Lampert Cigars has updated the packaging on its Ocean Breeze line. The company says while the packaging has changed, the blend and cigar ring remain the same. The Ocean Breeze comes in one size – a 5 x 54 Robusto Grande. As for the blend, it features a Ecuadorian Habano 2000 wrapper over an Ecuadorian binder and a combination of fillers from Peru, Nicaragua, and an undisclosed country. Production for the Ocean Breeze comes from Tabacos de Costa Rica in Costa Rica. Pricing is set at $12.00 MSRP.

2 DAYS AGO