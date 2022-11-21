Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bogalusadailynews.com
Pigott
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing. (2 Timothy 4:7-8)
bogalusadailynews.com
Mickenheim
Mr. Leo Mickenheim, Sr., a resident of Bogalusa, La. passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at the age of 98. Poole-Ritchie Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements which are incomplete at this time. To view and sign the guestbook go to pooleritchiefuneralhome.com.
bogalusadailynews.com
Hamilton
James Vernell Hamilton, age 89, and a resident of Franklinton passed away Monday night Nov. 21, 2022 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home. He was retired from Avondale Shipyards and also worked for many years at the bag factory of Crown Zellerbach. James was a true “jack-of all-trades” as he could do any handy-man job, mechanical or electrical work. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy stationed on the U.S.S. Buck during the Korean War. He was a longtime active member of Lawrence Creek Missionary Baptist Church that loved the Lord and was always very strong in his faith. James served his church family as a Sunday School teacher, church clerk and choir director, as he had a great love for gospel music throughout his life. He enjoyed farming his property with beef cattle after having a dairy farm in the years prior. James was forever a loving husband, father and grandfather that cherished the time spent with his family and grandchildren.
bogalusadailynews.com
SIBLEY
Robin Amai Sibley passed away on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 at Hood Memorial Hospital in Kentwood, La. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 from 10 a.m. to noon followed by the funeral service at noon at Sweet Home Baptist Church in Kentwood, La.. Interment will be held at Sweet Home Cemetery. Crain and Sons Funeral Home of Franklinton, La. Please sign the guestbook at www.crainandsons.com.
bogalusadailynews.com
Daniels
On Sept. 3, 1948, Melvin Daniels, was born to Helen Hart Daniels and Nathaniel Daniels in Columbia, Miss. He departed this life on Nov. 13, 2022 in Franklinton, La. Melvin was a jokester and always had a story to tell. He was a fun-loving person who loved to make people laugh. Known to many as “The Washing Machine Man” because of his electrical skills, he was always lending a helping hand.
bogalusadailynews.com
Franklinton competes in Piney Woods Tournament
Franklinton’s boys soccer team competed in the Piney Woods Tournament that was held on Saturday in Covington. The Demons went 0-2-1. The tied Lord Braconsfield Landry, 1-1. Ahmod Partman scored a goal for Franklinton. “Was a physical game and we had opportunities late to score, but to no avail,”...
bogalusadailynews.com
111 PRCC students awarded Pearl River Valley Electric Round Up Scholarships for 2022
Pearl River Valley Electric and PineBelt Foundation representatives came to the Poplarville Campus of Pearl River Community College on Tuesday, Nov. 15 for a check presentation and reception. They were joined by PRCC administration, faculty, and staff members along with several of the 111 PRCC students who received a Round Up Scholarship for the 2022–23 school year.
bogalusadailynews.com
Pine defeated in opener
Pine’s girls basketball team was defeated in its 2022-23 season opener, 62-37, by Denham Springs at home on Thursday. Alyssa Phelps led Pine with 18 points. She made two 3-pointers. Dillon Sumrall and Samantha Thomas both posted six. Kirbee Magee tallied four. Kaylee Jones posted two. Addyson Phelps had...
bogalusadailynews.com
Mt. Hermon held a tournament last week
Varnado went 1-1 and Mt. Hermon lost its three games in the 2022 Mt. Hermon Tournament that took place from Nov. 16-18. Varnado started the event with a 59-57 win over Mt. Hermon School on last Wednesday. Jamari Lewis capped off a strong game by hitting the game-winning shot at...
bogalusadailynews.com
SLU Enters FCS Playoffs Ranked 17th, 23rd in Latest Polls
After winning the Southland Conference championship and earning a berth in the NCAA FCS Playoffs, the Southeastern Louisiana University football team was ranked in both the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25 polls released Monday. Southeastern (8-3) moved up six spots in the Stats Perform...
Comments / 0