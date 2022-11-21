Read full article on original website
Related
No. 1 UNC opens Phil Knight Invitational vs. Portland
With its perfect record intact, No. 1 North Carolina is leaving Chapel Hill for the first time this season, heading
No. 17 SDSU turns back Ohio State in Maui tourney
Matt Bradley scored 18 points to lead four San Diego State players in double figures as the No. 17 Aztecs
Yardbarker
Gonzaga Bulldogs: Zags 360 – A breakdown then a Kentucky surprise
The Gonzaga Bulldogs had a meltdown against Texas. But their big win over Kentucky almost evens it. The Gonzaga Bulldogs fell apart around the 14-minute mark in the second half of their game against the Texas Longhorns in Austin. However, GU never took their foot off the gas in the Kentucky Wildcats game.
Texas Tech can't catch Ohio State in Maui
Jarret Johnson breaks down Texas Tech's 80-73 loss to Ohio State on Wednesday in the Maui Invitational.
Here's What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Win over Little Rock
Indiana raised its record to 5-0 on Wednesday night with an 86-67 victory over Little Rock at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Here's what coach Mike Woodson had to say after the game, either in video form or the full transcript.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Duke freshman Kyle Filipowski off to a hot start, could be better than expected
Kyle Filipowski was a consensus five-star recruit in the Class of 2022 but still regarded as merely the third-best prospect in Duke's top-ranked recruiting class. It remains early in this season, obviously. But through five games Filipowski looks like he might be Duke's best freshman -- and also the best freshman in the entire country.
Louisville Annihilated by No. 21 Texas Tech in Maui Invitational
The Cardinals' winless start to the Kenny Payne era is compounded by arguably their worst performance of the 2022-23 season.
Thoughts on Texas Tech's loss to Creighton in Maui Invitational opener
Though Texas Tech suffered its first defeat of the season, 76-65 to No. 10 Creighton on Monday in Maui, I actually feel better about the team than I did following the three sizable victories over marginal opponents at home. The Red Raiders matched up very well in terms of athleticism and length with what could be a Final Four team in Creighton.
All Bearcats
Maui Fastbreak: UC Falls to Arizona 101-93 In High-Scoring Showdown
The Bearcats now face Ohio State on Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET.
No. 14 Arizona upends No. 10 Creighton to win Maui Invitational
Oumar Ballo had a career-high 30 points and 13 rebounds to lead four Wildcats who finished in double figures in
Former Buckeye Dakota Joshua, brother of Michigan State player subjected to racial slurs, speaks
Vancouver Canucks forward and former Ohio State hockey player Dakota Joshua wasn't shocked that his younger brother, Jagger, who plays for Michigan State, was subjected to a racial slur during a Nov. 11 game against the Buckeyes. "You would like to think we've come a long way, especially over recent years, but...
Comments / 0