Though Texas Tech suffered its first defeat of the season, 76-65 to No. 10 Creighton on Monday in Maui, I actually feel better about the team than I did following the three sizable victories over marginal opponents at home. The Red Raiders matched up very well in terms of athleticism and length with what could be a Final Four team in Creighton.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO