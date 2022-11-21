ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, TN

wgnsradio.com

Pickup Truck Reported as Stolen has been Located, One Arrest Made

(CANNON COUNTY, TENN.) In neighboring Cannon County, Sheriff’s Deputies recovered a vehicle that was reported as stolen earlier in the week. The vehicle was located with the help of a Good Samaritan, according to deputies who investigated the case. On Tuesday (11/22/22), Cannon County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at a...
CANNON COUNTY, TN
wilsoncountysource.com

Gallatin Police Looking for this Subject

The Gallatin Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of the pictured subject. Please contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313. She was last seen driving a black 2014 GMC Acadia similar to the vehicle pictured. She is possibly in the area of Mt.Juliet or Smyrna.
GALLATIN, TN
wgnsradio.com

Police standoff in Murfreesboro ends peacefully, 36-year-old man in custody

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (November 22, 2022) – A standoff between Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) officers and a man barricaded inside a home ended peacefully Tuesday afternoon. Colvin Rush surrendered to Special Operations Unit (SOU) officers around 3:20 p.m. after about three hours of negotiations and giving him verbal commands to...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wkdzradio.com

U-Haul Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville

A U-Haul truck was reported stolen Tuesday afternoon and the name on the contract for the rental was allegedly forged. Hopkinsville Police say the suspect used someone else’s name and forged their signature on the contract to rent the truck and trailer then never returned it. The suspect also allegedly took a laptop and other items from the victim.
WSMV

Wilson Co. deputy shot during pursuit

WSMV4 anchors Tracy Kornet, Marius Payton and Dan Thomas serve Thanksgiving meals at Nashville Rescue Mission. A 17-year-old is wanted for criminal homicide for a fatal shooting near Watkins Park earlier this month. Shoppers make run to store for last-minute Thanksgiving items. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Hundreds of shoppers...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Standoff in Murfreesboro ends with peaceful arrest

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A standoff between the Murfreesboro Police Department and a 36-year-old man ended peacefully on Tuesday afternoon. Rush Colvin, 36, surrendered to officers around 3:20 p.m. after nearly three hours of negotiations and verbal commands to leave the home. Officers were called to the Heritage Place Townhouse...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Nashville man says he was robbed, shot in home invasion before dying at hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating the death of a 29-year-old who says he was shot by a person in a ski mask. Michael Hutchins was dropped off at a hospital on Sunday night with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Hutchins was able to tell staff someone with a ski mask forced entry to his home on Jefferson Street and robbed him before the shooting.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

MISSING PERSON: Eleni Kassa Reported Missing on November 18

UPDATE 11-21-2022 – Eleni Kassa is still missing. Detectives are actively searching for her. The tag on the Dodge Charger she could possibly be traveling in was ran in Ohio, but it wasn’t from a traffic stop. Kassa’s phone and personal car were still at her Murfreesboro apartment when detectives checked on Friday. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call Det. Julia Cox at 629 201 5514.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Argument leads to deadly shooting in Summertown

Missing Vanderbilt student found dead in New Hampshire. A missing Vanderbilt University student who went on a hike by herself in New Hampshire has been found dead. Tennessee is one of four states in the CDC’s highest category for flu spread. Busy day for holiday travel. Travel levels are...
SUMMERTOWN, TN
