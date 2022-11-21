Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Muskegon Heights students demand accountability amid teacher vacancies, management issues
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – Muskegon Heights Academy students are demanding accountability and answers from school officials after three months of staffing vacancies and curriculum issues at the middle and high school. A group of high school students protested before the 6 p.m. Muskegon Heights Academy Board of Directors meeting...
Fox17
Temporary restraining order granted to Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A temporary restraining order has been granted to the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System board. On Monday, the academy system board announced it intended to take legal action against the district’s board of education (BOE). The academy system board’s attorney argued the BOE...
What residents had to say about a library closing after 2 failed millages over LGBTQ books
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Jamestown Township resident Betsy Hansen isn’t ready to give up on the Patmos Library, despite a projected September 2024 closure date. Hansen was one of about 15 people to speak Monday, Nov. 21 during the first library board meeting since voters rejected a second millage request in the Nov. 8 general election. The first request failed request in August.
Deputies: Teen said trafficking suspect ‘pimped’ her
A 16-year-old who was discovered being trafficked across the Mackinac Bridge told deputies she met the suspect at a Grand Rapids park and he was “pimping” her out, court documents say.
Trafficked teen found under blanket at Mackinac Bridge
A man was arrested for human trafficking when the Mackinac Bridge Authority spotted someone hiding under a blanket in the back seat of a car crossing the bridge.
Child’s bathtub drowning allegedly happened as mother was on phone with boyfriend: records
HOLLAND, MI -- A woman told police she was on the phone with her boyfriend when her 11-month-old daughter slipped under the water in a bathtub. Holland police said the 23-year-old mother admitted to a detective she was out of the bathroom for a minimum of about three minutes. Elizabeth...
whtc.com
UPDATE: Assault Suspect in Northern Ottawa County Incidents Arrested
WEST OLIVE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 23, 2022) – A 38-year-old man wanted for questioning in a string of assaults of women in the Grand Haven and Coopersville area last month is now in custody. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, the incidents occurred in a three-day...
Fox17
GRPD: 2 shot, in stable but serious condition
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man and a woman to the hospital Wednesday morning. They are said to be in serious but stable condition. The initial call came in around 4:45 a.m. for shots heard near the Park Place Apartment...
Mother charged with involuntary manslaughter after child drowns in bath tub
HOLLAND, MI - The mother of a 1-year-old who drowned in a bathtub has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, Holland police said. Elizabeth May Robinson of Holland was arraigned this week in Holland District Court and released on a personal-recognizance bond. The incident happened Aug. 9 at the Gateway Mission...
Police warn women after series of parking lot robberies
Police in Kent County are warning shoppers to be vigilant after a series of robberies in store parking lots.
Get a free Thanksgiving dinner from Muskegon Rescue Mission today
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Rescue Mission is hosting their annual Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway on Tuesday. The ministry provides a free turkey and all of the other fixings for a full Thanksgiving dinner to community members. The giveaway will take place on Tuesday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. in...
WOOD
RSV surge strains staff at DeVos Children's Hospital
The RSV surge is hitting West Michigan and putting a strain on the staff of Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. (Nov. 22, 2022) RSV surge strains staff at DeVos Children’s Hospital. The RSV surge is hitting West Michigan and putting a strain on the staff of Helen DeVos Children's Hospital....
Mother charged with manslaughter in baby’s death
A woman has been charged in the death of her baby, who authorities say died after being left alone in a bathtub at a women's shelter in Holland.
WZZM 13
2 injured in Grand Rapids shooting; investigation underway
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people are recovering after being shot and injured early Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 2900 block of Marshall Avenue SE. A man and a woman were located at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Comstock Park man accused of human trafficking
A Comstock Park man is accused of trafficking a 16-year-old girl from Grand Rapids. The sheriff’s office says the 38-year-old Comstock Park man befriended the 16-year-old girl while in a public area.
Some in West Michigan forced to take up second jobs with inflation, unexpected expenses
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At 61 years old, Jon Benson, who lives in Delton, said taking off work to care for his sick wife was a financially difficult decision, but also necessary. "My wife had a stroke last November, had a heart attack in March, had a heart attack...
Grand Rapids renter's heat restored after 13 OYS investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No doubt most have begun to turn up the thermostat as temperatures drop, but one Grand Rapids woman says she has been relying on her stove to heat her home. She claimed her apartment complex had left her without central heat for two months. Getting...
Operation Handshake ‘welcomes home’ active duty military, veterans to West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Waves of red, white and blue filled the Gerald R. Ford International Airport on Wednesday as a patriotic “welcome home” to active military members and veterans just before the Thanksgiving holiday. It was an unexpected greeting as passengers departed from their planes Wednesday,...
Muskegon Animal Shelter Having ‘Ruff’ Time After Being Scammed Out Of $10,000 By Thieves
I truly believe there is a special place down below for people who take advantage of those in need. Especially ANIMALS in need. Our pets give us an unending about of love and support, so the least we as a society can do is protect them back where and when we can. That's why animal shelters like the Muskegon Humane Society are so important. They take care of the 'extra' pets in our community until they find their forever home.
New director to helm Kent County Community Action
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Kent County Community Action (KCCA) will soon have a new director. Starting Nov. 30, Gustavo Perez will lead the Kent County department responsible for assisting individuals, families and communities by providing food, housing and utility assistance. The department also helps with home repair, weatherization services, community development projects and other support services.
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
27K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 1