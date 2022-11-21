ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Police ramping up patrols during holiday shopping season; how to keep your purchases safe

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ua1KX_0jIZpd4j00

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The holiday shopping season is here, and police presence is being increased in some popular shopping areas.

Bellevue police say Bellevue Square is one of several hot spots where they will be increasing vehicle and foot patrols starting this week to help prevent retail theft, car prowls and other crimes that have already been happening in the downtown Bellevue area.

KIRO 7 spoke with Bellevue police Capt. Ellen Inman.

She said theft is a crime that continuously happens in the area.

While data shows that overall, crime has decreased in recent months, thefts are still happening consistently.

Most happen at retail stores and in cars.

Inman said many shoppers make the mistake of leaving valuables and gifts in their cars while shopping.

Law enforcement agencies across the region said it’s common for criminals to sit in parking lots and wait for shoppers.

“Criminals look for that and watch for people coming out for their vehicles and leaving. Even if (the car owner is) trying to hide (valuables) under blankets or jackets. Then (thieves will) break into their vehicle,” said Inman.

Police said shoppers should either carry valuables with them or consider other options such as asking the store if they can leave purchases there until you’re done shopping or see if the purchases can be shipped.

Car prowls also have traditionally happened in Tukwila around Westfield Southcenter mall during the holidays.

Officers are using crime data to focus on the most common areas for retail theft, car prowling and overall crime.

“Taking that information and then bumping up uniformed officers and officers available to respond to those areas, because I do think as we grow as a city and we have more retail, there’s more potential for criminal activity,” said Inman.

There will also be undercover officers in Bellevue shopping areas.

Lynnwood Police Department officials said to remember three “S’s”: Scan your surroundings, stow your valuables away discreetly, and secure them by locking your doors and windows.

Lynnwood police said Alderwood mall will hire off-duty police officers for the holiday shopping season.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Local law enforcement increasing patrol around shopping centers during holiday season

Tukwila, WA. – With the holidays approaching western Washington, law enforcement agencies across the Puget Sound are increasing patrols around shopping centers. Tukwila police say they will have more officers on foot, on bikes, and in vehicles both in and around the Southcenter Mall in addition to their normal patrol division staffing, according to the department’s public information officer. The increased security is part of their yearly plans during the holidays, but this comes after a deadly shooting in a parking garage where a couple accidentally stumbled upon a car prowling operation. Crime experts say any sort of property or retail theft can escalate quickly.
TUKWILA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Police: 18-year-old Nordstrom employee moved stolen $165K into multiple accounts

Investigators are still trying to find the $165,000 allegedly stolen from Nordstrom stores by an 18-year-old Issaquah woman. According to Lynnwood Police (LPD), the thefts happened over the course of just one month at Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila, and even Scottsdale, Ariz. Detective Troy Hammersmith with LPD investigated...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

First day of Kitsap County emphasis patrols nets 5 DUIs, 2 stolen vehicles, dozens of violations

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — With an increase in travel during the holidays comes an increase in serious injury and fatal crashes. To help decrease the number of crashes, Washington State Patrol, Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, Port Orchard police and Bremerton police are conducting four days and nights of HIVE — High Visibility Emphasis patrols — in Kitsap County, especially around the Gorst area.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Troopers seek witnesses in Tacoma hit-and-run

The Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses after a hit-and-run in Tacoma that left a man with serious injuries. Around noon on Friday, Nov. 11, a 63-year-old Tacoma man was driving a Dodge Caravan on southbound Interstate 5 and was nearing the exit for Interstate 705. An unknown vehicle...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Assault and robbery at Marysville coffee stand leads to arrest

Marysville Police said Monday that around 8:30 a.m., a man forced his way into a Smokey Point area coffee stand. The suspect assaulted one of the baristas and demanded money. Investigators say after stealing the cash, he took off. Officers from multiple agencies, along with a K-9, searched for him. Marysville PD officers identified the suspect after they’d recently booked him into jail.
MARYSVILLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Snow brings travel problems to Snoqualmie Pass

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Snow and ice complicated cross-state travel on Interstate 90 Tuesday, as eastbound traffic was shut down in two places because of spinouts. The Washington State Patrol closed a stretch of eastbound I-90 near Ellensburg beginning in the afternoon following crashes caused by freezing rain. By early...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
KOMO News

Truck nearly goes off Ballard Bridge in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — Traffic was backed up on the Ballard Bridge in Seattle during the evening commute Tuesday following a collision on the bridge. A pickup truck struck the railing of the bridge and ended up with its two front wheels over the side of the bridge. The driver...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Bellevue officer dies after motorcycle struck by car

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue police Officer Jordan Jackson died in the hospital after he was struck by a car while riding a motorcycle on Monday morning. Bellevue Police Department Captain Landon Barnwell said the 34-year-old officer was traveling northbound on Bellevue Way on a motorcycle when a vehicle turned onto the road out of a parking lot, which the officer struck.
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

17-year-old boy injured in West Seattle shooting

SEATTLE - A teenager was injured in a shooting in Seattle's South Delridge neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to Seattle Police, officers were called to Delridge Way SW and SW Trenton St around 2 p.m. to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a teen with a gunshot wound to his thigh.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
112K+
Followers
144K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy