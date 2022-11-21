Little Market on Portage Bay has some of Seattle's best bagels

I've been working my way through readers’ bagel suggestions the past week or so. And so far, the bagels from Little Market on Portage Bay are my favorite.

Why it matters: I really want my bagels to be something other than bread with a hole in the middle. And Little Market's — which were still warm to the touch when I picked them up on a recent morning — have a crisp, browned exterior, which yielded to a chewy softness inside that made me want to devour two. Or three. (Maybe more.)

What they're saying: While I'd been to the small cafe and grocer for coffee before, I didn't even realize they made bagels.

Reader (and New York transplant) Gina Davis set me straight.

"Cheney at Little Market bakes small batches every morning and they are served up equally delicious warm from the oven or toasted," she wrote. "Their crusty shell and soft chewy center hold up well to a schmear of cream cheese and smoked salmon topped with capers and red onions, or simply butter and a salted slice of tomato."

The verdict: These beauties, along with the whipped cream cheese they're served with, will have me coming back. (The coffee is also consistently good.)

There's seating inside, or you can grab a spot on a cute red bench along the sidewalk.

Details: Little Market on Portage Bay, 2919 Fuhrman Ave E., Seattle

I also bought some whole-wheat pastry flour and some wine here on my last visit. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios