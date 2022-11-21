ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AOL Corp

FTX lawyers: Company became CEO's 'personal fiefdom'

Lawyers representing FTX in the firm's Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings called the company's swift demise earlier this month "the most abrupt and difficult collapse in the history of corporate America" in comments before a Delaware bankruptcy court Tuesday. "Your honor, what we have is a worldwide organization that was run...
coingeek.com

FTX’s new CEO John Ray reveals the extent of Sam Bankman-Fried’s malfeasance

FTX’s new chief executive officer has submitted a sworn statement to the bankruptcy court hearing FTX’s case, saying he has never seen such a “complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information which occurred here.”. The statement is made by John...
EWN

FTX Lawyers Acknowledge Company Mismanagement At First Bankruptcy Hearing

The new CEO of FTX has assembled an investigation team to trace and secure company assets. Attorneys appearing for the exchange have admitted to poor management of the company. The lawyers have acknowledged the exchange’s unreliable financial records and compromised systems. FTX’s lawyers have outlined the misappropriation of funds...
NEWSBTC

Ripple Vs. SEC: Lawyer Explains Why Nov 30 Is Crucial And Why A Settlement Is Possible

While the crypto community has been eagerly focused on the developments surrounding Genesis Trading and Digital Currenc Group (DCG) over the past few days, Ripple Labs continues to battle the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). And the next important deadlines are already looming. By November 30, both Ripple and...
BBC

What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?

The first sign of job cuts at Amazon came from LinkedIn posts from laid-off employees. Then, Amazon's devices boss, Dave Limp, announced: "It pains me... We will lose talented Amazonians from the devices & services org". Across the tech industry, at firms like Twitter, Meta, Coinbase and Snap, workers have...
The Atlantic

Why Everything in Tech Seems to Be Collapsing at Once

This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. The tech industry seems to be in a recession. Although overall unemployment is still very low, just about every major tech company—including Amazon, Meta, Snap, Stripe, Coinbase, Twitter, Robinhood, and Intel—has announced double-digit percentage-point layoffs in the past few months. The stock valuations for many of these companies have fallen more than 50 percent in the past year.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Slips Below $16k As Older Whales Show Signs Of Dumping

On-chain data shows signs of dumping from the Bitcoin whales as the price of the crypto dips below $16k. Bitcoin Exchange Inflow CDD Has Spiked Up In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a large amount of dormant coins seem to have moved recently.
ambcrypto.com

Attorneys highlight poor management at FTX’s first bankruptcy hearing

The first bankruptcy hearing for Bahamas-based FTX was held on Tuesday (22 November) in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware. The exchange’s new CEO and Chief Restructuring Officer John Ray III were also present in the courtroom. Lawyers from Sullivan Cromwell, the law firm representing FTX, laid out...
WILMINGTON, DE
PYMNTS

Conflict of Interest Costs SBF His Lawyers

Add this to the list of troubles befalling FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried this month: his law firm has reportedly stopped representing him due to an apparent conflict of interest. Paul Weiss – a nearly 150-year-old firm that has represented companies like Amazon and PayPal – said it has stopped representing...
NEWSBTC

Latest Findings Show Bitcoin Holders Under Fire As Price Continues To Sink

The situation in the Bitcoin and crypto market has continued to follow a downward trend. Prices of most crypto assets are maintaining a southward movement over the past weeks. The collapse of FTX is still spinning the wheels negatively as the contagion spreads. Glassnode, a blockchain analytics company, reports more...
NEWSBTC

Web3 Non-Custodial Wallet, SafePal Announces Record Sign-Ups Following FTX Insolvency

Time for DeFi? SafePal, a non-custodial wallet provider, reports record highs in user traffic as crypto users wrap their heads around the FTX collapse. Binance-backed decentralized crypto wallet, SafePal announces record highs in user traffic in the wake of the FTX insolvency crisis. According to the SafePal team, the platform has recorded over 10x increase in user acquisition since November 11, with the total user base now over 7 million users across the globe. Notwithstanding, the sales of its Web3 hardware wallet have reached record highs during the same period, as users look for better solutions to store and safeguard their cryptocurrencies.
NEWSBTC

NEWSBTC

What Exchange Absorbed FTX’s Trading Volume? Report Answers

In the wake of the FTX collapse, formerly the second-largest exchange in the world, its competitors are taking over its trading volume and market share. The nascent sector is still suffering the consequences of recent events; many crypto companies filed for bankruptcy or are in the process of raising emergency liquidity.
NEWSBTC

