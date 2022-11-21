ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schneider Electric Named a Top Employer in Canada

 2 days ago
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022--

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has been recognized as a Top 100 Employer in Canada. This national competition showcases organizations that offer forward-thinking policies and exceptional workplaces for employees. The 2023 winners were recently announced by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual competition.

Schneider Electric Named a Top Employer in Canada (Graphic: Business Wire)

Schneider Electric’s programs and services were evaluated by an independent Mediacorp panel, using the following criteria:

  • Physical Workplace
  • Work Atmosphere & Social
  • Health, Financial & Family Benefits
  • Vacation & Time Off
  • Employee Communications
  • Performance Management
  • Training & Skills Development
  • Community Involvement

“We are honoured to have this spotlight shine on our company’s efforts to promote equity, diversity, inclusion, safety and wellbeing across the organization,” says Claire Guichard, Vice President, Human Resources, Canada . “From our flexible work policies, competitive health benefits, wellbeing programs and innovative career development programs, we offer best-in-class access to help our employees drive local, national and global impacts each day. This award is dedicated to our ‘top talent’ workforce that makes us a proud ‘top employer’ in Canada!”

“Employers are trying to find their footing in unfamiliar territory,” says Richard Yerema, Executive Editor of the Canada’s Top 100 Employers project at Mediacorp . “Finding ways to ensure that employees can disconnect, rest and recharge has become mission-critical to an organization’s success and sustainability. There is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach for hybrid and remote work. Agility and willingness to learn from feedback and try something new, is what differentiates this year’s winners.”

The full list of 2023 winners are announced in a special magazine published in The Globe and Mail . A full list of winners with detailed reasons for selection is also available online.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On . Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency . We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure, and industries.

We are the most local of global companies . We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values. www.se.com/ca

