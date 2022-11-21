Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
EU-Med Forum: South Needs Investment, Immigration Policies
MADRID (AP) — More investment and polices regulating immigration are needed for countries on the southern Mediterranean basin that have been hit hard by the food and energy crisis brought on by Russia's war in Ukraine, the European Union's foreign policy chief said Thursday. Speaking at the 7th regional...
Republicans launch an investigation into Biden's 'misuse' of emergency oil reserves to lower gas prices after talk of ban on fuel exports after Saudi rejected call to delay OPEC deal
Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have accused President Joe Biden of improperly tapping into the nation's strategic petroleum reserve to soften the blow of Saudi Arabia-led OPEC+'s decision to dramatically cut its oil production. The president announced the release of 15 million oil barrels earlier this month, just weeks...
Video of Vladimir Putin Dropping Pen During Meeting Viewed 1 Million Times
Vladimir Putin appeared to drop his pen after a surprising announcement from his Armenian counterpart at a CSTO summit.
US News and World Report
Britain Says Russia Has Nearly Exhausted Current Stock of Iran-Made Weapons
(Reuters) - Russia has likely launched a number of Iranian manufactured un-crewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) against Ukraine since September, Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday. It's also likely that Russia has nearly exhausted its current stock of Iran-made weapons and will seek resupply, the ministry said in its daily...
US News and World Report
Kremlin: Ukraine Leadership Can 'End Suffering' by Meeting Russian Demands
MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin on Thursday denied that its attacks on Ukraine's electricity network were aimed at civilians, but said Kyiv could "end the suffering" of its population by meeting Russia's demands to resolve the conflict. Repeated missile barrages against power infrastructure across Ukraine over the last few weeks have...
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
Debt-ridden Ghana plans to buy oil with gold instead of dollars, as foreign currency reserves dwindle to an alarming low
Ghana's government is planning to use gold to pay for oil instead of shelling out US dollars. The move is expected to reduce the "persistent depreciation" of the cedi, the Ghanaian currency. As of end-September, Ghana's forex reserves were just enough to cover 3 months worth of imports. Ghana's government...
Ghana at high risk of debt distress, finance minister says
ACCRA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Ghana will freeze the hiring of public and civil servants and extend a moratorium on government car purchases and non-essential travel in order to tackle a spiralling debt crisis, finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Thursday.
EU countries back billion-euro chip plan ahead of talks with lawmakers
BRUSSELS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - EU countries on Wednesday agreed to a 45-billion-euro ($46.6 billion) plan to fund the production of chips, putting the 27-country bloc a step closer to its goal of reducing its reliance on U.S. and Asian manufacturers.
Woonsocket Call
US News and World Report
U.S. Prepared to Authorize Chevron to Boost Venezuela's Oil Output
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp could soon win U.S. approval to expand operations in Venezuela and resume trading its oil once the Venezuelan government and its opposition resume political talks, four people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. A U.S. authorization for Chevron to help rebuild the country's sagging...
In Washington, Macron to seek relief for Europe Inc amid China competition
PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden next week in a rare state visit aimed at highlighting Franco-American friendship rather than the bitter economic competition between the two sides of the pond.
US News and World Report
Iran Government Supporters Confront Protesters at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Tensions ran high at Iran’s second match at the World Cup on Friday as fans supporting the Iranian government harassed those protesting against it and stadium security seized flags, T-shirts and other items expressing support for the protest movement that has gripped the Islamic Republic.
Macron to become first French president in more than 45 years to visit New Orleans
French President Emmanuel Macron will visit New Orleans next week during his brief trip to the United States, becoming the first French president to travel to the once-French city in more than 45 years. Macron is only the third French president to visit the former colony of Louisiana, after Charles...
French prosecutor widens McKinsey probe, Le Parisien says Macron campaign in crosshairs
PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - France's financial prosecutor has opened a probe into suspected favouritism and alleged illegal financing of President Emmanuel Macron's 2017 campaign, in connection with contracts with McKinsey, Le Parisien newspaper said on Thursday.
BBC
US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US
Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
Why India overtaking China as most populous country is more than symbolic
On the day India surpasses China as the world’s most populous nation, the change for both countries will be psychological and symbolic. China will still be the greater economic power, the one challenging the United States for full superpower status, but it will no longer be able to call itself the largest nation by sheer numbers.
Macron denies being main target of campaign financing probe
French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday denied being the main target of a judicial investigation into the government's use of management consultants and their role in recent election campaigns. The prosecutor's statement did not name Macron or his election campaign, but said investigators were looking into allegations of favouritism and hidden campaign financing in relation to management consultancies.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 3-Amazon workers demonstrate at some German, French sites on Black Friday
Actions part of global call by Make Amazon Pay initiative. BERLIN/PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Some workers at Amazon sites in Germany and France downed tools on Black Friday, as part of a move across the world to target the online retailer on one of the busiest shopping days of the year with calls for better pay.
Macron to raise US subsidies in talks with Biden next week
French President Emmanuel Macron will raise concerns about the effects of American industrial subsidies and tax breaks during talks with US President Joe Biden in Washington next week, a top French official said Friday. - 'Gap' - The tension over US industrial policy is one of several areas of friction between the European Union and Washington that Macron will raise next week during his state visit.
