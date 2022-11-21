ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrants: Driver in North Carolina Christmas Parade death worked on car safety systems, was assigned to ‘driver improvement’ in past

By Lillian Donahue, Rodney Overton
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver charged in the Saturday death of a Raleigh Christmas Parade dancer was assigned to “driver improvement” in the past, and told police that he works on the safety systems of cars, according to warrants in the case.

Landen Christopher Glass, 20, of Goode, Virginia, was driving a pickup truck that was towing a parade float when the truck and float hit and then ran over a young girl in the parade Saturday morning, police said.

The 11-year-old girl died and dozens of children saw the terrifying incident near the intersection of Hillsborough Street at Boylan Avenue. Officials then canceled the parade.

The pickup truck involved was impounded. Glass was interviewed and cooperated with detectives after the incident, police said.

    Warrant for Landen Christopher Glass
    Warrant for Landen Christopher Glass
    Warrant for Landen Christopher Glass
    Warrant for Landen Christopher Glass
    Warrant for Landen Christopher Glass
    Warrant for Landen Christopher Glass

In 2021 in Virginia, Glass was cited for improper equipment, speeding and not having a vehicle inspection, according to records. In May 2021 he was “assigned to driver improvement,” a warrant said.

Landen C. Glass (Raleigh Police Department)

Warrants also said there were improper brakes inadequate to control the movement of the truck Saturday, and improper equipment to stop the vehicle or the brakes without having at least one operating brake maintained in good working order.

Glass, who lives with his parents, said he works on the safety systems of cars with W & M Sales and Service, the warrant said. The company appears to be an advanced driver assistance system calibration and vehicle technology firm.

Glass was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, improper equipment and unsafe movement. He was also charged with carrying a firearm, a Canik 9mm pistol, in a parade, the warrant said.

Glass was issued a $4,000 secured bond, according to arrest warrants.

The girl who died was a dancer for CC & Co. Dance Complex.

The dance troupe issued a statement Saturday asking people to “refrain from judgment regarding what happened until we know more and the authorities have finished their investigation.”

Glass was released from the Wake County Jail early Sunday morning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 130

just me
2d ago

So he thought his truck was safe?? He thought he was exempt from safety after working on other cars to be safe? Having a gun in the truck? Really? in a parade?? Common sense was definitely missing here!

Reply(22)
33
Dooly Mae
2d ago

I’m absolutely positive this boy wasn’t out to hurt or kill anyone in the parade .. all his work should have been double checked anyway he’s only 20 years old lots of people are responsible this was an accident that could have been stopped, whose truck was it anyway

Reply(9)
33
joelfarm
2d ago

Becoming clearer. Trucks that tow have to have additional brake control that depends on amount of weight being pulled. The float that he was pulling looked very heavy for a pick up truck. The video I saw, seemed as if the weight was too much for the truck and when it went out of control, he did not have enough brake control to stop it.

Reply(1)
16
 

