Knoxville, TN

2023 NFL Draft: Rising Quarterback Suffers Season-Ending Injury

By Robert Gregson
 3 days ago
The Tennessee Volunteers have taken the SEC and, in reality, the nation by storm this year. A program resurgence led by signal caller Hendon Hooker, the team, was amongst the top four teams in the country at one point.

However, a statement win and impeccable performance from Hooker against Alabama was the Climax of the Volunteer season. Tennessee suffered a loss against Georgia and then again Saturday against South Carolina, which also claimed their quarterback.

Hooker was experiencing a meteoric rise in his draft projection before the injury. His ability to drive the football and create plays with his feet had him squarely in the running for the Heisman.

Once viewed as a day three prospect, Hooker had catapulted himself as high as the first-round conversation. While the injury will be concerning, his play this season still bodes well for his future.

With plenty of time before April, hopefully, Hooker will be well into his rehab process by then. Time will tell how the injury affects his draft stock but here is to a speedy recovery for Hooker.

