Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman possibly used sons as drug mules

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque mother is accused of using her kids as drug mules to transport fentanyl. It was discovered after her ex-husband was found dead from an overdose inside a bathroom stall at Dallas Love Airport in May. Federal officials say he picked up his kids, ages eight and 10, at the airport […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces 2017 homicide cold case ends in 9-year sentence

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Five years after an 18-year-old was killed outside Las Cruces, and two years after new evidence re-opened the cold case, Justin Bullock was sentenced to nine years in prison for the killing. On August 3, 2017, Doña Ana County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a small ditch on the west side of […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Las Cruces man pleaded guilty to manslaughter on 2017 cold case

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Las Cruces notorious 2017 cold case has finally come to a conclusion with the sentence of a man who pleaded guilty. Justin Bullock pleaded guilty to 1 count of voluntary manslaughter and 1 count of robbery.  The 2017 cold case homicide investigation was opened by Doña Ana County Sheriff’s […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Affidavit: Clash at NMSU vs. UNM football game led to deadly shooting setup

EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story said Brandon Travis’s roommate was involved in Saturday morning’s incident. KTSM has learned that that was inaccurate and has corrected it. KTSM regrets the error. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An affidavit obtained by KTSM Monday morning identifies at least one other suspect in the deadly shooting […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Following two pediatric deaths in Texas due to influenza, Immunize El Paso is increasing efforts for flu vaccinations. Texas reported the deaths of two girls, a three-year-old in Hidalgo, Texas and a four-year-old in Temple, Texas. One of the girls had no underlying health conditions. According to the CDC, there are The post Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KOAT 7

Target 7 Investigates: Is there a safe space?

Target 7 has been reporting on the issue of homelessness in Albuquerque for several months. Those experiencing homelessness have been seen camping in parks, on sidewalks and outside local businesses. The problem is so troublesome that some businesses have begun playing loud music to try and keep the homeless from their property.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

8 dead in cartel attack on police station

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Eight alleged members of a Central Mexico drug cartel are dead in the wake of an armed assault on a police station Sunday in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexican media reported. “We had an attack on our building and against our officers; the officers responded to the aggression and organized a […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Explosion and smoke reported in Chaparral, New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Reports of an explosion and black smoke were seen by neighbors and residents on the 300 block of Sand Dunes Way in Chaparral, New Mexico Sunday afternoon. According to Captain Arturo Herrera of the Dona Ana County Fire Department the call came in before...
CHAPARRAL, NM
KOAT 7

Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police's motors unit is investigating to a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash in northeast Albuquerque. The pedestrian was listed in critical condition but died at the hospital, according to APD. The crash happened at Central Avenue Northeast and Valencia Drive Northeast. The pedestrian was attempting...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA

Police identify man who killed a pedestrian in West El Paso crash

UPDATE: El Paso police identify both people involved in the Sunday morning crash. The man killed was 42 -year old Jarred Scott Reza. The man driving the car was identified as 23 -year old Johan Rikardo Jaime. UPDATE: El Paso police say a 42-year-old man was crossing Mesa street early...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Homeless man severely beaten and left outside Northeast El Paso motel

UPDATE: El Paso police say a 50-year-old homeless man was beaten and left on the sidewalk next to the Hawaiian Royale motel on Dyer street. The man was hospitalized in critical condition. Police did not indicate if any suspects were in custody. ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas– Crimes Against Persons...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

All lanes of Montana Avenue near Hueco Ranch Road closed due to crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes of Montana Avenue east near Hueco Ranch Road are closed due to a crash Wednesday night, according to TxDOT. The crash took place in the eastbound lanes, TxDOT reported. The Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Rescue Patrol are at the...
EL PASO, TX

