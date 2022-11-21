Read full article on original website
Student charged in New Mexico campus shooting is released
A University of New Mexico student was released from jail Wednesday after being accused of plotting with friends to confront a basketball player from a rival university, resulting in the shooting death of one UNM student and the wounding of the player.
UNM student accused in campus shooting released until trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Smith, one of the University of New Mexico students accused in connection with the deadly on-campus shooting, will be released while awaiting trial. While he will be released, Smith won’t be staying in New Mexico. He will be going to Plano, Texas to live with his mom. The state hat to […]
Family of UNM student killed in shooting speaks out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More information is coming to light about the University of New Mexico student who was killed over the weekend. Brandon Travis was not from New Mexico but from Inglewood, California. Neither police nor UNM have released information about him but News 13 has found a Change.org and GoFundMe posted by his family, […]
Former NMSU player involved in October UNM fight
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former New Mexico State University player, and current UTEP player, was allegedly involved in a first between UNM and NMSU students. Witnesses say that Mario McKinney can be seen punching someone on the ground in this fight. McKinney was pulled from the roster on Tuesday in their game against Alcorn State. […]
NMSU addresses deadly shooting on UNM campus involving NMSU basketball player
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is finally speaking out about the deadly shooting on Saturday at UNM involving an NMSU basketball player. Police say UNM students Brandon Travis, Jonathan Smith, and two others lured Michael Peake to campus with plans to jump him. Police say they wanted payback after a fight with Peake […]
klaq.com
Here’s Video of That NMSU Fight that Led to Shooting
Police are still investigating the confrontation that ended with a University of New Mexico student dead and an NMSU student-athlete in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Law Enforcement Officials Search Offices Of CONCACAF And Soccer Event Company In Miami Over FIFA Indictments. Getty Images. Albuquerque and New Mexico state...
KOAT 7
NMSU officials considering new protocols after deadly shooting at UNM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State officials spoke at a virtual press conference regarding the Saturday shooting between Aggie basketball player Mike Peake and a University of New Mexico student. The student died following gun shots being fired from both parties. New details into the shooting that left a...
KRQE Newsfeed: Rivalry games canceled, Overnight homicide, Storm to the east, New technology, Tree lighting
Wednesday’s Top Stories Turf wars: A tale of deception and misused tax dollars UNM talks campus security following deadly shooting Albuquerque man linked to July Speedway shooting Teens identified in series of Albuquerque gas station robberies High school basketball – metro opening night highlights Prosecutors urge suspected child rapist stay behind bars Mass shooting suspect […]
APD: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in northeast Albuquerque
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday night around 8:40 p.m. to InTown Suites at 4676 Commerce Dr. Police say a man involved in the domestic dispute was shot and died from his injuries. Officials say homicide detectives are investigating the shooting as a possible justifiable homicide. No […]
Court documents detail what led up to the fatal shooting involving NMSU basketball player
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- More information has surfaced regarding a shooting in Albuquerque early Saturday morning, where New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake was injured and 19-year-old University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis was fatally shot. ABC-7 has obtained court documents that show Jonathan Smith was arrested in connection to the The post Court documents detail what led up to the fatal shooting involving NMSU basketball player appeared first on KVIA.
CBS Sports
New Mexico women's basketball player Brooke Berry leaves team because of gun violence concerns
New Mexico women's basketball freshman Brooke Berry left the program this week because of gun violence concerns in Albuquerque. Her decision comes shortly after the men's basketball rivalry game against the New Mexico State Aggies was postponed -- and eventually canceled -- because of a shooting incident involving an NMSU player on the UNM campus.
Police: Shooting involved students from 2 New Mexico schools
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — A New Mexico State University student-athlete was involved in the fatal shooting of a student from the University of New Mexico hours before the scheduled tipoff of a men's basketball game between the rival schools that was later postponed, authorities said Sunday. State...
KRQE News 13
New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus homicide
New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus homicide. New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus …. New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus homicide. Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system …. Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system tactical plan. New...
Do you recognize this face? Albuquerque Police use facial reconstruction to help 1996 cold case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over two decades ago, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) found the remains of a young female. Now, the department is asking for your help recognizing the unknown face. “There is a family out there who is missing this woman,” said Deputy Commander with the APD Criminal Investigation Division, Kyle Hartsock. The body […]
KOAT 7
Police investigate deadly shooting in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Tuesday night. Police say they were called to 4676 Commerce Drive in northeast Albuquerque for reports of a shooting. When police arrived they found one person who had been shot. That person died from their injuries.
Teens identified in series of Albuquerque gas station robberies
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police believe four teens are responsible for a series of armed robberies around the metro. The main target has been gas stations in the northeast heights. Police say surveillance video shows one teen, identified as 18-year-old Lancelot Ulibarri, robbing the stations at gunpoint, while the others distract the clerk or help […]
Man accused of dragging elderly woman outside Kaseman Hospital during carjacking
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is accused of carjacking an elderly couple in a hospital parking lot, dragging one of them down the street. It happened in September outside Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital. Albuquerque police say a 79-year-old woman was helping her 83-year-old husband into their car when they got carjacked. Police say the carjacker, […]
Northeast Heights neighbor faces judge over trashed yard
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors in the Inez Neighborhood in the Northeast Heights have been trying for years to get their neighbor to get rid of the junk in his yard. The city took him to court and won. Today, the homeowner appeared in front of a judge for a progress report and the judge had […]
krwg.org
Silver City Report-Tamal Fiesta and more
Scott Brocato spoke with Nickolas Seibel, editor and publisher of The Silver City Daily Press and Independent, about the recent Tamal Fiesta Y Mas, a body found recently in the Gila National Forest, and more. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis,...
KOAT 7
UNM vs. NMSU basketball series has been cancelled for 2022
UNM Athletics has announced the UNM vs. NMSU men's basketball series has been cancelled for this season following Saturday's deadly shooting on the UNM campus. Saturday's matchup between the Lobos and the Aggies that was originally postponed has now been cancelled. The Dec. 3 matchup between New Mexico and New...
