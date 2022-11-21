Read full article on original website
Here’s how Illinois can still win the Big Ten West in 2022
Despite losing three-straight games, Illinois football stilll has an opportunity to win the Big Ten West division if they can beat Northwestern and have a few other results go their way.
COMMIT: Illini land 2024 in-state OL Brandon Hansen
Illinois football has landed its first verbal commitment in the Class of 2024. Three-star Mundelein (Ill.) offensive lineman Brandon Hansen announced he committed to Illinois on Tuesday. Hansen chose the Illini, his first power-five offer, over Central Michigan and Toledo. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive tackle earned an offer at Illinois...
Bielema returns to Illini after mother’s passing, services
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Bret Bielema returned to his team and the practice field on Tuesday in what has been a tough few days for the Illinois football coach. Bielema was back in his hometown of Prophetstown on Sunday and Monday for his mother’s services after Marilyn Bielema passed away last Thursday at 83. Bielema coached […]
Illinois football lands first Class of 2024 commit in Brandon Hansen
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football is on the board in the Class of 2024. Brandon Hansen became the first junior to commit to the Illini on Tuesday, announcing on social media his pledge to play for Illinois. The 6-foot-6, 290 pound offensive lineman is from Mundelein and is rated a 3-star recruit, according to 247Sports. […]
btpowerhouse.com
Illinois and Purdue Split Week Two Big Ten Honors
The Big Ten released its weekly award winners for week two of the regular season and two teams split the awards. Illinois’ Terrence Shannon was named Big Ten Player of the Week and Purdue’s Braden Smith was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Shannon had a fantastic...
UV Cavalier Daily
Men’s basketball wins Continental Tire Main Event, downs No. 19 Illinois 70-61
After both beating top-10 teams Friday night, No. 16 Virginia and No. 19 Illinois squared off Sunday afternoon in the championship game of the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas, Nev. with the Cavaliers (4-0, 0-0 ACC) emerging victorious 70-61 thanks to a late-game surge. The win for Virginia caps off an emotional week for the team and the University after three football players — junior wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr., junior linebacker D’Sean Perry and junior wide receiver Devin Chandler — were fatally shot the night of Nov. 13.
Coach quotes: Bret Bielema 'didn't want any communication' with Big Ten after questionable calls
CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema didn't try to hide his displeasure with the officiating on Saturday following a loss at No. 3 Michigan. The Illini head coach was "pissed off" following a series of calls, or non-calls, particularly late in the game that resulted in Michigan hitting a game-winning field goal with nine seconds left on the clock to win 19-17.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois lands first commitment for class of 2024 with pledge from in-state OL
While most prospects via the class of 2023 are trying to finalize decisions for college, some players in the class of 2024 are starting to land on commitments. Illinois picked up its first commitment of the 2024 cycle, and this one comes from an in-state prospect. The player is Brandon...
WAND TV
How to watch IHSA Football State Championships
(WAND) -- Three local teams have made it to a state football championship. If you can't make it to Champaign, no problem. Here's how you can watch live. For viewers in the Bloomington-Normal/Peoria area, go to WEEK-25.1 or WEEK-25.3. For viewers in the Champaign/Springfield/Decatur area, go to WCIX-29 (MyTV). If...
channel1450.com
Pleasant Plains Shuts Out Monticello In Final Nine Minutes For Opening Night Win
Pleasant Plains trailed 27-26 with 1:35 left in third quarter. The Cardinals shut out Monticello from that point on for a 43-27 victory at Monticello on Tuesday night. Zach Powell had a double double with 16 points and Evan Houser chipped in 14 for the Cardinals.
Macon Speedway’s owner sells track after 37 years
MACON, Ill. (WCIA)– The Macon speedway is being sold, but fans can still expect to head there for races. Bob Sargent bought the racetrack in 1985. In 2007 he partnered with some Nascar drivers to revamp it. Sargent says he has been working on some other opportunities and long-time race official Chris Kearns offered […]
3 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
WAND TV
Macon Speedway officials announce ownership change for 2023 season
MACON, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon Speedway will be under new ownership in 2023. It has been under the leadership of Bob Sargent as owner/promoter since 1985, when he took over from original owner Wayne Webb. In 2007, Ken Schrader, Tony Stewart, and Kenny Wallace joined Sargent as speedway co-owners.
Thanksgiving meal options in Champaign-Urbana
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — If you aren’t able to cook your own Thanksgiving meal this year, don’t worry, there are plenty of options to dine out in the Champaign-Urbana area. Below is a list of restaurants that are offering Dine-In and Carry-Out options, as well as a couple special Thanksgiving dining events. Dine-In: Bob Evans […]
wglt.org
How a craft machining shop in Bloomington adapted its way to a fourth generation
You’ve heard a lot about the global supply chain over the past few years. This is a story about the Bloomington-Normal supply chain. G3 Machining in Bloomington is a locally owned machine shop that can make just about anything. Custom bolts for the electric automaker Rivian. Brackets for wireless routers at State Farm. Tap handles for Bloomington-Normal’s craft breweries.
Effingham Radio
Madelin Anika Day, 4
Madelin Anika Day, 4 years old, of Mattoon, IL passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon. Madelin was born on December 20, 2017, in Mattoon, the daughter of Mack Day and Taylor West. Her favorite color was blue. She loved her fuzzy stuffed animals and grandma’s dog Milo. She enjoyed the outdoors whether she was swinging, floating in the pool or just taking in the sunshine.
wjbc.com
Illinois State University farm plans for future after fire
MCLEAN COUNTY – Illinois State University is thanking its agriculture community for stepping up to battle an almost 15-hour fire and taking in majority of its livestock after the research farm’s barn caught fire Friday. The university said it lost half of its 700 ft beef barn. “Certainly,...
Insane Illinois Woman Bites And Urinates On Four Police Officers
Witnessing A Crazy Person Getting Arrested In Illinois. Several years ago, I was hanging out with some friends at a bar called O'Neil's right here on East State Street in Rockford. We were having a late lunch and a couple of beers while watching a game on a Saturday afternoon.
Argument Between Neighbors Over Barking Dog Turns Deadly In IL
Illinois man is killed by his neighbor after a fight about a loud dog. I've been blessed with good neighbors most of my life. I think that really helps make a great neighborhood. Sometimes, they aren't so great. That makes things difficult. The worst is a person on the block that you are constantly battling with. Unfortunately, things can get very ugly and even violent.
Central Illinois Proud
Nationwide warrants issued for suspects last seen in Illinois
LIVINGSTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects on the run after last being seen in Lisle, IL. According to a press release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s office, Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute are wanted for three separate theft incidents involving GPS units in Livingston County, amounting to roughly $100,000.
FanSided
