After both beating top-10 teams Friday night, No. 16 Virginia and No. 19 Illinois squared off Sunday afternoon in the championship game of the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas, Nev. with the Cavaliers (4-0, 0-0 ACC) emerging victorious 70-61 thanks to a late-game surge. The win for Virginia caps off an emotional week for the team and the University after three football players — junior wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr., junior linebacker D’Sean Perry and junior wide receiver Devin Chandler — were fatally shot the night of Nov. 13.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO