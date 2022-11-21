Read full article on original website
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agent Cody Bellinger Received Multi-Year Contract Offers
Three years after being voted National League MVP, Cody Bellinger was sent into free agency due to the Los Angeles Dodgers electing to non-tender him. The possibility began to increase as Bellinger struggled through another season and was benched for Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The 27-year-old was poised to go through salary arbitration for the fourth and final time of his career.
Cody Bellinger could sign with big Dodgers rival?
Fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers may want to shield their eyes. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Monday that the San Francisco Giants have checked in on former NL MVP outfielder Cody Bellinger, who was non-tendered by the Dodgers last week. Bellinger is reportedly looking for a one-year deal in free agency.
Cody Bellinger Rumors: Former Dodgers MVP Reportedly Has Multi-Year Offers on the Table
Late last week, the Dodgers non-tendered outfielder Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent a year earlier than expected. While Los Angeles has expressed interest in having Belli back next year, he’s now free to negotiate with all 30 teams to find the right fit for him and his family.
3 reasons why Cody Bellinger is definitely leaving Dodgers after non-tender
It was talked about for weeks before it actually happened and it still took fans by surprise. The Los Angeles Dodgers actually non-tendered Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent who can sign with any team. This does not mean that Bellinger’s career with the Dodgers is over yet. The...
Detroit Tigers could be factor in reliever trade market
Relief pitching has become a hot, and expensive, commodity. The Detroit Tigers could take advantage of that situation. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Tigers’ bullpen is generating a great deal of interest in the trade market. However, there is no guarantee that they are looking to deal from their relief corps, or even who would be available.
MLB Insider Believes Cubs Will Land One of the Big Shortstops
One MLB insider says he would be "very surprised" if the Chicago Cubs don't land one of the big four shortstops available in MLB free agency.
3 players for Pittsburgh Pirates to target this offseason
The Pittsburgh Pirates are very slowly starting to put a core together. With Ke’Bryan Hayes, Bryan Reynolds, and Oneil Cruz, there are reasons to hope that the lineup can start to be more dangerous. Roansy Contreras, Mitch Keller, and Johan Oviedo could be a solid trio atop the starting rotation. David Bednar has the ninth inning locked down. And with coming prospects such as Quinn Priester, Endy Rodriguez, and Henry Davis, the Pirates would seem to have a bright future that could be closer than expected.
iheart.com
'Justin Fields Can't Throw': Ex-Player Says Bears Need a New Quarterback
LeSean McCoy: “I don’t wanna say I’m hating but I gotta be honest, and I’m being serious, the problem with this team [the Bears]; they can run the ball well, they have some pretty good running backs, Montgomery is a baller, and Herbert is a baller too... The problem is if you can’t run the ball and you make him [Justin Fields] throw? That’s the issue. Now all the play-action, and taking these shots deep, or the zone fakes with the tight end selling back and then he’s wide open— when you can’t do that, when you can’t run the ball, he looks like picks and 1-6 in 7 games, that’s what he looks like when they can’t run the ball. Everybody says ‘OH MAN, GIVE HIM SOME WEAPONS!’ But I’m thinking as a wide receiver, like if I’m Mooney, or I’m Claypool, I’m like ‘what about us??’ Why can’t they say ‘GET US A QUARTERBACK.’ Every time he’s on TV ya’ll are saying ‘GET JUSTIN FIELDS SOME WEAPONS!’ and we’re weapons, and it’s like we can catch, we can run routes, HE can’t throw. ‘GET US A QUARTERBACK.’ [Joy Taylor: ‘I don’t think they’re number one receivers.’] I don’t think he’s a number one quarterback. If I’m a wide receiver and I’m supposed to be this ‘weapon’, what wide receiver would go play with Justin Fields?? You’d have to pay him every dollar in the whole franchise. Tyreek Hill, Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, they don’t want to play with Justin Fields. A top guy in college, he’d love to be drafted because he’s going to the NFL, but he’s not hyped to go play with Justin Fields. He can’t throw! I want to go play with a quarterback who can throw the ball. So the same way you guys are saying ‘give him some help’, the wide receivers are like ‘we need help!’ We need someone who can get us the ball.’ That’s just the truth of it.” (Full Segment Above)
Astros, Padres, latest teams linked to José Abreu
As is a general truism in baseball, there’s no such thing as a bad one-year deal. The next best thing is a two-year deal, and in either case, longtime White Sox slugger and free agent José Abreu falls into that category. A lot of teams have payroll flexibility...
Cubs have fantastic selling point in Cody Bellinger sweepstakes
Ever since the Los Angeles Dodgers didn't tender Cody Bellinger for the 2023 season, he has gained significant interest from multiple teams that are looking for a bounce-back candidate including the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs have been connected to Bellinger long before the non-tender decision in anticipation of a move such as this, but now we have even more evidence that the Cubs could have the upper hand in landing Bellinger if they choose to do so.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: MLB expert expects a SS signing
The Chicago Cubs' offseason plans appear to be centered around their ability to land one of the top four available free-agent shortstops. Those shortstops are Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson. Correa has universally been viewed as the free agent shortstop that makes the most sense for the Cubs but questions remain over whether or not the team will be willing to offer a $300MM contract to the former Minnesota Twins' shortstop. The same caveat can be applied to Turner as the former Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop is also expected to receive an offer in the $300MM range.
Chicago Cubs: Ben Zobrist will be an interesting HOF decision
With the 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame ballots out, people are already discussing what future ballots will look like over the next few years and what Chicago Cubs may be involved. In a graphic on MLB Network, one of the names that came up for 2025 is Ben Zobrist. The former Ray, Athletic, Royal and Cub last played MLB baseball in 2019 when he finished the four-year deal he signed with the Cubs as a free agent prior to 2016.
Yardbarker
The Poorly Made White Sox Drawer
Now that the White Sox 2022 season has come to a close, it seems fair to reflect on this past season and call it what it was: quite the roller coaster. But the start of this ride did not start this season – for that, you have to go back to 2019. Sins of the past are creeping into the current version of the team, and it seems like fans have had enough. Anywhere you look – Facebook, Twitter, pre-game, post-game, radio, TV, and during the game – there is a consensus that this team was an underachiever and needs change. Promises of trophies and parades have turned into anger, mocking, and channel-changing. Where do you begin to look for accountability?
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Could Brian Anderson fill 3B need?
One area of possible need for the Chicago Cubs this offseason is a the third base position. With the Cubs likely using Christopher Morel in a super-utility role during the 2023 season and Patrick Wisdom struggling defensively at the position last season with 14 errors, it would seem that the Cubs could use an upgrade at third base.
4 realistic trade proposals to give the Cubs their ace
With the lack of Cubs connections to the bigger fish in the sea when it comes to starting pitching, it makes you wonder exactly what the team's plan to actually compete in 2023 looks like. The front office knows it needs to add that knockout punch to the top of the starting rotation. Acquiring that ace, however, isn't quite as simple as just opening the checkbook. Unfortunately, the Cubs don't get to call dibs on whoever they want while the rest of the league idly stands by waiting for their turn.
Here's Where the Chicago Bears Stand in the 2023 NFL Draft Order
Here's where the Bears stand in the 2023 NFL draft order originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears' loss on Sunday to the Falcons gave weight to their 2023 draft picks. As of this writing after Week 11, the Bears pick in the 2023 NFL draft will be the...
Chicago Cubs News: Trade ideas, Bellinger's market, and more
Thanksgiving week is typically a slower week in regard to happenings across Major League Baseball as teams such as the Chicago Cubs are preparing for the holiday weekend. Being that this is the first "normal" offseason that Major League Baseball has experienced in at least three years, it will be interesting to see the pace at which transactions occur. We've only had one major signing thus far and that was the free-agent deal that starting pitcher Tyler Anderson signed with the Los Angeles Angels last week. The Major League Baseball Winter meetings are two weeks from now and that generally serves as the true starting point for activity for Major League Baseball's offseason.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Cubs could turn to Diamondbacks for OF help
The Chicago Cubs have a need in the outfield and could turn to the Arizona Diamondbacks for help. The Arizona Diamondbacks completed a trade with the Seattle Mariners for former rookie of the year Kyle Lewis a few days ago. In the trade, the Diamondbacks let go of catcher Cooper Hummel in a 1-for-1 deal. Bringing in Kyle Lewis makes the outfield depth in Arizona even deeper. On the 40-man roster, the Diamondbacks have eight outfielders, six of which have big-league experience. With that many outfielders, the Diamondbacks could look to fill some of their other needs by trading one. The Cubs have a hole to fill in the outfield and could look to Arizona to help fill it.
Yardbarker
Report: Cubs Focusing on Shortstop, Catcher in Free Agency
Yes, we all know by now that the Chicago Cubs are heavily prioritizing the shortstop position in MLB free agency. And yes, it makes sense that they would also pursue the catcher position with the departure of Willson Contreras. But, speaking on 670 The Score on Tuesday morning, the New...
Yardbarker
Cubs Prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong wins Minor League Award
South Bend Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong awarded a Minor League Gold Glove. A top prospect of the Chicago Cubs, Pete Crow Armstrong has clinched his first Rawlings Gold Glove Award. Crow-Armstrong, acquired in the trade that sent Javier Baez and Trevor Williams to the New York Mets, was the lone...
