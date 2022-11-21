Read full article on original website
cigar-coop.com
The Blog: Casa 1910 Experience 2022, Day Two
Greetings again from Mexico City, Mexico. The weekend of November 18 to 20th saw Casa 1910 Cigars hold its second annual Casa 1910 Experience event. The event was hosted by Casa 1910 owners Manolo Santiago, Jamie Baer, and Serge Bollin, in Mexico City. Day Two would mark the main attraction of the event.
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: Lampert Cigars Updates Packaging on Ocean Breeze
Lampert Cigars has updated the packaging on its Ocean Breeze line. The company says while the packaging has changed, the blend and cigar ring remain the same. The Ocean Breeze comes in one size – a 5 x 54 Robusto Grande. As for the blend, it features a Ecuadorian Habano 2000 wrapper over an Ecuadorian binder and a combination of fillers from Peru, Nicaragua, and an undisclosed country. Production for the Ocean Breeze comes from Tabacos de Costa Rica in Costa Rica. Pricing is set at $12.00 MSRP.
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: Davidoff Releases Second Year of the Rabbit Vitola as Flagship Exclusive
Davidoff has announced that is adding a limited edition 6 x 56 Gran Toro size of the Year of the Rabbit that will be exclusively sold at Davidoff Flagship stores and on its online store. The Gran Toro size joins the perfecto size that just hit Davidoff appointed merchants. Davidoff...
