Grayson Chrisley Hospitalized After Car Accident As His Parents Face Sentencing On Tax Fraud Charges

Image Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

Grayson Chrisley was taken to a hospital following a car accident on Saturday, November 12. The Chrisley Knows Best star, 16, was driving his white Ford F-15 on I-65 in Nashville, when he rear-ended a red Dodge truck, according to a police report from Nashville Metropolitan Police Department. Police told the outlet that the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. and Grayson was taken for medical attention in an ambulance.

“Vehicle 1 was at a complete stop in the lane of traffic. The driver of vehicle 1 stated while he was stopped in the lane of traffic, he felt the impact of vehicle 2 hitting him from behind. The driver of vehicle 1 suffered injuries from the impact, but refused to be transported by ambulance at the time of the accident,” the PIO told HollywoodLife. “Vehicle 2, driven by Grayson Chrisley, was traveling on I-65N and drove into the back of vehicle 1. When police asked the driver of vehicle 2 what happened, he was unable to recall anything from the accident, possibly due to a head injury. The driver of vehicle 2 was transported to the hospital by ambulance due to his injuries.”

The front of Grayson’s truck was completely smashed, and the bumper looked like it was hanging off. His windshield was also shattered. The back of the dodge pickup truck was also dented from the accident. Police said no one was arrested nor charged. Both trucks were towed.

Grayson attends the ‘Ghostbusters’ premiere with his dad in 2016. (Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA)

The accident came as Grayson’s parents Todd and Julie Chrisley await sentencing for their tax fraud conviction. The couple was found guilty on all charges back in June. Todd, 53, was found guilty on conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, bank fraud, and tax fraud charges. Julie, 49, was convicted of tax fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

The pair could face 30 years for their charges. The government has recommended that Todd serve up to 22 years in prison, and Julie serve about 12 and a half years, according to ABC News. The pair’s lawyers have asked for lighter sentencing, including that Todd’s sentence should be at max nine years, while Julie should be given probation and no prison time.

Sources close to the family revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that the whole Chrisley family is hoping for a lighter sentencing for the pair, mentioning concerns about who will take care of Grayson and their daughter Chloe while Nanny Faye suffers from bladder cancer. “Todd and Julie are extremely emotional and nervous right now because they do not know what their fate is going to be,” they said. “This whole experience has united them, and they have all been leaning on each other for emotional support. Their family bond is tight, and the family has faith that it will all work out. The thought of Todd and Julie going to prison just really terrifies all of them.”