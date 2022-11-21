ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Tonawanda man pleads guilty to selling meth, gun charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 41-year-old Tonawanda man pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges, the United States Attorney announced Tuesday. Jason Cartwright was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking. The plea […]
TONAWANDA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Off-duty Buffalo police officer arraigned on gun charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old off-duty Buffalo police officer was arraigned on a gun charge Monday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Dequinn Saunders, of Buffalo, was arraigned on one count of failure to safely store firearms in the first degree. On Oct. 7, Saunders allegedly left his legally-owned, loaded handgun underneath […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man who allegedly disguised himself as Black during robbery arrested

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A white man who allegedly used dark makeup to disguise himself as Black before attempting to rob a mall kiosk was arrested, the Lakewood-Busti Police Department announced Wednesday. Michael Lee, 34, was charged with third-degree robbery and petit larceny. Lakewood-Busti police say they responded to the Banter by Piercing Pagoda kiosk […]
LAKEWOOD, NY
WIVB

Concord man arrested after allegedly driving impaired

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Concord man was arrested after allegedly driving while impaired by drugs, the Erie County Sheriff’s office announced Wednesday. Hugh Smith Jr., 50, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, DWI-drug with two prior convictions, and tampering with evidence — all felonies. He was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
CONCORD, NY
wesb.com

Little Valley Couple Jailed After 11-Month-Old Apparently Overdoses

A Little Valley couple are facing charges after an 11 month old apparently overdosed on Fentanyl. According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Cody Worthington and 32-year-old Samantha Steiner discovered the toddler unconscious and unresponsive. The child became alert and responsive after two doses of Narcan. Deputies say...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Man dead following police-involved shooting

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A 40-year-old man identified as Daniel D. Kachinoski is dead following an officer-involved shooting, according to the Town of Niagara Police Department. Sheriff Michael Filicetti viewed the police body cam video and said "I can tell that based on what I have reviewed thus far,...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

For the second time, a state appellate court has rejected 23-year-old Leonard Hahn IV’s efforts to obtain youthful offender status. He was convicted as a 17-year-old of raping two children, one in Alabama and the other in Attica. However, his appeal was declined because it was determined Hahn acted alone and his involvement with both children was major. He was sentenced to concurrent 10-year terms in both Wyoming and Genesee Counties, along with 20 years of post-release supervision. While in prison, Hahn also was convicted of promoting contraband, which added 18 months to his sentence. He’s eligible for parole in 2025.
BUFFALO, NY

