Honeymoon ruined after bride stung by world’s most venomous fish

The wedding stinger.

Love stings for this UK couple whose dream honeymoon turned into a nightmare after the bride was stung by one of the world’s most venomous fish — which left her in agony for months.

“What should have been an amazing honeymoon was spoilt from that point,” Amy Thomson, 27, told SWNS. The painful incident occurred in September after she and her new husband Callum Thomson, 37, had embarked on a two-week honeymoon to the idyllic island of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean.

The newlyweds had been on a snorkeling trip when Amy decided to take a dip to cool down.

“Through our holiday rep, we picked a speedboat trip where they take you to all the differing snorkel stops,” the Hampshire-based hairdresser described. “We were towards the end of it and there was a BBQ on the beach.”

She added, “We were all on the beach and I was between courses and I was quite hot so I wanted to go in for a swim.”

The stonefish is one of the world's deadliest fish, responsible for multiple deaths across the Indo-Pacific region.

However, as she went to don her sea shoes, “the guy who was organizing the trip said ‘no no no you don’t need those here,'” said Thomson. Heeding his advice, she entered the ocean sans protective footwear.

That proved to be an agonizing mistake: Shortly after jumping in the drink, the Brit was stung by a stone fish — the most venomous species in the world, which is responsible for many deaths throughout the Indo-Pacific region, per the Australian Museum .

The critters use their sharp dorsal spines to inject a highly toxic venom that causes “intense pain.”

To make matters worse, stonefish “can blend in so perfectly with their surroundings that their prey, predators, and even human SCUBA divers have trouble seeing them at all,” Oceana.org reports .

After swimming back to shore, Amy said she felt the most intense agony she’d ever experienced.

“I came straight back to the shore when I was at the shore that is when I honestly have never had that much pain in my life,” described the honeymooner, who initially thought she’d stepped on coral. “I looked at my foot and it had already doubled in size, it was all swollen, I looked underneath my foot and it had gone all blue and white.”

Unfortunately, it took a full hour for the boat to ferry Amy and Callum back to shore and another 45 minutes for them to hail a cab to the hotel, SWNS reported.

Upon returning, she promptly visited the hotel doctor, who referred her to the hospital for treatment.

“They blue-lighted me over an hour away from the hospital and the pain lasted until eventually I was put on a drip and given morphine,” the embattled bride explained. “I stayed over in the hospital that night where I received anti-venom for the sting.

She added, “I had fluids, morphine and later that night I had an incision down my foot where they squeezed the venom out.”

All told, the treatments ended up costing her over $2,000. Despite her painful predicament, Amy and Callum remained in Mauritius until September 30, but the bride couldn’t enjoy any activities due to her condition.

“The rest of the honeymoon I was bandaged up I couldn’t do anything, I was just chilling by the pool,” lamented the haircutter.

Unfortunately, her troubles continued to persist after her hellacious honeymoon had ended. “On the flight home my foot blew up like a balloon and I am still suffering now,” said Amy, who’s been on antibiotics since returning home. The haircutter said she also has an upcoming appointment because her “toe won’t stop weeping” due to the stonefish wound.

“There is still no solution for it, I feel really down from it all because I am still suffering,” rued the new bride. “All because when I was putting my shoes on all that guy had to do was not say anything and let me crack on and put them on.”