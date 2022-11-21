Court Report 11/21/22

Eau Claire County

Found guilty

DECORAH, Eleanor S., 41, Lac du Flambeau, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia March 31, 2021, three years of probation, $1,486 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.

PRICE, Joshua V., 47, Elk Mound, two counts of possession of methamphetamine Aug. 18, 2020, and Oct. 17, 2019, 18 months of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.

WOOLEY, Kerry E., 36, 303½ Cobban St., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine Jan. 31, 18 months of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.

BJERKE, Michael R., 34, 1635 Cypress Court, Altoona, bail jumping June 29, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.

MURPHY, Shannon B., 41, Eau Claire, retail theft May 6, one year of probation, $563 fine.

Probation revocation

KUNZ, Samantha J., 29, 558 Germania St., possession of illegal articles by inmate May 15, 2021, bail jumping May 13, 2021, and two counts of possession of methamphetamine Feb. 29, 2020, and Feb. 7, 2020, $2,144 fine, one year jail.

SIMPSON, Taylor A., 32, 609 Irvine St., Chippewa Falls, aggravated battery April 12, 2020, three years prison, three years of extended supervision, $262 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.

GOVEK, William J., 69, 710 Second Ave., fourth-offense drunken driving Feb. 21, 2019, three years prison, three years of extended supervision, $5,728 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.

Dunn County

Found guilty

PETTY, Roger H., 64, E4578 380th Ave., Menomonie, disorderly conduct May 22, one year of probation, $463 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.

SHAW, Bryan A., 34, 106 W. Walnut St., Chippewa Falls, operating after revocation May 21, $463 fine.

TEEGARDEN, Melissa E., 35, Menomonie, identity theft Jan. 24, amphetamine delivery, burglary and possession of methamphetamine Feb. 4, 2021, and bail jumping July 6, 2021, 18 months prison, three years of extended supervision, $3,165 fine.

GRUTT, Jason M., 22, N4306 730th St., Menomonie, disorderly conduct Feb. 27, one year of probation, $463 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.

RANDS, Lasey R., 41, Boyceville, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping Aug. 8, possession of marijuana May 29, and criminal damage to property Aug. 28, 2021, one year of probation, $1,937 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.

OTTINGER, Tori M., 24, E5444 Highway BB, Menomonie, operating after revocation June 17 and second-offense drunken driving April 28, 2021, $2,076 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 20 hours of community service.

Probation revocation

LOMKER, Erick L., 50, Hudson, take and drive vehicle without consent Aug. 4, 2021, $488 fine, 90 days jail.