The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Missing Veterans: Hattie Brown. 48-year-old Hattie Brown, a graduate of Halifax County High School, was an Army veteran who participated in Desert Storm in 1991. The Virginia resident was one of 11 siblings. She was the first female in her unit to earn her air assault badge and the first female to attend Airborne School in North Carolina, reports The Gazette Virginian. In 1998, she retired, with the rank of sergeant, to help her siblings take care of their elderly mother.

HALIFAX COUNTY, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO