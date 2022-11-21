ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upworthy

Clever dog who was lost reunited with family after she 'hands herself' to nearby police station

Upworthy
Upworthy
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NS64g_0jIZrVtN00
Cover Image Source: YouTube/Mirror

On November 4, Rosie, a "happy-go-lucky" border collie who enjoys "chasing squirrels" and "fetching balls," was out on a walk at around 4 pm with her owner Steve Harper, 68, when they heard a loud crash. After being startled by fireworks, the rescue dog ran away from her human, but the cunning canine promptly "handed herself in" to a nearby police station, per Independent. Julie, Steve's wife, was at home and uninformed that 10-year-old Rosie had vanished, but could not be reached on her cell despite Steve's best efforts.

The Leicestershire Police department shared a clip from the department's CCTV footage, with an adorable caption praising the young dog's smart instincts. "The pack at Loughborough Police Station made a new furry friend last week after a lost dog strolled into the station. We've collared the CCTV of the Border Collie, Rosie, so you can see her approaching the doors before walking in and taking a seat in the corner. Good dog," the police department wrote in the caption.

Rosie can be seen on the CCTV footage strolling about the police station's entrance before resting down next to the doors. The shocked cops verified Rosie's collar, which bore the name and phone number of her owner, and then called Steve to inform him that Rosie was secure. The black and white dog sipped on some water and soaked up all the staff cuddles as she awaited a ride home.

"Our staff fetched some water for Rosie and made fast friends with plenty of fuss. Thankfully she was wearing a collar, so a lead was available to contact Rosie's owner, who was delighted she had been found safe and well. Rosie was being walked nearby with a second dog when she managed to wander off. What a lovely, clever dog!" the post said, appreciating the doggo's instincts!

62-year-old Julie, Steve's wife, told the Independent, “Someone let off a firework and Rosie does not like loud bangs. Rosie ran back to my husband but, before he could put the lead back on, another firework went off and she just shot off. My husband was upset and very distressed.”

Since Rosie is a rescue dog that the couple got from K9Focus, a dog rescue center in Devon, she may be very sensitive to loud sounds and sudden noises such as those from fireworks. The collie "hates bonfire night," according to Julie, and every time she hears a firework, she will simply "run and hide in the bath and shake."

Source: Facebook

Julie received a call from Leicestershire Police at around 4.30 p.m. as she was taking the couple's other dog, Laser, for a stroll to their home. “They said, ‘Have you got a black and white collie?’ I said, ‘Yes’, and then they said, ‘She just walked up and handed herself into the station’,” Julie described the phone call.

After that, Julie, a mother of five, called her husband to let him know Rosie was okay. Julie praised the police for their "amazing" work and expressed her gratitude for Rosie's safe return. "I was so pleased and so happy she was safe and so proud of her that she was clever enough to find her way to the police station," Julie said, per Mirror.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cXFYC_0jIZrVtN00
Source: Facebook

Comments / 3

John Spadine
2d ago

What a beautiful and very intelligent dog It's good that she's now safe at home

Reply
7
Related
DogTime

Lost Dog Wanders Into Police Station, Hands Herself In

One dog knew just where to go when she found herself lost – the local police station. On Nov. 3, Border Collie Rosie was scared by a firework while her dog dad was walking her and strolled into Loughborough Police Station, where she took a seat in the waiting room. Leicestershire Police staff gave the dog […] The post Lost Dog Wanders Into Police Station, Hands Herself In appeared first on DogTime.
BBC

Sheffield: Dog shot dead in street after owner attacked

Police shot dead a dog in the street after it attacked its owner and went on the loose, prompting nearby schools to keep pupils inside. The woman was "severely bitten" on the arm in the Fox Lane area of Sheffield at about 14:00 GMT on Tuesday. Officers said the dog...
Daily Mail

Heroic mother, 30, dies after pushing her two-year-old daughter out of the way of an oncoming lorry which struck her moments later: Heartbroken partner pays tribute to 'my light in the darkest of nights'

A hero mother tragically died after being struck by a lorry which she pushed her two-year-old daughter away from moments before. NHS healthcare assistant Rebecca (Becky) Ableman, 30, was walking to a local shop with her two-year-old daughter Autumn when she was tragically hit by a lorry carrying a crane in Cambridgeshire.
The Independent

Mother whose young children perished in fire has also died

The mother of two young children killed in a house fire in Nottingham on Sunday has also died, police have said.Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, had been on life support after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, in the early hours of Sunday.She and her two daughters Naeemah Drammeh, aged one, and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, were all killed in the fire, which is being treated as a triple murder.Nottinghamshire Police said detectives have been given another 36 hours to question a 31-year-old man on suspicion of killing the young family.Ms Hydara’s husband Aboubacarr Drammeh flew back to the UK from the US to visit his wife in hospital and told journalists he had not started to come to terms with what had happened. Read More ‘Brexit festival’ attacked for ‘colossal waste’ of taxpayer moneyLabour would relax immigration rules to help business, Starmer to sayThe latest strange skirmish in the never-ending Brexit wars
People

Texas Boy, 1, Returns Home After Surviving Being Run Over by a Tractor on His Family's Farm

The "horrific accident" happened "in less than two minutes," Ripp Macek's family said. But now the boy is recovering and "moving mountains every day" A 1-year-old is back home with his family in Texas after surviving a scary accident on their farm.  "God has something big in store for him," Ripp Macek's father, Chase Macek, told CBS affiliate KHOU. "I think he's going to be a doctor."  On Sept. 24, the toddler was playing outside when he "disconnected my phone," mom Kendall Macek told the outlet. A short while later, his dad said that...
TEXAS STATE
Upworthy

Mama chimpanzee overcome with emotion after being reunited with her 2-day-old chimp

Sedgwick County Zoo welcomed the cutest member of their community on board 2 days back when their chimpanzee Mahale gave birth via emergency C-section after natural labor stopped progressing. The animal care team decided to intervene surgically after noticing that the labor progressions at present could hurt both mother and child. Kucheza, the baby chimp, was born at 12:48 p.m. via C-Section.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
The Independent

Woman, 102, finally discovers what happened to stillborn baby 76 years on

A 102-year-old great-grandmother has spoken of her “relief” after discovering the grave of her stillborn baby, 76 years after she fell pregnant.Marjorie Rigby found out she was having her first child after marrying her military hero husband Charlie, who fought for five years in Italy and Africa during World War Two.The retired secretary, who had also worked in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, headed to a private nursing clinic to have the baby, named Laura, in September 1946.Tragically, after spending three days in labour, she overheard her consultant doctor say that the baby had passed away.Marjorie was rushed to a...
Upworthy

Upworthy

136K+
Followers
4K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy