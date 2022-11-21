Read full article on original website
Obituary: Christopher, Delbert W. “Doc”
Delbert W. “Doc” Christopher, 75, of Belpre, passed away at 8:27 pm, Thursday (Nov. 17) at Belpre Emergency Room. He was born on December 2, 1946, in Washington County, Ohio, to Kenneth and Dorothy White Christopher. He had been employed at B. F. Goodrich and was a member...
Obituary: Hanshaw, Stephen Craig
Stephen Craig Hanshaw, 67, of Parkersburg, passed away on November 19, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born in Parkersburg on November 4, 1955, a son of the late James H. and Phyllis Marie Nichols Hanshaw. Mr. Hanshaw was a lifelong mechanic. He owned and operated his...
Obituary: Smith, Alden Neal
Alden Neal Smith, 77, of Pennsboro, WV, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Willows Nursing Home, Parkersburg, WV. Neal was born on November 1, 1945, on his Great Grandfather William B. Morris’ farm, on Cokeley Ridge Road, near Cantwell, Ritchie County, on a beautiful warm evening. He was the son of Willis Wade and Opal K. Morris Smith. Neal will be laid to rest in the Morris Cemetery, which is only about 600 feet from where he was born.
Obituary: Cowger, Sylvester “Buster”
Sylvester “Buster” Cowger, 75, of Elizabeth, WV, died Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Sisterville Center. He was born in Webster, WV, a son of the late Emerson Sylvester and Ania Faye (Cogar) Cowger. He was a United States Army veteran, having served in Vietnam. He is survived by...
Obituary: McMullen, Joyce Anne
Joyce Anne McMullen, 78, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away November 17, 2022, at her residence under the loving care of her family, close friends, and Amedisys Hospice. She was born on December 11, 1943, in Parkersburg, WV, the only child of the late Helen Buckley Toncray Drennen and Gay Toncray.
Obituary: Denney, Robert “Bob” Eugene
Robert “Bob” Eugene Denney age 96, of Caldwell, OH, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Altercare Summit Acres Nursing & Rehab in Caldwell. He was born January 27, 1926, in New Straitsville, OH, a son of the late Bryan Otis and Dott Hester Nutter Denney. He was...
Obituary: Poulton, Nellie Granger
Nellie Granger Poulton, age 86, of Caldwell, OH, went to be with her Lord Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville, OH. She was born June 20, 1936, in Kennonsburg, OH, a daughter of the late Leone and Emma Bundy Warehime. She was a 1954...
Obituary: Fox, Diane L. (Isner)
Diane L. (Isner) Fox, 69, of Marietta, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born to Archie E. and Margaret Isner of Marietta on September 11, 1953. Diane graduated from Marietta High School in 1971. She was a member of Valley...
Obituary: Cottrill, Suzanna (Sue) Bennett
Suzanna (Sue) Bennett Cottrill, 90, of Gay, WV, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Hubbard Hospice, Charleston, WV. She was born on August 31, 1932, in Perkins, WV, to the daughter of the late Dorsey and Thelma Conrad Bennett. In addition to her parents,...
Obituary: Morlan, Lisa Erin
Lisa Erin Morlan, 64, of Vienna, WV, passed away November 21, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by loving family and with the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Enoch, Donna “Doni” J. Smith
Donna “Doni” J. Smith Enoch, 76, of Parkersburg, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born November 6, 1946, in Parkersburg, a daughter of Irene J. Caltrider Smith of Parkersburg and the late Donald E. Smith. In her early adult years,...
Obituary: Hinton, Mary Jane
Mary Jane Hinton, 66, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 15, 1956, in Marietta, Ohio, to Robert Franklin and Hannah Maria Norris Hinton. Mary Jane worked in several places throughout her life, including WASCO...
Forever a Tiger: Remembering Dalton Joy
ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sixteen-year-old Dalton Joy could be best described in three words, Faith, Family, and Football, according to his parents, Mike and Jenn Joy. Jenn said she left out friends because his friends were his family, and he treated everybody like family. “What I always think of when...
Trooper Jared Miller named Marietta Post’s Trooper of the Year
MARIETTA, OH (WTAP) - Among those who have received Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Trooper of the Year award, local Trooper Jared Miller was selected to receive the award for the Marietta Post. Originally from Beverly, Trooper Jared Miller joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol in 2019. Trooper Miller’s fellow...
Annual Turkey Trot returning for 44th anniversary
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An annual Thanksgiving tradition is returning. The Parkersburg Turkey Trot is returning for its 44th year. Runners will get the chance to take part in the event this Thanksgiving starting at nine in the morning. The event’s director, Sharon Marks says that this event is expecting...
The Giving Season - Salvation Army prepares for Thanksgiving meal initiative
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thanksgiving is near and the community is feeling the giving spirit. The Salvation Army of Parkersburg’s kitchen has been buzzing since Monday. Both staff and volunteers are preparing stuffing, ham, mashed potatoes, and more. It’s all for their Thanksgiving meal initiative. Captain Marjorie Rowe...
UPDATE: Brush fire extinguished; W.Va. Division of Forestry investigating
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A brush fire on the 700 block of Summit Road in Vienna has been extinguished, according to officials. The call came in at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Around 1/4 of an acre was involved. Vienna Volunteer Fire Department and Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department were on the...
Man killed in ATV accident in Ritchie Co.
BURNT HOUSE, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said one man was killed in an ATV accident Monday evening in Ritchie County. The Ritchie County 911 Center said the accident happened on Staunton Turnpike near Burnt House around 6:50 p.m. Monday. It was a “rollover type” accident, according to officials. The ATV...
Parkersburg Art Center will start their annual artist trees contest this Saturday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Beginning this Saturday PAC will open their doors to the public to view their annual artist trees contest. The contest allows local artists the opportunity to create are like their favorite artist but with a holiday twist. Artists such as DaVinci, Banksy, Picasso and more will be represented.
Peoples Bank giving $12 thousand to United Way Alliance of MOV, $5 thousand to Hunger Solutions MOV
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Peoples Bank is looking to give back this holiday season for those less fortunate through the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley and food pantries. Peoples Bank Foundation is providing donations to many charitable organizations that will be helping those suffering from food insecurity. And...
