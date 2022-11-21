ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cigar-coop.com

The Blog: Casa 1910 Experience 2022, Day Two

Greetings again from Mexico City, Mexico. The weekend of November 18 to 20th saw Casa 1910 Cigars hold its second annual Casa 1910 Experience event. The event was hosted by Casa 1910 owners Manolo Santiago, Jamie Baer, and Serge Bollin, in Mexico City. Day Two would mark the main attraction of the event.
cigar-coop.com

Cigar News: Lampert Cigars Updates Packaging on Ocean Breeze

Lampert Cigars has updated the packaging on its Ocean Breeze line. The company says while the packaging has changed, the blend and cigar ring remain the same. The Ocean Breeze comes in one size – a 5 x 54 Robusto Grande. As for the blend, it features a Ecuadorian Habano 2000 wrapper over an Ecuadorian binder and a combination of fillers from Peru, Nicaragua, and an undisclosed country. Production for the Ocean Breeze comes from Tabacos de Costa Rica in Costa Rica. Pricing is set at $12.00 MSRP.

Comments / 0

Community Policy