I truly believe there is a special place down below for people who take advantage of those in need. Especially ANIMALS in need. Our pets give us an unending about of love and support, so the least we as a society can do is protect them back where and when we can. That's why animal shelters like the Muskegon Humane Society are so important. They take care of the 'extra' pets in our community until they find their forever home.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO