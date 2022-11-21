Read full article on original website
Related
Saudi Arabia End Argentina's 36-Game Unbeaten Run With Huge World Cup Shock In Qatar
Saudi Arabia caused one of the biggest shocks in FIFA World Cup history by coming from behind to beat Argentina in their Group C opener.
Argentina's Loss to Saudi Arabia is the Biggest World Cup Upset of All Time
Saudi Arabia's shock win over Argentina will be talked about for decades.
NBC Washington
How to Watch Brazil vs. Serbia in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G Play
The 2022 World Cup favorites are ready to roll in Qatar. Brazil is seeking its first World Cup title in two decades, and it has a loaded squad for this year’s tournament. The team topped FIFA’s final rankings heading into the tournament, and it reached the final in EA Sports’ World Cup simulation.
Watch: Takuma Asano Goal For Japan v Germany, FIFA World Cup 2022
Takuma Asano may have won it for Japan against Germany and you can watch it here.
Today at the World Cup: Germany stage protest before shock loss to Japan
Japan added their name to the list of stunning World Cup upsets as they beat four-time winners Germany 2-1, a day after Saudi Arabia’s shock defeat of Argentina.Spain served warning of their credentials by thrashing Costa Rica 7-0, 2018 finalists Croatia were held 0-0 by Morocco and Belgium also made a stuttering start as they edged past Canada 1-0.There was good news for England though, as skipper Harry Kane appears set to be fit for Friday’s Group B game with USA after training with the rest of the squad.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the major talking...
Sporting News
Uruguay vs. South Korea World Cup lineups, starting 11 for Group H match at Qatar 2022
Uruguay and South Korea are expected to produce entertainment when they launch Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup by playing each other. Two-time World Cup winners Uruguay have lost one of their last nine internationals in 2022, making them favourites – but South Korea are in their 11th World Cup, the most by any Asian nation.
Iran predicted lineup vs Wales - World Cup
Predicting the starting XI Iran boss Carlos Queiroz could pick against Wales.
NBC Miami
Switzerland's Breel Embolo Doesn't Celebrate After Goal Against Cameroon
Switzerland’s World Cup opener against Cameroon was full of personal ties for Breel Embolo, and he made an impact early in the second half. The 25-year-old forward was born in Cameroon but took the field at Al Janoub Stadium wearing red for Switzerland. In the 48th minute, he proceeded to break a scoreless tie, but he refused to do any emphatic celebration against his native country.
Sporting News
How many times has Brazil won the World Cup? History of record champions in FIFA men's tournament
As the most successful team in FIFA World Cup history, Brazil are considered amongst the most powerful footballing nations across the globe. Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Brazil have been tipped by many to win the tournament, boasting one of the most star-studded squads in recent memory.
sporf.com
Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia: how many eventual World Cup winners failed to win their first game?
Argentina kicked off their World Cup campaign in the worst way possible yesterday, falling to a shock 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia. Because of their ‘favourites’ status heading into Qatar 2022, we ask the question: How many eventual World Cup winners also failed to win their opening game?
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule, fixtures, rankings
With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play. And the intrigue’s only increased with Saudi Arabia’s upset of Argentina. Can Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste get into the...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings
World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November. Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day. The group...
Sporting News
What channel is Canada vs. Belgium on? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group F game from Qatar
Day Four at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be one to remember for Canadian soccer fans, as Canada will play its first World Cup game since 1986. Les Rouges open the 2022 tournament with a tough test against one of the top teams at the tournament, Belgium. Led by Kevin de Bruyne, the country is not only the favorite to come out of Group F, but is also ranked No. 2 in the world by FIFA.
Japan gets 2 late goals to beat Germany 2-1 at the World Cup
Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano — who both play for German clubs — subbed in and put balls past goalie Manuel Neuer after the 76th minute. Their coach called it "a historic moment, a historic victory."
NBC Sports
Wales vs Iran: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Wales took a point from the United States and now turns its attention to Iran with a chance to put pressure on its other group foes with a 5am ET Friday matchup at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan. Iran, meanwhile, is coming off a humbling 6-2 defeat to...
ng-sportingnews.com
Oldest players in World Cup history ahead of the Qatar 2022 tournament
Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is never more comfortable than under the demanding bright lights and pressure of a huge game for club or country. Ronaldo's bulging domestic trophy cabinet finally welcomed a major international prize in 2016, after his beloved Portugal clinched their first European Championship title. However, despite...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group D: France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia schedule, fixtures, rankings
World Cup 2022 Group D looks pretty straightforward on paper, as France, Denmark, Australia and Tunisia collide. That said, both Australia and Tunisia have the ability to be very tough opponents for the European powers. France and Denmark are expected to glide through to the last 16 (France made light...
Ronaldo and Brazil enter World Cup fray after Swiss win
Cristiano Ronaldo will aim to put his painful Manchester United divorce behind him at the World Cup on Thursday as Brazil also make their bow following a win for Switzerland in the early kick-off. The 37-year-old, whose club future is uncertain, is aiming to become the first player in history to score at five World Cups.
Portugal vs Ghana live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV
Portugal renew their bid for their first ever World Cup trophy when they face Ghana in Qatar.The Portuguese are nowadays seen as one of the major nations at the world championship, a status boosted by their Euro 2016 triumph, but the reality is that their best World Cup effort was a third-placed finish in 1966. They did come fourth in 2006 but have not gotten past the last 16 since, exiting at that stage in 2010 and 2018 while crashing out in the group in 2014. With superstar Cristiano Ronaldo leading them on the pitch, however, it always feels...
Comments / 0