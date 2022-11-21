Read full article on original website
Chesapeake, Va. Walmart employee shot and killed six people and himself
This day before Thanksgiving, people woke up to news of another mass shooting. This time, it was at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Va., near Virginia Beach. Police have released the names of five people killed by the shooter - Lorenzo Gamble, Brian Pendleton, Tyneka Johnson, Randall Blevins and Kellie Pyle. A sixth victim was a minor.
US Army Veteran Vanished In 2009. Her Nephew Is The Main Suspect. Then, Her Brother Vanished In 2013.
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Missing Veterans: Hattie Brown. 48-year-old Hattie Brown, a graduate of Halifax County High School, was an Army veteran who participated in Desert Storm in 1991. The Virginia resident was one of 11 siblings. She was the first female in her unit to earn her air assault badge and the first female to attend Airborne School in North Carolina, reports The Gazette Virginian. In 1998, she retired, with the rank of sergeant, to help her siblings take care of their elderly mother.
Father of UVa shooting suspect says son told him people were ‘picking on him,’ seemed ‘paranoid’
The father of the student suspect arrested Monday in connection with a shooting that killed three University of Virginia football players said he’s in shock by the violence and that his son recently told him some people were “picking on him.”. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, was arrested...
Jen Kiggans wins 2nd Congressional District seat after Elaine Luria concedes
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Republicans knocked off one of three Democratic congresswomen in Virginia who faced tough reelection bids Tuesday in a midterm election season where the GOP sought to regain control of the House of Representatives. Republican challenger Jen Kiggans, a state senator, defeated Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria...
Suspect in UVA shooting was on the bus with victims returning from a Washington DC trip, school spokesperson says
The suspected gunman in the University of Virginia shooting was on a class field trip with the victims before the shooting occurred, a UVA spokesman confirmed Tuesday.
Police: Passenger shoots driver in Northwest DC, killing her
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a woman was killed during a shooting in Northwest D.C. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue Thursday. When officers arrived, they learned a woman was killed in the...
Judge clears way for Richmond to remove, donate A.P. Hill statue
A Richmond judge has ruled that the city can decide where the A.P. Hill statue will go once it's removed, clearing the way for its plan to donate the monument to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.
Virginia Military Institute's first Black superintendent facing backlash from school's alumni
An alumni group of the Virginia Military Institute is publicly questioning why the college's first Black superintendent was awarded a more "generous" bonus than last year.
Virginia man shoots intruder armed with large rock
A Virginia homeowner fatally shot an intruder armed with a large rock Wednesday, authorities said.
Girl, 9, recalls being shot in Northeast DC as she continues a long path to healing
WASHINGTON — Reagan Grimes, 9, survived being shot in D.C. last year, but she still has a long healing journey ahead of her. It was May 2021, and Reagan was 7 years old. She was playing outside her friend's apartment in northeast D.C. “I was on a bike, and...
Experience the birding boom in DC, Maryland and Virginia
WASHINGTON — An old-school hobby is making a comeback and it's popular in the D.C. region. Birding is a great way to spend time outdoors with friends and family with little investment. You don't have to drive far from home to plan birding trips. We asked Tykee James, the president of the D.C. Audubon Society why he loves birding.
DC woman storing fetal remains sentenced to jail for Michigan clinic protest
FLINT, Mich. — An anti-abortion rights activist who admitted to storing fetuses in her D.C. apartment in March is now going to jail in a separate case. Lauren Handy faced a Flint, Michigan judge for sentencing Friday morning, alongside three other anti-abortion rights protestors from the group Progressive Anti Abortion Uprising (PAAU). All four were sentenced to 45 days in jail for obstructing a Michigan clinic’s operations in 2019.
No Car Needed Appalachian Trail Section Hike – Roanoke to Shenandoah National Park
As of November, 2017 Amtrak offers service to Roanoke, VA. This makes another stunning section of the AT accessible via public transportation to most of the East Coast. This hike is just south of Shenandoah National Park. It’s every bit as beautiful as “The Shen” but wilder and without the crowds! The guide that follows gives you all the information you need to do this Appalachian Trail Section Hike – Roanoke to Shenandoah National Park. Leave the car at home and hike green!
An early look at legislation, as lawmakers pre-file bills for 2023 session
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - By the time lawmakers take their seats at the State Capitol in January, they could have more than 2,000 pieces of legislation to consider. “The reality is we do about a year’s worth of work in two months,” said Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke), “so we’re busy finalizing those agendas right now.”
