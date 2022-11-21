Police ramping up patrols during holiday shopping season; how to keep your purchases safe

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The holiday shopping season is here, and police presence is being increased in some popular shopping areas.

Bellevue police say Bellevue Square is one of several hot spots where they will be increasing vehicle and foot patrols starting this week to help prevent retail theft, car prowls and other crimes that have already been happening in the downtown Bellevue area.

KIRO 7 spoke with Bellevue police Capt. Ellen Inman.

She said theft is a crime that continuously happens in the area.

While data shows that overall, crime has decreased in recent months, thefts are still happening consistently.

Most happen at retail stores and in cars.

Inman said many shoppers make the mistake of leaving valuables and gifts in their cars while shopping.

Law enforcement agencies across the region said it’s common for criminals to sit in parking lots and wait for shoppers.

“Criminals look for that and watch for people coming out for their vehicles and leaving. Even if (the car owner is) trying to hide (valuables) under blankets or jackets. Then (thieves will) break into their vehicle,” said Inman.

Police said shoppers should either carry valuables with them or consider other options such as asking the store if they can leave purchases there until you’re done shopping or see if the purchases can be shipped.

Car prowls also have traditionally happened in Tukwila around Westfield Southcenter mall during the holidays.

Officers are using crime data to focus on the most common areas for retail theft, car prowling and overall crime.

“Taking that information and then bumping up uniformed officers and officers available to respond to those areas, because I do think as we grow as a city and we have more retail, there’s more potential for criminal activity,” said Inman.

There will also be undercover officers in Bellevue shopping areas.

Lynnwood Police Department officials said to remember three “S’s”: Scan your surroundings, stow your valuables away discreetly, and secure them by locking your doors and windows.

Lynnwood police said Alderwood mall will hire off-duty police officers for the holiday shopping season.

