thequincysun.com

Susan Gauthier

Susan Gauthier (O’Hagan) of Quincy passed away on Nov. 19, 2022. Wife of the late Wayne Gauthier. Loving sister of Florence O’Hagan of Quincy. Aunt of Michael Keenan of Hull. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours for Susan on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 from...
QUINCY, MA
thequincysun.com

Patricia L. Bentley, 67

Patricia L. (Stafford) Bentley, age 67, of Quincy, passed away peacefully at home comforted by the love of her life and husband of 50 years, Earl “Barney” Bentley on Nov. 14, 2022 following a long & hard-fought battle with cancer. Patty was raised in North Weymouth where she...
QUINCY, MA

