Lake County, OH

YourErie

Lake City woman arrested on warrant after reporting attack

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Lake City woman was arrested after reporting that she was attacked by her girlfriend. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, troopers were called at about 6:08 p.m. on Nov. 19 to an incident at Middle Road in Girard Township. A 33-year-old Lake City woman reportedly was in a verbal argument with […]
LAKE CITY, PA
cleveland.com

Man, 70, goes ballistic at Mayor’s Court: Parma Heights Police Blotter

On Oct. 27, a police officer working the Mayor’s Court detail requested assistance when a man started causing a disturbance while his case was being heard. The Parma Heights resident, 70, was yelling, swearing and pointing his finger at the magistrate. After he started to walk toward the magistrate, the officer arrested the man for contempt of court.
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
truecrimedaily

Suspect arrested after missing Ohio man’s body found wrapped in plastic

PARMA, Ohio (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man is in custody after the body of a 33-year-old missing man was reportedly found wrapped in plastic. In August, the Parma Police Department announced that Ryan Krebs was reported missing. A few months later, on Nov. 16, his body was found inside the basement of a home on the 5200 block of W. 26th Street, WOIO-TV reports. The victim had reportedly died of gunshot wounds.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Out-of-state businessman accused of raping woman in downtown Hilton

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A North Carolina businessman has been charged with raping a woman inside the Hilton Cleveland Downtown on Lakeside Avenue. Milosz Majewski, 32, of Summerfield, North Carolina, is accused of sexually assaulting a 29-year-old last Thursday in a hotel room while forcing his fingers into her mouth to keep her from screaming, charging documents show.
CLEVELAND, OH

