ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IL

Comments / 0

Related
scctd.org

THE ST. CLAIR COUNTY TRANSIT DISTRICT TO HOST “REINDEER GAMES” EVENT ON DEC. 18TH at the Belleville Transit Center

The free event is open to the public and will feature a live reindeer. Rudolph might not have been able to join in all the “reindeer games,” but area residents can. The St. Clair County Transit District, in conjunction with Citizens for Modern Transit and Metro Transit, will host “Reindeer Games” on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Belleville Transit Center, which is located at 800 Scheel Street in Belleville. The event is free and open to the public and will feature a live reindeer, games, snacks, crafts and a commemorative photo. Children will also receive a goodie bag.
BELLEVILLE, IL
1520 The Ticket

This 400+ Mile Road is the Most Dangerous to Travel in Illinois

After a recent analysis of crashes and fatalities, this Illinois highway which runs through the entire state, has now been dubbed the 'most dangerous' road in Illinois. The website, This vs That, recently shared some data about the roads we drive and which of them greatly increase our risk of crashes and worse, crashes that result in a fatality.
ILLINOIS STATE
985theriver.com

Illinois driver’s licenses expirations extension ending

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding people that the original extension of expiring identification is coming up really quick. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Secretary White postponed the deadline of renewing driver licenses, identification cards, and learner’s permits expiring in 2020, 2021 and 2022 to December 1, 2022. CDLs and Commercial Learner Permits are excluded from the extension.
ILLINOIS STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital President resigns to take Maryland job

After several years of serving as President of SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Jeremy Bradford will be leaving the organization to fulfill a leadership position as President and CEO of CalvertHealth in Prince Frederick, Maryland. Bradford’s last day will be Friday, December 23, 2022. Michael Baumgartner, current...
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
R.A. Heim

Did you get your payment of up to $400 from the state of Illinois?

money in handPhoto byPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're a resident of Illinois, you might want to check your bank statement because you probably should have received a payment from the state. As part of a $1.8 billion relief package, most individuals earning less than $200,000 will get a check for $50 while couples earning under $400,000 will get a rebate of $100. In addition, up to three dependents can also be claimed for an extra $100 each.
ILLINOIS STATE
R.A. Heim

Up to $30,000 available for homeowners in Illinois from the state

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you struggling to pay your rent or home mortgage in Illinois? Thankfully, there is some good news that can really help you out. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Illinois? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois State Fair Mega, Jumbo Passes on sale Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The countdown to the 2023 Illinois State Fair begins on Monday with holiday promotions for the Jumbo and Mega Passes. The Jumbo Pass includes unlimited rides at both Main Carnival Midway and Adventure Village and on the giant slide. The pass costs $70 and can be used for all eleven days […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I grow marijuana in Illinois? It depends

(WTVO) — Recreational marijuana has been legal in Illinois for almost three years, but the drug still has some of the highest tax rates in the country. Many residents looking to save some money might be asking if they can grow it at their homes themselves. The short answer is that it depends. Recreational users […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Highschool Basketball Pro

Granite City, November 22 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Mt. Vernon High School basketball team will have a game with Granite City High School on November 21, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
GRANITE CITY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy