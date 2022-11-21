Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
FTX lawyers: Company became CEO's 'personal fiefdom'
Lawyers representing FTX in the firm's Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings called the company's swift demise earlier this month "the most abrupt and difficult collapse in the history of corporate America" in comments before a Delaware bankruptcy court Tuesday. "Your honor, what we have is a worldwide organization that was run...
coingeek.com
FTX’s new CEO John Ray reveals the extent of Sam Bankman-Fried’s malfeasance
FTX’s new chief executive officer has submitted a sworn statement to the bankruptcy court hearing FTX’s case, saying he has never seen such a “complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information which occurred here.”. The statement is made by John...
FTX Lawyers Acknowledge Company Mismanagement At First Bankruptcy Hearing
The new CEO of FTX has assembled an investigation team to trace and secure company assets. Attorneys appearing for the exchange have admitted to poor management of the company. The lawyers have acknowledged the exchange’s unreliable financial records and compromised systems. FTX’s lawyers have outlined the misappropriation of funds...
Crypto Giant FTX To File For Bankruptcy, CEO Steps Down
Crytpocurrency giant FTX has begun the process of filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy following founder Sam Bankman-Fried's decision to step down as CEO
NEWSBTC
Ripple Vs. SEC: Lawyer Explains Why Nov 30 Is Crucial And Why A Settlement Is Possible
While the crypto community has been eagerly focused on the developments surrounding Genesis Trading and Digital Currenc Group (DCG) over the past few days, Ripple Labs continues to battle the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). And the next important deadlines are already looming. By November 30, both Ripple and...
BBC
What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?
The first sign of job cuts at Amazon came from LinkedIn posts from laid-off employees. Then, Amazon's devices boss, Dave Limp, announced: "It pains me... We will lose talented Amazonians from the devices & services org". Across the tech industry, at firms like Twitter, Meta, Coinbase and Snap, workers have...
Why Everything in Tech Seems to Be Collapsing at Once
This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. The tech industry seems to be in a recession. Although overall unemployment is still very low, just about every major tech company—including Amazon, Meta, Snap, Stripe, Coinbase, Twitter, Robinhood, and Intel—has announced double-digit percentage-point layoffs in the past few months. The stock valuations for many of these companies have fallen more than 50 percent in the past year.
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told employees that layoffs will extend into the new year
After confirming that layoffs had begun at Amazon on Wednesday, CEO Andy Jassy issued a note to employees made public on Thursday that the layoffs would extend into the new year. Jassy said this was the "most difficult decision" he and his team have made since he succeeded Bezos as...
CNBC
FTX lawyer calls this case 'a different sort of animal' in first bankruptcy hearing
In the first day of the bankruptcy hearing for collapsed crypto exchange FTX, lawyers for the company were able to get the proceedings moved to Delaware. Lawyers are trying to clean up the mess left behind by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who resigned on Nov. 11 as the company entered bankruptcy.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Slips Below $16k As Older Whales Show Signs Of Dumping
On-chain data shows signs of dumping from the Bitcoin whales as the price of the crypto dips below $16k. Bitcoin Exchange Inflow CDD Has Spiked Up In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a large amount of dormant coins seem to have moved recently.
ambcrypto.com
Attorneys highlight poor management at FTX’s first bankruptcy hearing
The first bankruptcy hearing for Bahamas-based FTX was held on Tuesday (22 November) in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware. The exchange’s new CEO and Chief Restructuring Officer John Ray III were also present in the courtroom. Lawyers from Sullivan Cromwell, the law firm representing FTX, laid out...
NEWSBTC
Conflict of Interest Costs SBF His Lawyers
Add this to the list of troubles befalling FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried this month: his law firm has reportedly stopped representing him due to an apparent conflict of interest. Paul Weiss – a nearly 150-year-old firm that has represented companies like Amazon and PayPal – said it has stopped representing...
NEWSBTC
Latest Findings Show Bitcoin Holders Under Fire As Price Continues To Sink
The situation in the Bitcoin and crypto market has continued to follow a downward trend. Prices of most crypto assets are maintaining a southward movement over the past weeks. The collapse of FTX is still spinning the wheels negatively as the contagion spreads. Glassnode, a blockchain analytics company, reports more...
NEWSBTC
Web3 Non-Custodial Wallet, SafePal Announces Record Sign-Ups Following FTX Insolvency
Time for DeFi? SafePal, a non-custodial wallet provider, reports record highs in user traffic as crypto users wrap their heads around the FTX collapse. Binance-backed decentralized crypto wallet, SafePal announces record highs in user traffic in the wake of the FTX insolvency crisis. According to the SafePal team, the platform has recorded over 10x increase in user acquisition since November 11, with the total user base now over 7 million users across the globe. Notwithstanding, the sales of its Web3 hardware wallet have reached record highs during the same period, as users look for better solutions to store and safeguard their cryptocurrencies.
NEWSBTC
NEWSBTC
NEWSBTC
Polygon Faces Decision Time As Price Sits On Key Support; Will $0.7 Hold Sell-off?
MATIC’s price lost its demand zone as the price struggled to hold above $0.7. MATIC’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. MATIC’s price looks weak as the price struggles to hold above $0.7, with...
NEWSBTC
What Exchange Absorbed FTX’s Trading Volume? Report Answers
In the wake of the FTX collapse, formerly the second-largest exchange in the world, its competitors are taking over its trading volume and market share. The nascent sector is still suffering the consequences of recent events; many crypto companies filed for bankruptcy or are in the process of raising emergency liquidity.
NEWSBTC
