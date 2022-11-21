ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

What residents had to say about a library closing after 2 failed millages over LGBTQ books

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Jamestown Township resident Betsy Hansen isn’t ready to give up on the Patmos Library, despite a projected September 2024 closure date. Hansen was one of about 15 people to speak Monday, Nov. 21 during the first library board meeting since voters rejected a second millage request in the Nov. 8 general election. The first request failed request in August.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
GRPD: 2 shot, in stable but serious condition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man and a woman to the hospital Wednesday morning. They are said to be in serious but stable condition. The initial call came in around 4:45 a.m. for shots heard near the Park Place Apartment...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RSV surge strains staff at DeVos Children's Hospital

The RSV surge is hitting West Michigan and putting a strain on the staff of Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. (Nov. 22, 2022) RSV surge strains staff at DeVos Children’s Hospital. The RSV surge is hitting West Michigan and putting a strain on the staff of Helen DeVos Children's Hospital....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
2 injured in Grand Rapids shooting; investigation underway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people are recovering after being shot and injured early Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 2900 block of Marshall Avenue SE. A man and a woman were located at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Muskegon Animal Shelter Having ‘Ruff’ Time After Being Scammed Out Of $10,000 By Thieves

I truly believe there is a special place down below for people who take advantage of those in need. Especially ANIMALS in need. Our pets give us an unending about of love and support, so the least we as a society can do is protect them back where and when we can. That's why animal shelters like the Muskegon Humane Society are so important. They take care of the 'extra' pets in our community until they find their forever home.
MUSKEGON, MI
New director to helm Kent County Community Action

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Kent County Community Action (KCCA) will soon have a new director. Starting Nov. 30, Gustavo Perez will lead the Kent County department responsible for assisting individuals, families and communities by providing food, housing and utility assistance. The department also helps with home repair, weatherization services, community development projects and other support services.
KENT COUNTY, MI
