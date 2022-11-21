Read full article on original website
Defense One
Defense Business Brief: Lockheed, Microsoft in ‘landmark’ partnership; Army restocks rockets; USAF funds hypersonic tests; and more.
Lockheed Martin has struck a deal with Microsoft that will allow the defense giant to use the tech giant’s classified cloud. Lockheed is the first “non-government entity” allowed to “independently operate” within the Microsoft Azure Government Secret cloud. The companies billed the partnership as a...
Trump's Air Force One deal has cost Boeing another $766 million — taking the company's total loss to nearly $2 billion since construction began
Boeing is liable for the cost of any overruns under a deal struck with the Trump Administration to produce the two jets.
defensenews.com
Japanese destroyers intercept ballistic missiles in tests with US Navy
MELBOURNE, Australia – Japan successfully carried out ballistic intercepts near Hawaii using missiles launched from destroyers, validating the ships’ defense capabilities in the process. The U.S. Missile Defense Agency said Nov. 21 that two live-fire events were conducted over a two-week period involving Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers...
theaviationgeekclub.com
Did you know that with an RCS of an Eagle’s Eyeball the F-117 Nighthawk was one thousand times less visible than the D-21, the least visible shape previously produced at Lockheed’s Skunk Works?
The F-117A Nighthawk shape was one thousand times less visible than the least visible shape previously produced at the Skunk Works. The F-117A Nighthawk is the world’s first operational aircraft designed to exploit low-observable stealth technology. This precision-strike aircraft penetrates high-threat airspace and uses laser-guided weapons against critical targets.
China claims ‘world’s first’ kerosene-powered engine could propel jets nine times the speed of sound
Chinese researchers claim to have created the "world's first" hypersonic detonation wave engine, which can propel a plane at Mach 9, nine times the speed of sound, using inexpensive jet fuel. The oblique detonation engine underwent a number of successful ground tests at Beijing's JF-12 hypersonic shock tunnel, the South...
theaviationgeekclub.com
First SR-71 RSO explains why Reconnaissance Systems Officer cockpit had to be rearranged before the Blackbird maiden flight or the USAF would not buy the SR-71
‘Airspeed indicators were on one side, attitude indicators were on the other, altimeter gauges were in the middle, and we couldn’t even tell what time it was. It was a nightmare,’ Richard “Butch” Sheffield first SR-71 Blackbird RSO. During its career, the SR-71 Blackbird gathered intelligence...
Israel's Elbit Systems unveils its tiny but powerful search and attack drone
Lanius, a novel drone-based search-and-attack loitering munition, is built for short-range operation and can be deployed manually or by a multicopter, which is Legion-X compatible. The autonomous networked fighting system Legion-X is built on robotic platforms and diverse swarms. The creative modular solution offers a comprehensive, all-in-one system for planning,...
The Army wants to modernize battlefield medicine with blood delivery by drone
A scene from Project Convergence. US Army / Collin S. MacKownProject Crimson was a part of Project Convergence, and involved using a FVR-90 drone.
marinelink.com
New Landing Craft Delivered to the US Navy
The U.S. Navy has taken delivery of the next generation landing craft, Ship to Shore Connector (SSC), Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 106 following the completion of Acceptance Trials with the Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey to test the readiness and capability of the craft and to validate requirements.
Flying Magazine
Archer Aviation Reveals Midnight Production eVTOL
Archer Aviation Plans to receive FAA certification for its Midnight eVTOL by late 2024. [Courtesy: Archer Aviation]. Archer Aviation Inc. unveiled Midnight, its production eVTOL aircraft, during an open house event today in Palo Alto, California. The Midnight, designed to carry a pilot and four passengers, is an evolution of the company’s prototype model called Maker.
BAE Systems and Purisolve launch Promoveo Solutions joint venture
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- BAE Systems and IT services company Purisolve, Inc. have combined forces to form a joint venture (JV), Promoveo Solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005111/en/ BAE Systems and IT services company Purisolve, Inc. have combined forces to form a joint venture, Promoveo Solutions. (Credit: Getty Images)
Zacks.com
3 Stocks to Watch for in a Flourishing Networking Industry
CSCO - Free Report) , Infinera Corporation (. RDCM - Free Report) . However, negative impacts stemming from the lingering supply chain disruptions and component shortages are likely to remain a concern in the near term. Geopolitical instability in Europe due to the Ukraine war, weak global economic conditions and rising inflation and crude prices are likely to act as additional headwinds.
Zacks.com
Can the Technology Sector Revive Its Fortune in 2023?
The technology sector, which enabled Wall Street to get rid of the coronavirus-induced short bear market and formed the new bull market, suffered a bloody blow as soon as 2022 started. Record-high inflation compelled the Fed to turn ultra-hawkish with tighter liquidity control and a higher interest rate regime. Consequently, the blood bath in the technology sector has continued year to date.
Zacks.com
Why Halliburton (HAL) Is an Attractive Oilfield Service Stock
Even as fears revolving around high inflation and slowing growth somewhat cloud the outlook for Oil/Energy, it has remained the best S&P 500 sector this year. The space has generated a total return of some 68% in 2022 against the S&P 500’s loss of 16%. Apart from a positive...
gcaptain.com
China’s Nuclear Submarines Now Have ICBMs
By Tony Capaccio (Bloomberg) China has fielded new, longer-range ballistic missiles on its six nuclear-powered submarines, allowing it to hit the continental US from much closer to its own shores, the US acknowledged publicly for the first time Friday. China’s six Jin-class submarines are now “equipped with JL-3 intercontinental ballistic...
Zacks.com
SAIC Secures Contract With U.S Army Enterprise Service Desk
SAIC - Free Report) recently secured a single-award contract worth $757 million from the U.S Army Enterprise Service Desk (“AESD”) to provide software development and management services. Per the latest contract, SAIC will continue to perform U.S AESD operations by optimizing Army Enterprise Service Management Framework service delivery...
SpaceNews.com
Viasat wins $325 million U.S. Special Operations Command contract
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Special Operations Command awarded Viasat a $325 million contract to provide communications equipment and networking services over the next five years, the Pentagon announced Nov. 22. Viasat, a satellite operator and global communications services provider based in Carlsbad, California, will support USSOCOM’s program executive office...
SpaceNews.com
New Space Force procurement shop subscribes to the space-as-a-service model
The Space Systems Command established the Commercial Services Office, known as COMSO. A new office within the Space Force’s procurement command will buck traditional military programs by only buying technologies that the space industry provides as a service. “With so many new capabilities being provided by industry, commercial services...
satnews.com
Viasat + Cobham Satcom collaborating on maritime connectivity pre-ViaSat-3 launch
Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) and Cobham Satcom are collaborating on a new, advanced satellite connectivity solution for the maritime and energy industries in preparation for the launch of Viasat’s next generation satellite constellation, ViaSat-3. The connectivity system, which will include a portfolio of groundbreaking antenna systems from Cobham Satcom,...
navalnews.com
BAE Systems Gets Contract to Build 2nd Batch of 5 Type 26 Frigates
The contract sustains more than 4,000 jobs across BAE Systems and the wider UK maritime supply chain. It also secures shipbuilding at BAE Systems’ facilities in Scotland into the 2030s. Up to £1.8bn of the new order will be spent in the supply chain, including £1.2bn with UK suppliers.
