ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

COMMIT: Illini land 2024 in-state OL Brandon Hansen

Illinois football has landed its first verbal commitment in the Class of 2024. Three-star Mundelein (Ill.) offensive lineman Brandon Hansen announced he committed to Illinois on Tuesday. Hansen chose the Illini, his first power-five offer, over Central Michigan and Toledo. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive tackle earned an offer at Illinois...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Bielema returns to Illini after mother’s passing, services

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Bret Bielema returned to his team and the practice field on Tuesday in what has been a tough few days for the Illinois football coach. Bielema was back in his hometown of Prophetstown on Sunday and Monday for his mother’s services after Marilyn Bielema passed away last Thursday at 83. Bielema coached […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois football lands first Class of 2024 commit in Brandon Hansen

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football is on the board in the Class of 2024. Brandon Hansen became the first junior to commit to the Illini on Tuesday, announcing on social media his pledge to play for Illinois. The 6-foot-6, 290 pound offensive lineman is from Mundelein and is rated a 3-star recruit, according to 247Sports. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
btpowerhouse.com

Illinois and Purdue Split Week Two Big Ten Honors

The Big Ten released its weekly award winners for week two of the regular season and two teams split the awards. Illinois’ Terrence Shannon was named Big Ten Player of the Week and Purdue’s Braden Smith was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Shannon had a fantastic...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
UV Cavalier Daily

Men’s basketball wins Continental Tire Main Event, downs No. 19 Illinois 70-61

After both beating top-10 teams Friday night, No. 16 Virginia and No. 19 Illinois squared off Sunday afternoon in the championship game of the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas, Nev. with the Cavaliers (4-0, 0-0 ACC) emerging victorious 70-61 thanks to a late-game surge. The win for Virginia caps off an emotional week for the team and the University after three football players — junior wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr., junior linebacker D’Sean Perry and junior wide receiver Devin Chandler — were fatally shot the night of Nov. 13.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

How to watch IHSA Football State Championships

(WAND) -- Three local teams have made it to a state football championship. If you can't make it to Champaign, no problem. Here's how you can watch live. For viewers in the Bloomington-Normal/Peoria area, go to WEEK-25.1 or WEEK-25.3. For viewers in the Champaign/Springfield/Decatur area, go to WCIX-29 (MyTV). If...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Macon Speedway’s owner sells track after 37 years

MACON, Ill. (WCIA)– The Macon speedway is being sold, but fans can still expect to head there for races.  Bob Sargent bought the racetrack in 1985. In 2007 he partnered with some Nascar drivers to revamp it.   Sargent says he has been working on some other opportunities and long-time race official Chris Kearns offered […]
MACON, IL
WAND TV

Macon Speedway officials announce ownership change for 2023 season

MACON, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon Speedway will be under new ownership in 2023. It has been under the leadership of Bob Sargent as owner/promoter since 1985, when he took over from original owner Wayne Webb. In 2007, Ken Schrader, Tony Stewart, and Kenny Wallace joined Sargent as speedway co-owners.
MACON, IL
WCIA

Thanksgiving meal options in Champaign-Urbana

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — If you aren’t able to cook your own Thanksgiving meal this year, don’t worry, there are plenty of options to dine out in the Champaign-Urbana area. Below is a list of restaurants that are offering Dine-In and Carry-Out options, as well as a couple special Thanksgiving dining events. Dine-In: Bob Evans […]
URBANA, IL
wglt.org

How a craft machining shop in Bloomington adapted its way to a fourth generation

You’ve heard a lot about the global supply chain over the past few years. This is a story about the Bloomington-Normal supply chain. G3 Machining in Bloomington is a locally owned machine shop that can make just about anything. Custom bolts for the electric automaker Rivian. Brackets for wireless routers at State Farm. Tap handles for Bloomington-Normal’s craft breweries.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Effingham Radio

Madelin Anika Day, 4

Madelin Anika Day, 4 years old, of Mattoon, IL passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon. Madelin was born on December 20, 2017, in Mattoon, the daughter of Mack Day and Taylor West. Her favorite color was blue. She loved her fuzzy stuffed animals and grandma’s dog Milo. She enjoyed the outdoors whether she was swinging, floating in the pool or just taking in the sunshine.
MATTOON, IL
wjbc.com

Illinois State University farm plans for future after fire

MCLEAN COUNTY – Illinois State University is thanking its agriculture community for stepping up to battle an almost 15-hour fire and taking in majority of its livestock after the research farm’s barn caught fire Friday. The university said it lost half of its 700 ft beef barn. “Certainly,...
NORMAL, IL
Q985

Argument Between Neighbors Over Barking Dog Turns Deadly In IL

Illinois man is killed by his neighbor after a fight about a loud dog. I've been blessed with good neighbors most of my life. I think that really helps make a great neighborhood. Sometimes, they aren't so great. That makes things difficult. The worst is a person on the block that you are constantly battling with. Unfortunately, things can get very ugly and even violent.
LOVINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Nationwide warrants issued for suspects last seen in Illinois

LIVINGSTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects on the run after last being seen in Lisle, IL. According to a press release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s office, Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute are wanted for three separate theft incidents involving GPS units in Livingston County, amounting to roughly $100,000.
LISLE, IL
FanSided

FanSided

297K+
Followers
572K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy