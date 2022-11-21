ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

defensenews.com

Japanese destroyers intercept ballistic missiles in tests with US Navy

MELBOURNE, Australia – Japan successfully carried out ballistic intercepts near Hawaii using missiles launched from destroyers, validating the ships’ defense capabilities in the process. The U.S. Missile Defense Agency said Nov. 21 that two live-fire events were conducted over a two-week period involving Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers...
HAWAII STATE
theaviationgeekclub.com

Did you know that with an RCS of an Eagle’s Eyeball the F-117 Nighthawk was one thousand times less visible than the D-21, the least visible shape previously produced at Lockheed’s Skunk Works?

The F-117A Nighthawk shape was one thousand times less visible than the least visible shape previously produced at the Skunk Works. The F-117A Nighthawk is the world’s first operational aircraft designed to exploit low-observable stealth technology. This precision-strike aircraft penetrates high-threat airspace and uses laser-guided weapons against critical targets.
NEVADA STATE
theaviationgeekclub.com

First SR-71 RSO explains why Reconnaissance Systems Officer cockpit had to be rearranged before the Blackbird maiden flight or the USAF would not buy the SR-71

‘Airspeed indicators were on one side, attitude indicators were on the other, altimeter gauges were in the middle, and we couldn’t even tell what time it was. It was a nightmare,’ Richard “Butch” Sheffield first SR-71 Blackbird RSO. During its career, the SR-71 Blackbird gathered intelligence...
WASHINGTON STATE
marinelink.com

New Landing Craft Delivered to the US Navy

The U.S. Navy has taken delivery of the next generation landing craft, Ship to Shore Connector (SSC), Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 106 following the completion of Acceptance Trials with the Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey to test the readiness and capability of the craft and to validate requirements.
Flying Magazine

Archer Aviation Reveals Midnight Production eVTOL

Archer Aviation Plans to receive FAA certification for its Midnight eVTOL by late 2024. [Courtesy: Archer Aviation]. Archer Aviation Inc. unveiled Midnight, its production eVTOL aircraft, during an open house event today in Palo Alto, California. The Midnight, designed to carry a pilot and four passengers, is an evolution of the company’s prototype model called Maker.
PALO ALTO, CA
The Associated Press

BAE Systems and Purisolve launch Promoveo Solutions joint venture

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- BAE Systems and IT services company Purisolve, Inc. have combined forces to form a joint venture (JV), Promoveo Solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005111/en/ BAE Systems and IT services company Purisolve, Inc. have combined forces to form a joint venture, Promoveo Solutions. (Credit: Getty Images)
GEORGIA STATE
Zacks.com

3 Stocks to Watch for in a Flourishing Networking Industry

CSCO - Free Report) , Infinera Corporation (. RDCM - Free Report) . However, negative impacts stemming from the lingering supply chain disruptions and component shortages are likely to remain a concern in the near term. Geopolitical instability in Europe due to the Ukraine war, weak global economic conditions and rising inflation and crude prices are likely to act as additional headwinds.
Zacks.com

Can the Technology Sector Revive Its Fortune in 2023?

The technology sector, which enabled Wall Street to get rid of the coronavirus-induced short bear market and formed the new bull market, suffered a bloody blow as soon as 2022 started. Record-high inflation compelled the Fed to turn ultra-hawkish with tighter liquidity control and a higher interest rate regime. Consequently, the blood bath in the technology sector has continued year to date.
Zacks.com

Why Halliburton (HAL) Is an Attractive Oilfield Service Stock

Even as fears revolving around high inflation and slowing growth somewhat cloud the outlook for Oil/Energy, it has remained the best S&P 500 sector this year. The space has generated a total return of some 68% in 2022 against the S&P 500’s loss of 16%. Apart from a positive...
gcaptain.com

China’s Nuclear Submarines Now Have ICBMs

By Tony Capaccio (Bloomberg) China has fielded new, longer-range ballistic missiles on its six nuclear-powered submarines, allowing it to hit the continental US from much closer to its own shores, the US acknowledged publicly for the first time Friday. China’s six Jin-class submarines are now “equipped with JL-3 intercontinental ballistic...
HAWAII STATE
Zacks.com

SAIC Secures Contract With U.S Army Enterprise Service Desk

SAIC - Free Report) recently secured a single-award contract worth $757 million from the U.S Army Enterprise Service Desk (“AESD”) to provide software development and management services. Per the latest contract, SAIC will continue to perform U.S AESD operations by optimizing Army Enterprise Service Management Framework service delivery...
SpaceNews.com

Viasat wins $325 million U.S. Special Operations Command contract

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Special Operations Command awarded Viasat a $325 million contract to provide communications equipment and networking services over the next five years, the Pentagon announced Nov. 22. Viasat, a satellite operator and global communications services provider based in Carlsbad, California, will support USSOCOM’s program executive office...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SpaceNews.com

New Space Force procurement shop subscribes to the space-as-a-service model

The Space Systems Command established the Commercial Services Office, known as COMSO. A new office within the Space Force’s procurement command will buck traditional military programs by only buying technologies that the space industry provides as a service. “With so many new capabilities being provided by industry, commercial services...
WASHINGTON STATE
satnews.com

Viasat + Cobham Satcom collaborating on maritime connectivity pre-ViaSat-3 launch

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) and Cobham Satcom are collaborating on a new, advanced satellite connectivity solution for the maritime and energy industries in preparation for the launch of Viasat’s next generation satellite constellation, ViaSat-3. The connectivity system, which will include a portfolio of groundbreaking antenna systems from Cobham Satcom,...
navalnews.com

BAE Systems Gets Contract to Build 2nd Batch of 5 Type 26 Frigates

The contract sustains more than 4,000 jobs across BAE Systems and the wider UK maritime supply chain. It also secures shipbuilding at BAE Systems’ facilities in Scotland into the 2030s. Up to £1.8bn of the new order will be spent in the supply chain, including £1.2bn with UK suppliers.

