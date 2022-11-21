Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kentucky schoolteacher photographs hovering tic-tac-shaped objectRoger MarshBowling Green, KY
Western Kentucky University's Disaster Science Operations Center UnveiledAmarie M.Bowling Green, KY
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Related
wgnsradio.com
Pickup Truck Reported as Stolen has been Located, One Arrest Made
(CANNON COUNTY, TENN.) In neighboring Cannon County, Sheriff’s Deputies recovered a vehicle that was reported as stolen earlier in the week. The vehicle was located with the help of a Good Samaritan, according to deputies who investigated the case. On Tuesday (11/22/22), Cannon County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at a...
Portland police looking for hit-and-run driver who left scene due to owed child support
Portland Police are searching for the person responsible for hitting a man with his car and driving away from the scene of the crash.
Suspect sought for pepper spraying, assaulting men at car wash
Metro police are searching for a man who allegedly pepper sprayed and assaulted victims in a car wash bay Sunday, Nov. 13 on Gallatin Pike.
wilsoncountysource.com
Gallatin Police Looking for this Subject
The Gallatin Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of the pictured subject. Please contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313. She was last seen driving a black 2014 GMC Acadia similar to the vehicle pictured. She is possibly in the area of Mt.Juliet or Smyrna.
wbtw.com
Tennessee high-speed chase ends in rollover crash; drugs, guns found in wrecked vehicle
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Nashville men were hospitalized after a high-speed chase and radical rollover crash on Interstate 840. And when the smoke cleared, Williamson County deputies recovered lots of drugs and guns. The chase began early Sunday morning in Cool Springs off I-65 South, which is...
wgnsradio.com
Police standoff in Murfreesboro ends peacefully, 36-year-old man in custody
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (November 22, 2022) – A standoff between Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) officers and a man barricaded inside a home ended peacefully Tuesday afternoon. Colvin Rush surrendered to Special Operations Unit (SOU) officers around 3:20 p.m. after about three hours of negotiations and giving him verbal commands to...
Williamson County deputy hailed as hero for pulling driver from burning vehicle
A Williamson County deputy is being hailed a hero after pulling a man from a burning car.
19-year-old identified as victim in Saturday shooting
Metro police have released the identity of a 19-year-old man who was found dead following a shooting at a Nashville condo complex.
wkdzradio.com
U-Haul Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A U-Haul truck was reported stolen Tuesday afternoon and the name on the contract for the rental was allegedly forged. Hopkinsville Police say the suspect used someone else’s name and forged their signature on the contract to rent the truck and trailer then never returned it. The suspect also allegedly took a laptop and other items from the victim.
‘Shoes are a dead giveaway’: Dickson store owner catches thief breaking in 10 days apart
As the holiday season kicks off, local businesses are gearing up for the rush. Now, a Dickson store owner is offering a reward after surveillance cameras caught a burglar accused of breaking in twice within 10 days of each incident.
WSMV
Wilson Co. deputy shot during pursuit
WSMV4 anchors Tracy Kornet, Marius Payton and Dan Thomas serve Thanksgiving meals at Nashville Rescue Mission. A 17-year-old is wanted for criminal homicide for a fatal shooting near Watkins Park earlier this month. Shoppers make run to store for last-minute Thanksgiving items. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Hundreds of shoppers...
Wilson County deputy shot during pursuit; Suspect in custody
An investigation is underway after a Wilson County deputy was shot during a traffic pursuit in Lebanon late Tuesday night.
WSMV
Standoff in Murfreesboro ends with peaceful arrest
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A standoff between the Murfreesboro Police Department and a 36-year-old man ended peacefully on Tuesday afternoon. Rush Colvin, 36, surrendered to officers around 3:20 p.m. after nearly three hours of negotiations and verbal commands to leave the home. Officers were called to the Heritage Place Townhouse...
‘He looked lifeless’: Nashville woman grieves after husband shot and killed
Homicides in Metro Nashville are up nearly 9% in just a year. In 2022, Nashville has already surpassed 100 homicides, and one man's death outside his apartment in East Nashville is bringing a face to the increasing numbers.
fox17.com
Nashville man says he was robbed, shot in home invasion before dying at hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating the death of a 29-year-old who says he was shot by a person in a ski mask. Michael Hutchins was dropped off at a hospital on Sunday night with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Hutchins was able to tell staff someone with a ski mask forced entry to his home on Jefferson Street and robbed him before the shooting.
MISSING PERSON: Eleni Kassa Reported Missing on November 18
UPDATE 11-21-2022 – Eleni Kassa is still missing. Detectives are actively searching for her. The tag on the Dodge Charger she could possibly be traveling in was ran in Ohio, but it wasn’t from a traffic stop. Kassa’s phone and personal car were still at her Murfreesboro apartment when detectives checked on Friday. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call Det. Julia Cox at 629 201 5514.
WKRN
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Summertown
Missing Vanderbilt student found dead in New Hampshire. A missing Vanderbilt University student who went on a hike by herself in New Hampshire has been found dead. Tennessee is one of four states in the CDC’s highest category for flu spread. Busy day for holiday travel. Travel levels are...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Warn that MPD T-Shirt's and Hoodie's being Sold through Facebook are Part of a Scam
(MURFREESBORO) The Murfreesboro Police Department warns residents not to fall victim to a recent scam on Facebook. That recent scam comes in the form of Murfreesboro Police hoodies and t-shirts being sold through links on social media, but the MPD reports, “Posts on the department’s Facebook page selling t-shirts are scams.”
dicksoncountysource.com
Gerald Ducharme Wanted by Dickson County Sheriff’s Office
November 22, 2022 – The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Gerald Ducharme due to Escaping. Contact Deputy Hopper at (615)740-4870 if you have any information on the whereabouts of this subject.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County man files appeal in aggravated assault conviction after reportedly shooting neighbor in leg
A man convicted in a Rutherford County jury trial on a charge of aggravated assault has filed for an appeal in his sentencing – after the trial court denied a judicial diversion. Larry Dale Pitts suggested the trial court abused its discretion in denying judicial diversion, denying full probation,...
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0