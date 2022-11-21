ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anghami Lab Opens in Boulevard Riyadh City, Bringing a Whole New Experience to the City's Buzzing Music and Social Scene

 3 days ago
RIYADH, KSA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022--

Anghami, the leading music and entertainment streaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, has launched an innovative new entertainment venue in Riyadh with a totally unique concept: a lounge, stage and studio offering an epic blend of good vibes, live performances, and original music.

Anghami Lab Opens in Boulevard Riyadh City, Bringing a Whole New Experience to the City’s Buzzing Music and Social Scene (Photo: Business Wire)

A rooftop with a twist, Anghami Lab is a partnership between Anghami and Addmind, the region’s market leader in hospitality. Fusing Arabic and international music and cuisine, Anghami Lab will feature a trendy and buzzing lounge for socializing with friends as well as a stage for live music performances from the region’s top talents. It will also act as a platform for producers, artists, and music enthusiasts to co-create. The venue will also host hologram-based shows featuring timeless performances by the region’s top celebrities to add a whole new dimension to the experience.

The expertly crafted menu offers unique Mediterranean flavors, and an exotic selection of mocktails and beverages served by world-class bartenders and mixologists, bringing the best of music and culinary talent under one first-of-its-kind creative rooftop.

Eddy Maroun, Co-Founder and CEO of Anghami , says: “Our first real-world Anghami stage in Saudi Arabia underlines our commitment to delivering the best possible experiences for our ever-growing regional and international audiences. We hope our first-of-its-kind entertainment destination mirrors the unique experience Anghami fans get from the app. We believe Anghami Lab is a true reflection of the exciting, vibrant, and modern face of Riyadh.”

“Bringing the Anghami music experience into the real world in one of the most beautiful spots on the city skyline is quite an exciting milestone which we’re thrilled to see come to life. This is just the beginning of our long-term plans with Anghami as we strongly believe in creating synergies between the online and the offline entertainment worlds,” adds Tony Habre, CEO of Addmind.

According to Nada Al Tuwaijri, Co-Founder and CEO of Merwas: “Anghami Lab is a perfect partner for Merwas, which is the largest entertainment factory in the Arab world designed to enable and empower Saudi talents to leave a global imprint. Merwas - which is situated in Boulevard Riyadh City and is one of the 15 entertainment zones in Riyadh Season - boasts 22 international studios and state of the art facilities that will kick off growing Arab talents alongside Anghami Lab.”

Ahmed AlRasheed, Managing Director of Anghami in Saudi Arabia, comments: “Anghami Lab brings a fresh and exciting addition to Riyadh’s burgeoning music scene, through which we aim to further help and support local talents, building on the momentum we have generated through our “Sound of Saudi” TikTok talent hunt. Not only is this a bright new venue for established and up-and-coming talents, but it also offers a tasteful menu and a world-class music recording facility, all behind Riyadh’s most rocking rooftop.”

Anghami Lab blends Arabic and Western music, culture, and cuisine. As the sun sets, guests can enjoy oriental deep house, then a variety of live performances featuring mashups of Arabic and Western music. As the night draws to a close, the Lab’s resident and guest DJs will deliver Arabic Pop and International hits. In addition to exceptional music performances and a modern menu, the Lab also includes a fully-fledged recording studio. Occupying a 5,000 square meter space at Boulevard Riyadh City, Anghami Lab is part of one of 15 entertainment zones that feature the winter-long entertainment and sports festival, Riyadh Season.

“The space combines style, class and comfort with entertainment technology, warm hospitality, and a definite feel-good vibe. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to our first real-world venue, in this breathtaking city hotspot,” adds Maroun.

Riyadh’s new rooftop destination is now open. Join us for a one-of-a-kind experience. For more info and booking enquiries visit: http://anghamilab.com

Download the app here: www.anghami.com

About Anghami Inc.

The first, most-established and fastest-growing music technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa region, Anghami is the go-to destination for Arabic and international music, podcasts, and entertainment. With an extensive ecosystem of music, podcasts, events and more, Anghami provides the tools for anyone to create, curate and share their voice with the world.

Launched in 2012, Anghami was the first music-streaming platform in MENA to digitize the region’s music. Today, it has the largest catalog comprising 72 million songs and licensed content from leading Arabic labels, independent artists, and distributors, available for 75 million registered users.

Anghami has established 40+ telco partnerships to facilitate subscriptions and customer acquisitions, in parallel to building long-term relationships with, and featuring music from, major music labels including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group and the Merlin Network. Anghami is constantly licensing and producing new and original content.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Anghami has offices in Beirut, Dubai, Cairo, and Riyadh and operates in 16 countries across MENA. It has recently expanded into the US and Canada, with Europe in the pipeline. It is the only service available in English, Arabic and French, and remains close to its customer base, not only thanks to its pan-regional presence but also via the 56 million user data points it generates every day.

To learn more about Anghami, please visit: https://anghami.com

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Anghami’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “start,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Anghami’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of COVID-19 on Anghami’s business; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Anghami; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the possibility that Anghami may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties identified in Anghami’s registration statement on Form F-4 (File No. 333-260234) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which was declared effective on December 16, 2021, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and in other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Anghami and available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Anghami cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Anghami cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, Anghami does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

