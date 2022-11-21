Number of Americans carrying a loaded handgun has nearly doubled in 4 years
The number of U.S. adult handgun owners carrying a loaded weapon almost doubled in a four-year period, according to a new study by the University of Washington.
Driving the news : The study, published Thursday in the American Journal of Public Health, found that 6 million adults reported carrying a handgun daily in 2019, up from 3 million in 2015.
Why it matters : There has been very little hard data related to who is carrying handguns and why, said one of the UW study's lead authors, Ali Rowhani-Rahbar .
- In fact, federal funding for research on guns, gun ownership or injury prevention has been virtually nonexistent for more than two decades.
- That began changing in 2018, when Congress clarified that the 1996 ban on research advocating or promoting gun control did not include research on gun violence.
By the numbers: The majority of people who carry loaded weapons, seven of 10, said they do so as protection against other people.
- Approximately 16 million adult handgun owners reported carrying a loaded weapon at least once in a given month, compared to 9 million in 2015.
- The total number of adults owning handguns increased from 38 million in 2015 to 53 million in 2019.
Yes, and : The study found state regulations appear to impact those numbers, with a smaller proportion of handgun owners carrying in states that have more restrictive regulations.
- In less restrictive states — also called "shall issue" or "must issue" states — authorities have little discretion over whether to issue concealed carry permits.
- In more restrictive or "may issue" states, authorities have some discretion.
- Washington is a less restrictive or "shall issue" state and required to furnish a permit to people who pass a background check.
The big picture : According to the Annals of Internal Medicine, there were an estimated 62 million handgun owners in the U.S. in 2021. Among them, 7.5 million purchased a gun for the first time between 2019 and 2021.
- Concealed carry permits increased by 2.3% in 2022 compared to last year even though nearly half the states enacted constitutional carry laws, according to a report published by the Crime Prevention Research Center (CPRC). Those laws say Americans don't need to get a government permit to carry firearms.
- The number of concealed handgun permits stands at 22.01 million this year.
What we're watching : "The next step is to ask what is the impact on public health and public safety when guns are easier to carry," Rowhani-Rahbar told Axios. "In a situation where you have a fight, do they contribute to the escalation and make it more lethal?"
