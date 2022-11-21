Read full article on original website
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Convenience store clerk pleads guilty to felony charge
The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 33-year-old Farquan Aljabbouri of Buffalo pleaded guilty Tuesday to misuse of Electronic Benefits Transfer cards.
Accused Buffalo mass shooter’s Monday court appearance adjourned due to weather
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The accused mass shooter that killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket in May is having his Monday appearance at Erie County Court adjourned due to inclement weather, New York Court officials confirmed Sunday. A new date for accused shooter Payton Gendron’s appearance has not yet been scheduled. Thursday, it was […]
Tonawanda man pleads guilty to selling meth, gun charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 41-year-old Tonawanda man pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges, the United States Attorney announced Tuesday. Jason Cartwright was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking. The plea […]
Off-duty Buffalo police officer arraigned on gun charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old off-duty Buffalo police officer was arraigned on a gun charge Monday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Dequinn Saunders, of Buffalo, was arraigned on one count of failure to safely store firearms in the first degree. On Oct. 7, Saunders allegedly left his legally-owned, loaded handgun underneath […]
Man who allegedly disguised himself as Black during robbery arrested
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A white man who allegedly used dark makeup to disguise himself as Black before attempting to rob a mall kiosk was arrested, the Lakewood-Busti Police Department announced Wednesday. Michael Lee, 34, was charged with third-degree robbery and petit larceny. Lakewood-Busti police say they responded to the Banter by Piercing Pagoda kiosk […]
Off-duty customs officer arraigned for menacing victim with handgun
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that an Orchard Park man was arraigned on one count of menacing in the second degree.
Teen facing charges for killing passengers after crashing stolen vehicle on 33
The district attorney's office announced a 16-year-old boy faces multiple charges, including manslaughter, in the crash that occurred on Route 33.
Adolescent offender in Kensington Expressway crash indicted on additional charges
The adolescent offender alleged of being behind the wheel of a deadly one-car crash nearly a month ago on the Kensington Expressway was back in court on Tuesday for arraignment on further charges. Read more here:
Concord man arrested after allegedly driving impaired
SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Concord man was arrested after allegedly driving while impaired by drugs, the Erie County Sheriff’s office announced Wednesday. Hugh Smith Jr., 50, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, DWI-drug with two prior convictions, and tampering with evidence — all felonies. He was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
Driver From Horrific Crash On 33 Charged With Multiple Crimes
A horrific crash on Route 33 in Buffalo ended with 4 people losing their lives and now law enforcement officials have announced that the driver of the vehicle has been criminally charged with their deaths. In the early morning hours on Monday, October 24, 2022, 6 young adults were in...
Little Valley Couple Jailed After 11-Month-Old Apparently Overdoses
A Little Valley couple are facing charges after an 11 month old apparently overdosed on Fentanyl. According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Cody Worthington and 32-year-old Samantha Steiner discovered the toddler unconscious and unresponsive. The child became alert and responsive after two doses of Narcan. Deputies say...
WATCH: Police investigate deadly officer-involved shooting in Town of Niagara
Town of Niagara Police say the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and the state attorney general’s office are probing Saturday’s officer involved shooting during a domestic dispute.
Buffalo Police Captain sued for racist rant, hostile work enviornment
In a 17 page lawsuit, filed in Federal Court, three members of the Buffalo Police Behavioral Health Team allege their boss, Amber Beyer went on a 20 minute racist rant in May.
Six months after Tops mass shooting, state program keeping people inside their homes
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Because of last week’s storm, News 4 had to divert its attention away from our series last week on what’s changed since the Tops mass shooting? Last week, marked six months since the tragedy and many people have been frustrated over the slow pace of change on Buffalo’s East Side. Through […]
Man dead following police-involved shooting
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A 40-year-old man identified as Daniel D. Kachinoski is dead following an officer-involved shooting, according to the Town of Niagara Police Department. Sheriff Michael Filicetti viewed the police body cam video and said "I can tell that based on what I have reviewed thus far,...
In wake of Colorado mass shooting, Club Marcella welcomes call for more protection
As Governor Hochul calls on State Police to increase protection for hate crime targets, one nightclub that hosts the LGBTQ community says it’s an excellent move and helps with the nightlife economy.
Afternoon News Brief
For the second time, a state appellate court has rejected 23-year-old Leonard Hahn IV’s efforts to obtain youthful offender status. He was convicted as a 17-year-old of raping two children, one in Alabama and the other in Attica. However, his appeal was declined because it was determined Hahn acted alone and his involvement with both children was major. He was sentenced to concurrent 10-year terms in both Wyoming and Genesee Counties, along with 20 years of post-release supervision. While in prison, Hahn also was convicted of promoting contraband, which added 18 months to his sentence. He’s eligible for parole in 2025.
Teen missing in Niagara County
The Sheriff's office says Davis "is known to frequent Burt's Dam Fisherman Park, where he likes to fish" and "currently does not have access to his daily medications."
Buffalo man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend on Cambridge Avenue
A Buffalo man is accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend during a domestic violence incident on Cambridge Avenue on November 4.
City of Buffalo employee killed during snow removal operation in South Buffalo
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced a city employee was struck and killed during the snow removal operation in South Buffalo Wednesday.
