West Rutland, VT

VSP: Vermonters smash house window, make threats

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

WEST RUTLAND, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — A West Rutland duo was cited to court on Friday. Police say, Joshua Whittemore, 39, and Todd Popovich, 41, tried to break into a home on Main Street at about 5:45 p.m.

According to police, the men fled the scene before they arrived, but a window on the front door of the house had been smashed. Following an investigation, police accused Popovich and Whittemore of breaking the window and threatening to harm two people inside the house.

Whittemore was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court on Feb. 13, 2023, for the violation of unlawful mischief and criminal threatening. Popovich is slated to appear on the same date, for the violation of criminal threatening.

Comments / 4

Paul Pearce
2d ago

Good old catch & release again. 😡No pictures of these burgulars??They should be in jail till the court date. 😡

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

