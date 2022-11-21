Read full article on original website
mark1632
2d ago
No were is there any mention of victims being women or not black another violent racist attack
NBC Philadelphia
Brief Case Containing $60,000 Stolen During Attack by 3 Men, Police Say
Philadelphia police say a man was attacked, handcuffed and robbed of thousands of dollars by three men in the Frankford section of the city early Wednesday morning. The suspects ran off with the victim’s brief case containing $60,000 after they hit him in the head with a gun, police said. It happened while the victim was getting out of his car on the 5000 block of Ditman Street just before 2 a.m.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 25, charged in connection with string of robberies at off-campus Temple residences
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for a string of home invasions at Temple University off-campus residences, authorities say. Police linked 25-year-old Nasir Johnson to a series of thefts and burglaries dating back to October when a Lexus was stolen from in front of...
CBS News
Police release video of burglaries in West Philadelphia
The surveillance videos show two different stores in West Philadelphia burglarized. Police are asking for the public's help.
Philly Police ID Temple Home Invasion Suspect (UPDATE)
A suspect connected to two home invasion robberies near Temple University has been arrested, according to Philadelphia police. Nasir Johnson, 25, of Germantown, faces multiple felony charges including kidnapping, terroristic threats, and burglary, authorities told Daily Voice. Johnson was taken into custody Monday, Nov. 21 on the 4900 block of...
NBC Philadelphia
Murder Victim's iPhone Captures His Killing, Police Say. Suspect at Large
A murder victim's cellphone recorded video of his killing, investigators said as they searched for the suspected killer. An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Eugene "Roc" Ware in Monday's killing of Tyrone Guy along the 900 block of West Main Street in Norristown, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and Norristown police said in a joint news release.
Cashapp payment to girlfriend led cops to home invasion suspect
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Germantown man is facing more than a dozen criminal charges related to two home invasion robberies where Temple University students were victims.Nasir Johnson, 25, is charged with robbery, burglary, kidnapping along with conspiracy, vehicle theft, weapons offenses and others related to accessing cell phones.Police linked Johnson to a string of robberies of Temple University students on Nov. 11, 2022 and Monday, November 21, as well as an unrelated car theft of a Lexus.His arrest came after police tracked multiple stolen cars and an alleged fraudulent Cashapp payment using a robbery victim's phone. Here are details of...
Philly Man Handcuffed, Beaten, And Robbed For $60K: Police
A Philadelphia man standing in his own driveway was robbed of $60,000 cash, according to authorities. City police told Daily Voice that a 33-year-old man was getting out of his car on the 5000 block of Ditman Street in the Frankford neighborhood at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Man shot 3 times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 53-year-old man was shot three times and killed in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1200 block of West Allegheny Avenue just before 7:15 p.m. Police say the man was shot in the right hand, upper left quad and the left side of his back. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m., authorities say. No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made at this time, according to police.
House Fire Displaces Philly Cop Shot On-Duty
A Philadelphia police officer who was wounded in the line of duty is now picking up the pieces after a house fire, according to those close to him. Officer Patrick Saba was part of a team executing a warrant at a house on North 10th and Brown Streets around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 12.
fox29.com
Officials: Man, 26, shot multiple times and killed in South Philadelphia
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man in South Philadelphia. According to authorities, police were called to the 2400 block of Morris Street Wednesday night, just after 9 p.m., on the report of a shooting. Responding officers found the 26-year-old victim with multiple...
Man shot while on walk in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 39-year-old man was shot early Wednesday morning in Northeast Philadelphia. It happened just after 1 a.m. at Walker and Ashburner Streets.Police say the victim was walking with a woman when a gunman opened fire.The victim was shot in the leg, transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and is in stable condition. The woman was not hurt.No arrests have been made.
Suspects attack Philadelphia business owner in driveway, steal $60,000: Police
A Philadelphia business owner was attacked in his own driveway. Police say he was robbed of $60,000.
New Surveillance Footage Shows Suspects In Terrifying Philly Home Invasion
Philadelphia police have released new video footage of the suspects who invaded an off-campus Temple University dorm and robbed the residents at gunpoint. As Daily Voice has reported, two men entered a student house on the 1300 block of North 15th Street at about 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11.
fox29.com
Police investigate double shooting in SW Philly; 1 man critically injured in North Philly shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Three men are in the hospital, after shootings Wednesday in opposite areas of Philadelphia. According to officials, a 32-year-old man was critically injured after he took a bullet to his thigh Wednesday afternoon, near North 23rd and Norris streets, in North Philadelphia. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Suspect wanted in ambush-style shooting in West Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Disturbing video released by police shows a shooting outside a corner market in West Philadelphia. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Monday. Police say a man with a gun came up to another man outside the store at 56th and Market Streets. They say the suspect fired more than a dozen shots. The victim was hit multiple times. The suspect is described as a Black man of a thin build, wearing a black Nike hooded jacket, black balaclava facemask, black pants, and black and red Nike Jordan 11 sneakers. The suspect was armed with a silver and black semi-automatic firearm.If you recognize either suspect in these two videos you're urged to contact the police.
fox29.com
Video: Gunman opens fire on man standing outside of West Philadelphia market, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public's help to identify a gunman wanted in a West Philadelphia shooting caught on camera. According to police, the shooting occurred on Monday morning at 8:42 a.m. on the 5500 block of Market Street. Authorities say an...
Two Trenton, NJ, Men Charged In Sub Marias Sub Shop Armed Robbery In Hamilton
November 23, 2022 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Hamilton police say that on Monday 11/21/22 at approximately 8:19 a.m., Hamilton Police responded…
fox29.com
Police: Suspect steals thousands of dollars from safe of East Mount Airy church
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is working to identify a burglar who stole thousands of dollars from the safe of an East Mount Airy church. Police say ENON Tabernacle Church, located at 2800 Cheltenham Avenue, reported to police that an unknown man burglarized the church on November 12. Video...
Pastor says suspected burglar should be given "another chance"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The pastor of a historic Philadelphia church on Tuesday made a public plea to the still-unidentified person who stole over $20,000 from the church's safe earlier this month."I'm not interested in you going to jail, I'm interested in you getting another chance as the God we serve does for so many of us," said Rev. Dr. Alyn Waller, senior pastor at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church.Police released surveillance video from Enon Tabernacle showed a Nov. 12 burglary. They say someone was seen on surveillance video walking through the parking lot, and then breaking through a glass door to...
delawarevalleynews.com
Security Footage Released In Murder Of City Sanitation Worker
Alex Lloyd Gross Photo-Delaware Valley News.com sanitation workers arrive at the scene of their colleagues murder. Philadelphia Police have just released video taken by nearby homes of a male that is responsible for the shooting death of ikeem Johnson, who was working as a sanitation worker last week . Authorities say it was a hit and it was planned.
