Dodgers Free Agent Cody Bellinger Received Multi-Year Contract Offers

Three years after being voted National League MVP, Cody Bellinger was sent into free agency due to the Los Angeles Dodgers electing to non-tender him. The possibility began to increase as Bellinger struggled through another season and was benched for Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The 27-year-old was poised to go through salary arbitration for the fourth and final time of his career.
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The holiday season is around the corner, and soon enough we’ll see which teams are breaking out the big budgets for some festivities. The Yankees have shown some initial promise in this regard as they’ve been in contact with Aaron Judge’s camp and have offered a new contract to him, but without any concrete details we have no idea how far apart the two stand. This has the makings of a drawn-out watch as Judge takes full ownership over his first and likely only free agency bonanza.
Yankees, Mets top Rookie of the Year candidates come as no surprise

Let’s hear about the young talent. Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez is the American League Rookie of the Year and Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II is the National League Rookie of the Year. Who could earn those titles next year?. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
Report: Mets looked into bringing ex-manager onto coaching staff

The New York Mets tried to beef up their coaching staff with someone who very briefly served as the team’s manager, according to a report. The Mets asked longtime outfielder Carlos Beltran if he had any interest in joining the team’s staff, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Beltran indicated that was not the type of role he was looking for, and the team moved on.
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/23/22

NY Post | Joel Sherman: Aaron Judge touched down in San Francisco earlier this week, and had a meeting on Tuesday with the Giants. Judge has made it quite clear that he intends to play out his free agency a bit, but between this and the latest YES Network discussion it’s clear that the Yankees’ retaliation right now is to point to Judge’s past comments on wanting to be a Yankee for life. There have been plenty of players like Derek Jeter who negotiated solely with their team, but plenty more want to see the field and as Sherman alludes to, a few were former Yankees who still stuck around after some intense pursuits by outside teams.
Yankees, Red Sox in Contact with Kodai Senga’s Reps

Add a pair of American League East teams to the list of potential suitors for Kodai Senga. The Yankees and Red Sox have made contact with the Japanese ace’s representatives, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. Senga has already met with the Mets and Padres, according to The Athletic’s Will Sammon and Dennis Lin.
