US News and World Report
German Car Supplier Ruester GmbH Files for Insolvency in Self-Administration
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German car supplier Ruester GmbH said it has filed for restructuring in self-administration, a special form of insolvency proceedings that give the owners bigger say, citing liquidity problems partly caused by higher energy costs. As part of the proceedings, Ruester, which makes annual sales of around 120...
About 1 in 35 U.S. Pregnancies Exposed to Opioids
FRIDAY, Nov. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Researchers have found that nearly 3% of pregnancies in the United States were exposed to addictive opioid drugs. The finding stems from an analysis of data from 21,905 pregnant women in what's dubbed the ECHO program (Environmental Influences on Child Health Outcomes), a federally funded effort to investigate the effects of early life exposures on several key areas of child health.
