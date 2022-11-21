ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon County, WI

Ontario man cited for OWI after leaving roadway, striking tree in Vernon County

By Sam Shilts
 3 days ago

ONTARIO, Wis. (WKBT) — A 21-year-old man was cited for OWI first offense after a crash early Friday morning.

According to Vernon County Dispatch, reports of a single vehicle crash came in at 12:45 a.m. Friday. Law enforcement claims Trey Kaiser of Ontario left the roadway traveling East on East South Street and struck a tree.

The tree fell onto Kaiser’s vehicle and closed one lane of Highway 33, according to authorities.

Vernon Memorial treated Kaiser for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. After an investigation, Vernon County claims Kaiser was operating the vehicle intoxicated.

Law enforcement cited Kaiser for OWI 1st offense, driver possessing open intoxicants and failure to keep vehicle under control.

