Kelly Rowland Praised Chris Brown While Accepting An Award On His Behalf At The AMAs And Told The Crowd To “Chill Out” After They Booed Him

Chris Brown's AMAs Tribute To Michael Jackson Canceled As Execs Worried About 'Convicted Domestic Abuser Feting Alleged Child Molester'
Chris Brown revealed his tribute performance dedicated to Michael Jackson at the 2022 American Music Awards was canceled for "reasons unknown" — which have since come to light, RadarOnline.com has learned. A report detailed behind-the-scenes drama that led up to the star-studded show, explaining why Brown's performance was allegedly abruptly blocked by Disney/ABC shortly before the event.For context, the Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News.Brown, who won the prize for Favorite Male R&B Artist, has appeared at several awards shows since pleading guilty to physically assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009, founder of Puck media Matthew...
Kelly Rowland Hits the amfAR Gala Red Carpet With Son Titan and Husband Tim
Kelly Rowland made a rare public appearance with her family at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 3. The Destiny's Child singer brought husband Tim Weatherspoon and son Titan as her dates for the star-studded event, which fundraises for HIV/AIDS research programs. After posing with Rowland on the red carpet in matching black suits, Weatherspoon and Titan took the stage during the ceremony to present her with the award of courage, both beaming with pride the entire time. Weatherspoon delivered a speech to celebrate Rowland's ongoing support of amfAR's mission to end the AIDS epidemic.
Chris Brown Mocks AMAs Ratings As Producers Explain Axed Michael Jackson Tribute
Chris Brown has mocked the American Music Awards’ ratings after his Michael Jackson tribute was canceled at the last minute. Breezy took to his Instagram Stories on Monday (November 21) to share a news story that stated the 2022 AMAs saw a major dip in viewers compared last year, while adding his own face palm emoji.
Kim Kardashian Revealed She Reached Out To Kanye West “At The Height” Of Their Feud In Order To Collect His Valuables For Their Kids After Revealing He Often “Gives It All Away”
Kim Kardashian is continuing to shed light on her explosive feud with ex-husband, Kanye West. For those who need a quick refresher, the discord between the exes began to erupt publicly in January this year, after Ye began taking aim at Kim — who filed for divorce from him in Feb. 2021 — and her then-new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in a series of Instagram posts.
Kelly Rowland Shuts Down Audience At AMAs After Booing Chris Brown's Win For 'Favorite Male R&B Artist'
Singer Kelly Rowland doesn’t play about fellow singer Chris Brown. On last night’s American Music Awards (AMAs), Rowland was the emcee during the “Favorite Male R&B” category, which the 33-year-old won, and she reminded the audience who the “Forever” singer was after the crowd booed his win. He beat Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye and The Weeknd but wasn’t there to accept the accolade.
Kelly Rowland Tells Audience To ‘Chill Out’ After Crowd Boos Chris Brown’s American Music Award Win
Chris Brown was reportedly scheduled to perform a Michael Jackson tribute at this year's AMAs award show.
Carrie Underwood Flies Into AMAs Performance After Sparkling Down The Red Carpet In Plunging Gown
Carrie Underwood has “Blown Away” the competition at the 2022 American Music Awards, from the carpet to her energetic performance! The stunning 39-year-old country singer shimmered and shined her way down the red carpet on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles in a gorgeous pastel pink dress that featured pastel-colored tinsel throughout by designer Tony Ward. The dress offered a low neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a super high slit on the right side that showed off her famously toned leg.
Chris Brown Claims American Music Awards Canceled His Michael Jackson Tribute Performance
Chris Brown is shaking his head after announcing that the American Music Awards canceled his scheduled Michael Jackson tribute performance a day before the event. Chris Brown hopped on his Instagram page on Friday (Nov. 18) and shared rehearsal footage of his tribute to Michael Jackson in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the late singer's 1982 iconic album Thriller. In the caption, CB wrote, "U SERIOUS? [man facepalming emoji]."
Kelly Rowland Is Breathtaking In An All Black Look
Kelly Rowland was spotted on Instagram serving a LEWK in a LaQuan Smith gown.
Machine Gun Kelly Calls Out "People in the Rock Community" Who Labeled Him a "Tourist" at AMAs
Machine Gun Kelly took the opportunity to call out his past detractors during his acceptance speech at the 2022 American Music Awards. The artist — who accepted the award for favorite rock artist from Meghan Trainor at the Nov. 20 event — began his speech by announcing he was "petitioning for a larger mic stand" after the one provided was far too short for him.
Carrie Underwood spins and soars in acrobatic performance at 2022 AMAs
Carrie Underwood really knows how to make an entrance!. When it came time for the country hit-maker to take the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards for a performance of her hit “Crazy Angels,” she did so by soaring over the audience in a spherical cage. On...
Lionel Richie Delivers Powerful Remarks As He Receives 2022 AMAs Icon Award
“I’m immensely grateful for a career that has taken me to places I never imagined that I’d go, from arenas worldwide to studio sets to the AMA stage.”
‘Oh Hell No… With Marlon Wayans’ Exclusive: Can Marlon Cure Kelly Rowland Of Claustrophobia By Sending Her Six Feet Under In A Casket?
Marlon Wayans tries to "help" Kelly Rowland get over her claustrophobia by sending her down a virtual abandoned mine...in a coffin!
Kelly Rowland Doubles Down on Supporting Chris Brown at AMAs: 'Everybody Deserves Grace'
Kelly Rowland is sticking firmly in her support of Chris Brown. The 41-year-old has been facing backlash after sharing loving words for the singer during Sunday's 2022 American Music Awards, but is doubling down on her . "I believe that grace is very real," Rowland explained when approached by a...
Kelly Rowland Doubled Down On Defending Chris Brown After His AMAs Win
Kelly Rowland is standing behind her public support for Chris Brown after defending him on the American Music Awards stage. On Nov. 20, Rowland presented Brown with the award for Favorite Male R&B Artist at the AMAs and accepted the award on his behalf as he wasn’t in attendance. Many on social media made it clear they weren’t here for her defense of Brown, who has faced accusations of abuse and assault over the years.
Taylor's Surprise AMAs Appearance Included A Major Blake Lively Shoutout
Since becoming one of the Biggest Musical Artists in the World, Taylor Swift has not made a habit of showing up to awards shows. Been there, done that, and have a decade of “Taylor Swift Surprise Face” memes to prove it. But with the release of Midnights, she’s back, headlining a tour. Taylor Swift also made a surprise appearance at the 2022 AMAs, much to the shock of fans at home, while bringing the girl power vibes with her and a shoutout to Blake Lively.
‘The Equalizer’: Sneak Peek at Kelly Rowland’s Guest Spot (VIDEO)
A superstar singer is in trouble in the November 27 episode of The Equalizer, and who better to step into that role than someone who is one? Grammy winner, actor, and entrepreneur Kelly Rowland guest stars in “Paradise Lost,” and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of her with Queen Latifah’s Robyn McCall.
Kelly Rowland Shines In An All White Look
Kelly Rowland was spotted making a press appearance in an all white look that we love!
Soul Train Awards 2022: Diana Ross Gives a Master Class in Soul with These Iconic Records
Legendary singer-songwriter Diana Ross rose to fame as the lead singer of the iconic Motown group, the Supremes. The Detroit native later saw astronomical success thanks to several albums across genres, including r&b, soul, pop, and disco. Last year, the industry veteran released her 25th studio album—her first release in 15 years—a dedication project to her fans.
Taylor Swift Sweeps 2022 AMAs With Six Wins, Thanks Fans for ‘My Happiness’
AMAs (Taylor’s Version), for sure! Taylor Swift completely dominated the 2022 American Music Awards Sunday night, as she took home all six of the awards she was nominated for, including Artist of the Year. “In the past few years, I have released more music than I did in the entire decade preceding that. And I really feel like that’s down to the fact that you the fans made it clear that you wanted to hear lots of music that I would make,” Swift said as she accepted the major award for the seventh time in her career. “I found that...
