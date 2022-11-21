Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Hindu Voice in an Interfaith Communities - IndianapolisJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Party Like It's 1920 at John Dillinger's Actual Speakeasy HideoutRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Make Your Christmas Card Photos Pop With an Unexpected LocationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Related
'I just want to say thank you': Family thanks staff who help saved loved one
Cory Tiller collapsed during a basketball practice on Friday afternoon, according to the Greenwood Community School Corporation. CPR and an AED saved his life.
Southside Times
Shop small on the Southside to support local small businesses
On Nov. 26, small businesses will be celebrated and highlighted as we begin to approach the end of the year and continue in the holiday season. Restore Old Town Greenwood will be hosting “Small Business Saturday” and Delta Theta Tau will join the Beech Grove Chamber to host “Shop Small Saturday” with its annual artisan fair. Both events are designed to boost local businesses and support the hard-working people of Johnson County while enjoying community fellowship.
WISH-TV
Humane Society for Hamilton County in crisis to have Black Friday ‘priceless’ adoption special
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — On Friday, the Humane Society for Hamilton County will host a “priceless” adoption event for Black Friday. According to a news release, the event from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday allows adopters to donate as little as $1 to take home a new family member.
8-year-old Indy girl wins 2022 AES Coloring Contest
INDIANAPOLIS — The winner of this year's AES Coloring Contest is an 8-year-old girl from Indianapolis. As the winner, Winnie Mattingly will get to flip the switch at the Downtown Indy, Inc. Circle of Lights, presented by IBEW 481, on Friday, Nov. 25. Mattingly attends St. Pius X Catholic...
Fox 59
Try these Thanksgiving cocktails!
INDIANAPOLIS — All that Thanksgiving turkey is bound to make you thirsty!. If you’re in the mood to try a new adult beverage, Richard Davis, a bartender at Wiseguy Lounge on Mass Ave., suggests you give these cocktails a try. Both can be made in less than four...
Fox 59
Haunted for the holidays: Indy scare attraction opens for 2 nights in December
INDIANAPOLIS — ‘Tis the season to be…scared?. A popular Halloween-time attraction is putting the “HO HO HO” in horror this holiday season. Nightmare on Edgewood is returning for two nights in December for an event called “Classic Horror Villains and Santa’s Naughty Elves Wreck the Halls of Edgewood.”
cbs4indy.com
What restaurants will be open for Thanksgiving
INDIANAPOLIS – If you don’t want to cook for the family this year, don’t worry, a lot of Central Indiana area restaurants out there have you covered. CBS4 has compiled a list of places to take your family on Thanksgiving or spots to order food, turkeys and pies.
indyschild.com
Fortville Winterfest Back and Bigger Than Ever
Fortville Winterfest, presented by the Town of Fortville and 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, is back bigger than ever. A free, one-day event, Winterfest has become a holiday tradition for many Indiana families. This year’s festival is scheduled for Saturday, December 3, from noon-7 p.m., and is sure to kick start the holiday spirit for attendees.
Future of proposed Family Promise of Hendricks County relocation
After three hours of public comments, the Plainfield Plan Commission disappointed many who came to the Monday night meeting.
Don’t Miss The Drive-Thru Light Spectacular at Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis
Coming back for the 2022 holiday season on November 18th, is a light show like no other, with the convivence of it being a drive-thru attraction. No need to leave the warmth and comfort of your vehicle to have some memorable Christmas entertainment. Come to the Ruoff Music Center for some holiday cheer!
townepost.com
Carmel Christkindlmarkt Returns With New Vendors
The 2022 Christkindlmarkt is happening now! Until Dec. 30th, the authentic German Christmas market is occurring in downtown Carmel between the Palladium and the Tarkington Theater. Named USA TODAY’s 2021 Best Holiday Market, the Christkindlmarkt is an event guests do not want to miss. With more than 1 million visitors...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Larry Wayne Homes II
Larry Wayne Holmes II, 42, of California, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his. Born on July 5, 1980, in Bedford, IN, he was the son of Terri (Roll) Holmes and the late Larry Holmes. Larry is survived by his son, Kaleb Gregory Holmes, of California; mother, Terri...
Indy Parks holding drive-thru turkey giveaways
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks is providing a community service Saturday by giving away free turkeys in drive-thru lines at two different parks at two separate times. People are encouraged to line up early at Watkins Park on the northwest side Saturday morning or Frederick Douglass Park on the northeast side Saturday afternoon. Supplies are limited and turkey distribution will begin at the designated event start times.
Former Lafayette Square Sears being repurposed into pop-up market
INDIANAPOLIS — Sojos Capital, the development group behind the Lafayette Square Mall renovations, is repurposing the Sears store to help tenants during the mall's temporary closure. (NOTE: The video above is a Nov. 5, 2022 report about the delayed reopening of the mall.) The mall was initially scheduled to...
WTHR
Homeowner hospitalized in Plainfield house fire
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A garage fire in Plainfield sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night. A fire broke out at around 9 p.m. in the garage of a home in the 500 block of Crestpoint Lane, off of North Center Street. Firefighters arrived on the scene and began...
2 people found shot near Kroger on Indianapolis' Near Northside
Two people were found shot Wednesday afternoon near a Kroger in the city's Near Northside neighborhood, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Fox 59
Warming ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday
After an extended stretch of very cold weather for November, a promised warm-up is underway. The long advertised warm-up is officially underway. Despite starting very cold (low in Indianapolis was 22°, Monday afternoon was nearly 20-degrees warmer than Sunday and the WARMEST here in ten days. The official high of 51° was actually just a shade above the normal of 49° and it felt 50-degrees warmer than some locations after wind-chills dipped to near zero early Sunday morning.
bloomingtonian.com
Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45
The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
wbiw.com
Officer sworn in during Bedford Board of Works meeting Monday
BEDFORD – Hard work and determination culminated in a dream come true for the newest member of the Bedford Police Department, as Landon Jones was officially sworn in Monday during the Bedford Board of Works meeting. Landon has worked for the Bedford Police Department as a Dispatcher since February...
Indiana Daily Student
Mexican restaurant Riviera Maya to open Dec. 1 in Bloomington
Riviera Maya, a new Mexican restaurant, will open Dec. 1 at 116 S. Franklin Road in Bloomington. Riviera Maya offers customers a cultural experience different from most other restaurants, the employees said. Riviera Maya has locations in Fishers, Anderson, Columbus and Lafayette. After a long process of obtaining liquor licenses,...
Comments / 0