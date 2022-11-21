Patricia L. (Stafford) Bentley, age 67, of Quincy, passed away peacefully at home comforted by the love of her life and husband of 50 years, Earl “Barney” Bentley on Nov. 14, 2022 following a long & hard-fought battle with cancer. Patty was raised in North Weymouth where she...

QUINCY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO