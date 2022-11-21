Read full article on original website
THE ST. CLAIR COUNTY TRANSIT DISTRICT TO HOST “REINDEER GAMES” EVENT ON DEC. 18TH at the Belleville Transit Center
The free event is open to the public and will feature a live reindeer. Rudolph might not have been able to join in all the “reindeer games,” but area residents can. The St. Clair County Transit District, in conjunction with Citizens for Modern Transit and Metro Transit, will host “Reindeer Games” on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Belleville Transit Center, which is located at 800 Scheel Street in Belleville. The event is free and open to the public and will feature a live reindeer, games, snacks, crafts and a commemorative photo. Children will also receive a goodie bag.
Payment of up to $400 in Family Relief Plan for Illinois residents
woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Illinois, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have and may not have noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.
Final Deadline For Illinois Driver's License and ID Card Renewal Just Over a Week Away
After numerous deadline extensions due to the COVID-19 pandemic over the course of the past two years, Illinoisans who have yet to renew their driver's license or ID card must do so soon. Thursday, Dec. 1 marks the end of the final extension for driver's license and ID card renewal,...
This 400+ Mile Road is the Most Dangerous to Travel in Illinois
After a recent analysis of crashes and fatalities, this Illinois highway which runs through the entire state, has now been dubbed the 'most dangerous' road in Illinois. The website, This vs That, recently shared some data about the roads we drive and which of them greatly increase our risk of crashes and worse, crashes that result in a fatality.
Illinois driver’s licenses expirations extension ending
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding people that the original extension of expiring identification is coming up really quick. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Secretary White postponed the deadline of renewing driver licenses, identification cards, and learner’s permits expiring in 2020, 2021 and 2022 to December 1, 2022. CDLs and Commercial Learner Permits are excluded from the extension.
SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital President resigns to take Maryland job
After several years of serving as President of SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Jeremy Bradford will be leaving the organization to fulfill a leadership position as President and CEO of CalvertHealth in Prince Frederick, Maryland. Bradford’s last day will be Friday, December 23, 2022. Michael Baumgartner, current...
Did you get your payment of up to $400 from the state of Illinois?
money in handPhoto byPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're a resident of Illinois, you might want to check your bank statement because you probably should have received a payment from the state. As part of a $1.8 billion relief package, most individuals earning less than $200,000 will get a check for $50 while couples earning under $400,000 will get a rebate of $100. In addition, up to three dependents can also be claimed for an extra $100 each.
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ANNOUNCE RESULTS OF OCCUPANT RESTRAINT ENFORCEMENT PATROL
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Vermilion County during November. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
Elderly Illinois couple has waited 2 years for city to fix sinkhole problem
Robert Payne, 86, said he has been calling Belleville officials for nearly two years about a sinkhole issue caused by old, underground sewer pipes. The board of aldermen has appropriated money for a fix, but the work hasn’t been done and one sinkhole is roughly 3 feet deep. Elderly...
Up to $30,000 available for homeowners in Illinois from the state
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you struggling to pay your rent or home mortgage in Illinois? Thankfully, there is some good news that can really help you out. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Illinois? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
Is it illegal to throw leaves in the trash in Illinois?
CHICAGO - Here is a fact that you may not have been aware of. It is illegal in Illinois to throw fallen leaves out with the trash. Leaves that end up in landfills turn to methane, a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change. Environmental experts say it is better...
Illinois State Fair Mega, Jumbo Passes on sale Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The countdown to the 2023 Illinois State Fair begins on Monday with holiday promotions for the Jumbo and Mega Passes. The Jumbo Pass includes unlimited rides at both Main Carnival Midway and Adventure Village and on the giant slide. The pass costs $70 and can be used for all eleven days […]
Lottery Ticket Worth More Than Half a Million Dollars Sold at Suburban Gas Station
A suburban Chicago lottery player has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving holiday. According to the Illinois Lottery, someone scored a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $550,000 at a gas station in Bloomington. The winning ticket was sold at Freedom Oil, located at 1801 S. Veterans Pkwy, according...
Gov. Jared Polis says Colorado will focus on red flag law after LGBTQ club shooting
(NEW YORK) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis told “The View” Tuesday that the state should take a second look at how local sheriffs are using the red flag law to protect citizens in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs.
Can I grow marijuana in Illinois? It depends
(WTVO) — Recreational marijuana has been legal in Illinois for almost three years, but the drug still has some of the highest tax rates in the country. Many residents looking to save some money might be asking if they can grow it at their homes themselves. The short answer is that it depends. Recreational users […]
Missouri Warns You Need to Get Rid of This Invasive Plant Now
I don't think of plants as being out to get me. The state of Missouri says that I need to change my thinking as there's an invasive species that they advise finding and getting rid of now. They mean today. At this moment if possible. The plant in question is...
“Major” crash reported on northbound I-57 in Jefferson County, Ill.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to take an alternate route if they are traveling on Interstate 57 toward Mount Vernon. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a “major” crash has been reported on I-57 northbound at the 91 milepost. This is south of Mount...
Granite City, November 22 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Granite City, November 22 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Mt. Vernon High School basketball team will have a game with Granite City High School on November 21, 2022, 17:30:00.
Person dead after crash on I-255 near Highway 15 in St. Clair County
Several crashes occurred overnight ahead of a busy travel day.
This Is the #1 State Illinois & Missouri Residents Move To Most
If residents of Missouri and Illinois decide they want to live somewhere else, where do they move to most? There are different answers for each state, but both do have one state in common as their go-to moving destination. This is based on a brand new ranking shared by Stacker....
