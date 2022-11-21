Larry’s Letters: Palestinian Freedom is a Fight for Black and Brown Liberation” The Daily Northwestern

Read full article on original website
Related
The Jewish Press
Christian Dutch Woman Whose Parents Saved Jews Ascends the Temple Mount
We received this item from our friends at Temple Mount News. Last Thursday, Hannah, 80, arrived at the Temple Mount with two English-speaking companions from Americans for a Safe Israel and was given the tour by Rabbi Tzvi Tal from Beyadenu. She was very excited and emotional. Hannah is a...
Jewish Israelis Smoke Weed Without Fear. Their Palestinian Neighbors Face Harsh Penalties.
In bars and cafes across Israel, the air is thick with cannabis smoke. For years, smoking weed has been socially permissible in Israel despite being technically illegal. Patio tables in cities like Tel Aviv are dotted with people openly rolling joints and lighting up without a second thought. Ironically, smoking pot is tolerated in more public places in Israel than in countries like Canada, where recreational cannabis is legal. In Israel’s trendy cafes and middle-class Jewish neighborhoods, police often turn a blind eye.
"Shocked and horrified": Alarm as Netanyahu set to form Israel's most right-wing government ever
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. People around the world have expressed concerns about Israelis empowering indicted former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form the nation's most far-right government in history since Israel held its fifth election in less than four years on Tuesday.
The Jewish Press
Black Lives Matter Is Driving Anti-Semitism
There is a lot of commentary floating in mainstream and social media about Kanye West’s repeated anti-Semitic comments, and whether he represents much of Black America, right-wing America or the Black entertainment industry. Authors pull an example here and there to make generalizations but no one has done a deeper dive into the matter.
The Jewish Press
Black Israeli Woman Runs Marathon. NY Times Calls Israel Racist
Lonah Chemtai Salpeter has been winning marathons around the world, representing Israel. The Kenyan immigrant to Israel will be running the New York City Marathon on November 6, 2022, so The New York Times thought it an opportune time to write a story about this Black Israeli who has an excellent chance of winning the race.
Opinion: We Have to Stop White Christians from Establishing a "Morality Police"
There has been a lot of discussion over a recent story of a woman in Iran who died while in the custody of the “morality police.” As the United States increasingly falls under the influence of radical Christian nationalism, I wonder if such a force might be deployed in our country.
1000-Year-Old Bible Showing the Face of Jesus Discovered in Turkey
1000-year-old bible with the painting of JesusThe Vintage News. Old Bibles and scriptures depicting biblical times are a very important piece of history, something that millions of people live their lives by. Throughout history, many of these historical and religious texts have been lost (mainly due to war). Many of them held important information that is now either forgotten or left in the past and hidden from Christian society.
A New Documentary Claims the Word ‘Homosexual’ in the Bible is a Recent Mistranslation.
1946 Movie Title(marketing photo - public license) Ask any Christian – the Apostle Paul clearly wrote that ‘homosexuals’ would not enter the kingdom of heaven in 1 Corinthians 6:9.
Brittney Griner’s sentence based on race & queerness, says professor
“There is no q.uestion that if she weren’t a woman who challenged the sexual norms." The post Brittney Griner’s sentence based on race & queerness, says professor appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die
Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
Newly discovered photos show horror of Nazi's Kristallnacht rampage up close
Jerusalem — Harrowing, previously unseen images from 1938's Kristallnacht pogrom against German and Austrian Jews have surfaced in a photograph collection donated to Israel's Yad Vashem memorial, the organization said Wednesday. One shows a crowd of smiling, well-dressed middle-aged German men and women standing casually as a Nazi officer smashes a storefront window. In another, brownshirts carry heaps of Jewish books, presumably for burning. Another image shows a Nazi officer splashing gasoline on the pews of a synagogue before it's set alight.
California professor erupts on 'Christian,' 'White men' on PBS: They will cause a 'civil war'
Professor Barbara F. Walter told PBS anchor Hari Sreenivasan that "Christian," "White men" would be the ones to instigate another civil war in America.
Video shows the Taliban whipping women protesting for their right to study
Video appears to show Taliban member whipping female students. Afghan women were whipped by the Taliban for protesting for their right to education after they were denied entry to a university in northeastern Afghanistan for not wearing the burqa. Videos shared on social media showed women students being assaulted by...
‘Republicans come up to me every day with tears in their eyes’: Why Marcus Flowers insists he can defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marcus Flowers has raised $15m – more money than any congressional candidate in the country – for his Georgia battle.Even with all that money, his supporters admit he would be pulling off something approaching an electoral miracle if he was to was able to defeat incumbent populist Marjorie Taylor Greene.However, long shot Flowers claims he can make history, insisting the Trump-backed, Maga-breathing Greene is too extreme for the district, and that people repeatedly tell him so.He says every day people will approach him, often in tears, and thank him for trying to beat her. He says people – oftentimes people of...
Putin tells Macron Hiroshima is proof ‘you don’t have to launch nuclear strike on major city to win war’
Any use of nuclear weapons would 'fundamentally change' Ukraine conflict, Cleverly warn. Vladimir Putin told French president Emmanuel Macron that the nuclear attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki show “you don’t need to attack major cities in order to end a war,” according to reports. The threat of...
The Most Lawless Nation in the World
Every year, research firm Gallup releases its Global Law and Order report. The 2022 edition covers results from 2021. Underdeveloped nations are always at the bottom of the list of 120 countries. This year, the country with the worst score is Afghanistan. The report is based on several questions that are put to over 127,000 […]
Phys.org
In China, a debate over sanitary pads on trains reflects long-held beliefs about women and menstruation
Discrimination against and repression of women is a global problem. In authoritarian states, it is also intertwined with regime survival. Take recent events in Iran, where women-led protests against strict hijab laws are challenging the country's ruling powers. Nearly 3,000 miles away in China, a different feminist debate is taking hold, over whether sanitary pads should be sold on high-speed trains.
American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'
Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7. Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
BET
Survey: 60 Percent Of Republicans Say White Supremacy Is A Problem In U.S.
Democrats aren’t the only Americans who think white supremacy is a concern. Approximately 60 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Trump voters agree that white supremacist extremism is a “problem” facing the United States as the 2022 midterm elections approach, according to a new VICE News/YouGov poll published on Oct. 27. About 93 percent of Democrats shared that view.
The American relatives of Adolf Hitler lived in New York and flew the American flag
Colorized image of Adolf Hitler (1889-1945)Credit: Kentot785; CC-BY-SA-4.0 In 2018, a reporter from the German newspaper, Bild, tracked down three brothers who lived in Long Island, New York.
Comments / 2