Study: North Carolina ranks 20th for internet access value – see interactive chart
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – North Carolina – the nation’s ninth largest state in terms of population – ranks only 20th in terms of internet value, according to a new study. “Fixed internet” service value ranks 13th. But for mobile internet value North Carolina falls to...
Fiber internet provider expanding its footprint in N.C. to New Bern
NEW BERN – Indiana-based Metronet, which has a growing service footprint in North Carolina, is now rolling out service in New Bern. Individuals and families can sign up for speeds up to 2 gigabits. Businesses can get access as fast as 10 gigabits, the company says. “Customers located in...
Looking for info to launch new business? Check out TechWire’s Triangle Startup Guide
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Each week, the exclusive WRAL TechWire Triangle Startup Guide is updated. Here are some of the latest updates and additions through Nov. 21. These weekly updates are part of our Startup Monday lineup. Duke Angel Network recently changed its name to Duke Capital Partners. The...
December sneak peek: Previewing 37 statewide events coming up
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Plenty of technology and life science events and program deadlines are coming up across North Carolina in December. Several events will be held in person or in a hybrid format, while many others remain virtual. Building on WRAL TechWire’s ongoing work tracking important events and...
