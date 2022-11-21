Read full article on original website
Albuquerque woman possibly used sons as drug mules
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque mother is accused of using her kids as drug mules to transport fentanyl. It was discovered after her ex-husband was found dead from an overdose inside a bathroom stall at Dallas Love Airport in May. Federal officials say he picked up his kids, ages eight and 10, at the airport […]
Las Cruces 2017 homicide cold case ends in 9-year sentence
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Five years after an 18-year-old was killed outside Las Cruces, and two years after new evidence re-opened the cold case, Justin Bullock was sentenced to nine years in prison for the killing. On August 3, 2017, Doña Ana County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a small ditch on the west side of […]
Las Cruces man pleaded guilty to manslaughter on 2017 cold case
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Las Cruces notorious 2017 cold case has finally come to a conclusion with the sentence of a man who pleaded guilty. Justin Bullock pleaded guilty to 1 count of voluntary manslaughter and 1 count of robbery. The 2017 cold case homicide investigation was opened by Doña Ana County Sheriff’s […]
Affidavit: Clash at NMSU vs. UNM football game led to deadly shooting setup
EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story said Brandon Travis’s roommate was involved in Saturday morning’s incident. KTSM has learned that that was inaccurate and has corrected it. KTSM regrets the error. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An affidavit obtained by KTSM Monday morning identifies at least one other suspect in the deadly shooting […]
Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Following two pediatric deaths in Texas due to influenza, Immunize El Paso is increasing efforts for flu vaccinations. Texas reported the deaths of two girls, a three-year-old in Hidalgo, Texas and a four-year-old in Temple, Texas. One of the girls had no underlying health conditions. According to the CDC, there are The post Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
1 person taken to hospital with unspecified injuries after shooting in Canutillo
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person has been transported to the hospital after a shooting in Canutillo, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident happened along the 7100 block of 3rd Street. The Sheriff’s Office sent out a notice to media about the shooting shortly before 9 p.m. It is not clear […]
KOAT 7
Target 7 Investigates: Is there a safe space?
Target 7 has been reporting on the issue of homelessness in Albuquerque for several months. Those experiencing homelessness have been seen camping in parks, on sidewalks and outside local businesses. The problem is so troublesome that some businesses have begun playing loud music to try and keep the homeless from their property.
New measures sought to retain, recruit law enforcement in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Law enforcement in the state is working hard to retain and recruit new officers but says they need help from the legislature. “..Became quite clear there is not one silver bullet to deal with addressing these recruitment and retention issues,” says Deputy Chief Troy Weisler from New Mexico State Police. Members of […]
8 dead in cartel attack on police station
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Eight alleged members of a Central Mexico drug cartel are dead in the wake of an armed assault on a police station Sunday in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexican media reported. “We had an attack on our building and against our officers; the officers responded to the aggression and organized a […]
cbs4local.com
Explosion and smoke reported in Chaparral, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Reports of an explosion and black smoke were seen by neighbors and residents on the 300 block of Sand Dunes Way in Chaparral, New Mexico Sunday afternoon. According to Captain Arturo Herrera of the Dona Ana County Fire Department the call came in before...
KOAT 7
Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police's motors unit is investigating to a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash in northeast Albuquerque. The pedestrian was listed in critical condition but died at the hospital, according to APD. The crash happened at Central Avenue Northeast and Valencia Drive Northeast. The pedestrian was attempting...
newmexicopbs.org
Miss Indian New Mexico, the First Native American Woman in Space, & Albuquerque’s Bosque in Autumn
This week on New Mexico in Focus, correspondent Antonia Gonzales catches up with the newly crowned Miss Indian New Mexico. Alysia Coriz explains how she plans to use her role to inspire and engage young people to be more active in their communities. Senior Producer Lou DiVizio sits down with...
KVIA
Police identify man who killed a pedestrian in West El Paso crash
UPDATE: El Paso police identify both people involved in the Sunday morning crash. The man killed was 42 -year old Jarred Scott Reza. The man driving the car was identified as 23 -year old Johan Rikardo Jaime. UPDATE: El Paso police say a 42-year-old man was crossing Mesa street early...
KVIA
Homeless man severely beaten and left outside Northeast El Paso motel
UPDATE: El Paso police say a 50-year-old homeless man was beaten and left on the sidewalk next to the Hawaiian Royale motel on Dyer street. The man was hospitalized in critical condition. Police did not indicate if any suspects were in custody. ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas– Crimes Against Persons...
El Pasoans Share The Best Place To Get Caldo in El Paso
Colder temperatures have arrived and that can only mean one thing: CALDO SEASON IS HERE!!. Honestly, I can eat caldo at any time of the year, but it hits the spot best during the winter when the temperatures start dropping. Unfortunately, I have yet to perfect cooking a homemade caldo...
Former UTEP greats Jones brothers, family help Borderland families enjoy Thanksgiving
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former UTEP greats Aaron and Alvin Jones and the “A&A All The Way” Foundation are helping families enjoy an thanksgiving meal.This year the foundation partnered with the Khalid Foundation to help even more people in the community. The two foundations had close to 300 turkeys to giveaway today at Hawkins […]
KVIA
1 dead after hit and run in west El Paso early Sunday morning
EL PASO, Texas– El Paso Police confirm one person has died after being struck by a car early Sunday morning. It happened on Mesa and Kern in west El Paso near the UTEP campus. Police said a pedestrian was struck by a car and that vehicle fled the scene.
cbs4local.com
All lanes of Montana Avenue near Hueco Ranch Road closed due to crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes of Montana Avenue east near Hueco Ranch Road are closed due to a crash Wednesday night, according to TxDOT. The crash took place in the eastbound lanes, TxDOT reported. The Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Rescue Patrol are at the...
Two men arrested for stolen vehicles, warrant for their arrest
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies were led on an foot chase last month following a call of a suspicious vehicle, and the two men arrested in that incident are on the run once again. Bernalillo county sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the south valley back in October after receiving a report of a suspicious […]
Masked man attacks Circle K employee in El Paso’s Mission Valley
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying a man who chased a store clerk with a knife in El Paso’s Mission Valley. On Wednesday, Nov. 16 at approximately 2:34 a.m., a man wearing a skull mask walked into the Circle K at 8855 North […]
