PARMA, Ohio (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man is in custody after the body of a 33-year-old missing man was reportedly found wrapped in plastic. In August, the Parma Police Department announced that Ryan Krebs was reported missing. A few months later, on Nov. 16, his body was found inside the basement of a home on the 5200 block of W. 26th Street, WOIO-TV reports. The victim had reportedly died of gunshot wounds.

PARMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO