Lake County man accused of stealing over $40,000 in supplies from construction sites
CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has a suspect in custody after more than $40,000 in supplies and tools were stolen from various construction sites. Andrew Ingram, 28, of Concord Township, is facing four counts of breaking and entering, two counts of fifth-degree felony theft,...
Man charged with stealing $43,500 of supplies from Concord Twp. construction site
The Lake County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for stealing from new home construction sites on Concord-Hambden Road in Concord Township.
Video: Wild ‘dine and dash’ incident nearly turns deadly for employee stuck on car
Local restaurants have been hit by a rash of thefts known as “dine and dashes," and one of the crimes almost turned deadly after an employee was taken on a wild and dangerous ride when she tried to stop three delinquent diners.
Bond set at $1M for man accused of shooting 3 people inside Cleveland convenience store
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of shooting three people inside a Cleveland convenience store last month pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cleveland Municipal Court Wednesday morning. Cleveland police said Charlie Wright, 44, shot two customers and a store employee inside the USA Food Mart in the...
Lake City woman arrested on warrant after reporting attack
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Lake City woman was arrested after reporting that she was attacked by her girlfriend. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, troopers were called at about 6:08 p.m. on Nov. 19 to an incident at Middle Road in Girard Township. A 33-year-old Lake City woman reportedly was in a verbal argument with […]
Man, 70, goes ballistic at Mayor’s Court: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Oct. 27, a police officer working the Mayor’s Court detail requested assistance when a man started causing a disturbance while his case was being heard. The Parma Heights resident, 70, was yelling, swearing and pointing his finger at the magistrate. After he started to walk toward the magistrate, the officer arrested the man for contempt of court.
Parma suspect appears in court for body found in basement
The man charged with murder after a body was found wrapped in plastic in a Parma home appeared in court Tuesday morning.
Suspended driver learns about proper paperwork: North Royalton Police Blotter
On Oct. 28, police observed a black Chrysler 300 on Bennett Road. The vehicle came back to an owner with a suspended license. The officer talked to the driver, who said that despite the suspended license, he had driving privileges due to the fact that he drives for work. The...
Police net gun, drugs and cash during search warrants in Warren
The search warrants were executed on Monday by the Trumbull Action Group (TAG) Drug Task Force and Warren police.
Drunk hotel guest repeatedly causes a disturbance: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Nov. 2, an employee at the Extended Stay Hotel called police about a man making a disturbance. An arriving officer talked to the drunk Cleveland man, who said he would behave.
FBI and Mahoning County warning Ohio families of "sextortion" leading to teen deaths
There's a dangerous crime called "sextortion" becoming more common across the state and the country targeting teens on social media. Sextortion is now being called an epidemic as criminals threaten teens to the point of suicide. Toni Notaro, clinical specialist of the Mahoning County Children Services, said cases more than...
Surveillance captures driver who did not stop after hitting pedestrian in Lyndhurst
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Lyndhurst are hoping the public can help identify the driver who hit a pedestrian in a crosswalk on a busy roadway. Incident investigators said the pedestrian-involved crash occurred on Nov. 5 at around 7 p.m. on Mayfield Road near Irene Road. According to Lyndhurst...
I-Team: Man charged in hit-and-run that killed firefighter tried to seal his criminal record
The FOX 8 I-Team did some digging to uncover the story behind the deadly hit-and-run that killed a Cleveland firefighter. When we looked into the driver’s background, we found what he wanted to keep secret.
Drunk man found in retention pond: Avon Lake Police Blotter
On Nov. 11, police were dispatched for a disturbance inside a car traveling on Lear Road. Upon arrival, a man was located in a retention pond. He was cited for disorderly conduct-public intoxication, advised of warrants and transported to the hospital. Theft: Moore Road. A business owner reported theft of...
Officer didn't use 'unreasonable force' in fatal shooting, prosecutor says
The Lorain County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday that Lorain Police Officer Kyle Shawver's actions were justified when he shot and killed a man who stabbed a K-9 and tried to stab him as well.
Suspect arrested after missing Ohio man’s body found wrapped in plastic
PARMA, Ohio (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man is in custody after the body of a 33-year-old missing man was reportedly found wrapped in plastic. In August, the Parma Police Department announced that Ryan Krebs was reported missing. A few months later, on Nov. 16, his body was found inside the basement of a home on the 5200 block of W. 26th Street, WOIO-TV reports. The victim had reportedly died of gunshot wounds.
Police release body cam video of arrest of driver accused in Cleveland firefighter’s death
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bratenahl police released the dash cam video of the arrest of the driver wanted in the deadly hit and run accident of a Cleveland firefighter. Firefighter Johnny Tetrick, 51, was struck on I-90 east near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 in Bratenahl.
Restaurant employee accused of breaking and entering: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Breaking and entering: Country Club Boulevard. Officers at 1:17 p.m. on Nov. 6 responded to Chili’s restaurant regarding a suspected theft by an employee. A store manager told the officers that a female employee was suspected of stealing money from the manager’s office on...
Out-of-state businessman accused of raping woman in downtown Hilton
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A North Carolina businessman has been charged with raping a woman inside the Hilton Cleveland Downtown on Lakeside Avenue. Milosz Majewski, 32, of Summerfield, North Carolina, is accused of sexually assaulting a 29-year-old last Thursday in a hotel room while forcing his fingers into her mouth to keep her from screaming, charging documents show.
Scammers dupe residents using bank fraud and AT&T services: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Oct. 19, a Royalton Road resident called police after discovering he was the victim of fraud. The man said that the day before, he had received a supposed call from his bank investigating a fraudulent $2,500 charge to his account. The caller convinced the Broadview Heights resident to set...
