ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

How to Watch Brazil vs. Serbia in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G Play

The 2022 World Cup favorites are ready to roll in Qatar. Brazil is seeking its first World Cup title in two decades, and it has a loaded squad for this year’s tournament. The team topped FIFA’s final rankings heading into the tournament, and it reached the final in EA Sports’ World Cup simulation.
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Germany stage protest before shock loss to Japan

Japan added their name to the list of stunning World Cup upsets as they beat four-time winners Germany 2-1, a day after Saudi Arabia’s shock defeat of Argentina.Spain served warning of their credentials by thrashing Costa Rica 7-0, 2018 finalists Croatia were held 0-0 by Morocco and Belgium also made a stuttering start as they edged past Canada 1-0.There was good news for England though, as skipper Harry Kane appears set to be fit for Friday’s Group B game with USA after training with the rest of the squad.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the major talking...
Sporting News

Uruguay vs. South Korea World Cup lineups, starting 11 for Group H match at Qatar 2022

Uruguay and South Korea are expected to produce entertainment when they launch Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup by playing each other. Two-time World Cup winners Uruguay have lost one of their last nine internationals in 2022, making them favourites – but South Korea are in their 11th World Cup, the most by any Asian nation.
NBC Miami

Switzerland's Breel Embolo Doesn't Celebrate After Goal Against Cameroon

Switzerland’s World Cup opener against Cameroon was full of personal ties for Breel Embolo, and he made an impact early in the second half. The 25-year-old forward was born in Cameroon but took the field at Al Janoub Stadium wearing red for Switzerland. In the 48th minute, he proceeded to break a scoreless tie, but he refused to do any emphatic celebration against his native country.
Sporting News

What channel is Canada vs. Belgium on? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group F game from Qatar

Day Four at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be one to remember for Canadian soccer fans, as Canada will play its first World Cup game since 1986. Les Rouges open the 2022 tournament with a tough test against one of the top teams at the tournament, Belgium. Led by Kevin de Bruyne, the country is not only the favorite to come out of Group F, but is also ranked No. 2 in the world by FIFA.
NBC Sports

Wales vs Iran: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Wales took a point from the United States and now turns its attention to Iran with a chance to put pressure on its other group foes with a 5am ET Friday matchup at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan. Iran, meanwhile, is coming off a humbling 6-2 defeat to...
ng-sportingnews.com

Oldest players in World Cup history ahead of the Qatar 2022 tournament

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is never more comfortable than under the demanding bright lights and pressure of a huge game for club or country. Ronaldo's bulging domestic trophy cabinet finally welcomed a major international prize in 2016, after his beloved Portugal clinched their first European Championship title. However, despite...
AFP

Ronaldo and Brazil enter World Cup fray after Swiss win

Cristiano Ronaldo will aim to put his painful Manchester United divorce behind him at the World Cup on Thursday as Brazil also make their bow following a win for Switzerland in the early kick-off. The 37-year-old, whose club future is uncertain, is aiming to become the first player in history to score at five World Cups.
The Independent

Portugal vs Ghana live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

Portugal renew their bid for their first ever World Cup trophy when they face Ghana in Qatar.The Portuguese are nowadays seen as one of the major nations at the world championship, a status boosted by their Euro 2016 triumph, but the reality is that their best World Cup effort was a third-placed finish in 1966. They did come fourth in 2006 but have not gotten past the last 16 since, exiting at that stage in 2010 and 2018 while crashing out in the group in 2014. With superstar Cristiano Ronaldo leading them on the pitch, however, it always feels...

Comments / 0

Community Policy