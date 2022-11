The Lady Pirates started off their weekend with a win against Monroe College, outscoring the Mustangs 46-28 in the first half alone. Ja'miyah Bryant led the team with 17 points and 10 rebounds, recording her first double-double on the year. Gabriela Bendeck-Giron notched 12 points while Sh'Naya Anderson followed close behind with ten points on the night.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO