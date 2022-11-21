Kelly Rowland Praised Chris Brown While Accepting An Award On His Behalf At The AMAs And Told The Crowd To “Chill Out” After They Booed Him

Since becoming one of the Biggest Musical Artists in the World, Taylor Swift has not made a habit of showing up to awards shows. Been there, done that, and have a decade of “Taylor Swift Surprise Face” memes to prove it. But with the release of Midnights, she’s back, headlining a tour. Taylor Swift also made a surprise appearance at the 2022 AMAs, much to the shock of fans at home, while bringing the girl power vibes with her and a shoutout to Blake Lively.

