compiling an 81-64-14 record in 169 appearances. A native of Uppsala, Sweden, Hellberg also represented his country at the 2022 Winter Olympics, showing a 1-0-1 record with a 2.46 goals-against average and a 0.933 save percentage in two appearances. Additionally, Hellberg played for Team Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Championship and posted a 3-0-0 record in three starts en route to helping his country win the gold medal.
FOX Sports
Flyers bring 8-game losing streak into matchup with the Penguins
Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers head into a matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins after losing eight in a row. Philadelphia is 7-6-3 overall with a 1-1-4 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Flyers...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Dallas for Stars Matchup
Chicago plays in Texas looking for a win against the Stars. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks fly to Dallas for their ninth game on the road this season looking to get their seventh win. RECAP. Despite erasing a...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ PENGUINS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Pittsburgh. As per the lines and pairings used during warm-ups in Pittsburgh, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. Lines. Adam Ruzicka - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Dillon Dube - Nazem Kadri - Andrew Mangiapane. Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake...
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Predictions: November 23 Including Calgary Flames vs Pittsburgh Penguins
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game for NHL Predictions is the Calgary Flames vs the Pittsburgh Penguins.
FOX Sports
Columbus and Montreal meet in Eastern Conference action
Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (5-9-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Blue Jackets -115, Canadiens -105; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Montreal Canadiens hit the ice in Eastern Conference action. Columbus has a...
NHL
Game Day: Preds at Red Wings Preview
Nashville Looks to Extend Point Streak to Six Games in Visit to Detroit. The Nashville Predators went 4-0-1 during their five-game homestand from Nov. 12-21, picking up wins over the NY Rangers, Minnesota, NY Islanders and Arizona and earning a point in an OT loss vs. Tampa Bay. On Wednesday, they hit the road to take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
Red Wings set to host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Friday
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings are proud to once again team up with the American Cancer Society for Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Friday as the organizations join forces to bring awareness to pediatric cancer, celebrate courageous cancer fighters and raise money for research, in partnership with Comerica Bank.
