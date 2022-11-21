ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Number of Americans carrying a loaded handgun has nearly doubled in 4 years

By Christine Clarridge
 3 days ago

Data: Rowhani-Rahbar, et al., 2022, Trend in Loaded Handgun Carrying Among Adult Handgun Owners in the United States, 2015‒2019 ; Chart: Axios Visuals

The number of U.S. adult handgun owners carrying a loaded weapon almost doubled in a four-year period, according to a new study by the University of Washington.

Driving the news : The study, published Thursday in the American Journal of Public Health, found that 6 million adults reported carrying a handgun daily in 2019, up from 3 million in 2015.

Why it matters : There has been very little hard data related to who is carrying handguns and why, said one of the UW study's lead authors, Ali Rowhani-Rahbar .

By the numbers: The majority of people who carry loaded weapons, seven of 10, said they do so as protection against other people.

  • Approximately 16 million adult handgun owners reported carrying a loaded weapon at least once in a given month, compared to 9 million in 2015.
  • The total number of adults owning handguns increased from 38 million in 2015 to 53 million in 2019.

Yes, and : The study found state regulations appear to impact those numbers, with a smaller proportion of handgun owners carrying in states that have more restrictive regulations.

  • In less restrictive states — also called "shall issue" or "must issue" states — authorities have little discretion over whether to issue concealed carry permits.
  • In more restrictive or "may issue" states, authorities have some discretion.
  • Washington is a less restrictive or "shall issue" state and required to furnish a permit to people who pass a background check.

The big picture : According to the Annals of Internal Medicine, there were an estimated 62 million handgun owners in the U.S. in 2021. Among them, 7.5 million purchased a gun for the first time between 2019 and 2021.

  • Concealed carry permits increased by 2.3% in 2022 compared to last year even though nearly half the states enacted constitutional carry laws, according to a report published by the Crime Prevention Research Center (CPRC). Those laws say Americans don't need to get a government permit to carry firearms.
  • The number of concealed handgun permits stands at 22.01 million this year.

What we're watching : "The next step is to ask what is the impact on public health and public safety when guns are easier to carry," Rowhani-Rahbar told Axios. "In a situation where you have a fight, do they contribute to the escalation and make it more lethal?"

Anthony Smith
3d ago

I've got a firm policy on gun control; If there's a gun around, I want to be the one controlling it. Arms are the only true badge of liberty. The possession of arms is the distinction of a free man from a slave.

David A.P.
3d ago

They're behaving like it's bizarre that people want or have a gun to protect themselves. Well...perhaps if they weren't soft on crime, there would be no need for us to carry.

MS202
3d ago

6 million daily carry, up from 3 million, and not a single one of them committing crimes. States defying the supreme court rulings, (New York) and still trying to make it illegal to carry a firearm anywhere but your home.

