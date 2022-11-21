ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester, FL

1 killed in hit-and-run Dodge Charger crash in Southwest Miami-Dade, troopers say

By Michelle Marchante
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

The search is on for a hit-and-run driver that killed a person in Westchester over the weekend.

The person was struck and killed Saturday night in the eastbound lanes of Bird Road, just west of Southwest 97th Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers believe the driver took off in a black Dodge Charger south on Southwest 97th Avenue from Bird Road.

Anyone with information on who the hit-and-run driver is should call police.

Miami Herald

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

