Abu Dhabi Close to Unveiling New Economic Strategy - Economic Development Chairman
ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi is close to unveiling its overall new economic strategy, Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said on Thursday. The new economic strategy is expected to lay out Abu Dhabi's objectives to diversify its economy and focus on...
U.S. Prepared to Authorize Chevron to Boost Venezuela's Oil Output
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp could soon win U.S. approval to expand operations in Venezuela and resume trading its oil once the Venezuelan government and its opposition resume political talks, four people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. A U.S. authorization for Chevron to help rebuild the country's sagging...
Fed Minutes Anticipate a Slowdown in Interest Rate Hikes ‘Soon’ and a Recession in 2023 as ‘Likely’
Federal Reserve officials agreed in November that they would need to soon slow down the pace of interest rate hikes, minutes of the meeting released Wednesday show. While noting that inflation had still not shown significant signs of abating, “a substantial majority of participants judged that a slowing in the pace of increase would likely soon be appropriate,” the minutes said.
Hungary Govt Expects Total of 7 Billion in EU Funds Next Year
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary expects to receive a total of about 7 billon euros worth of European Union funds next year from various EU programmes, the government said on Thursday. At a joint news briefing, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff and Tibor Navracsics, minister in charge of EU...
Switzerland Adopts EU’s Eighth Package of Sanctions
BERLIN (Reuters) - The Swiss government said on Wednesday it had adopted further sanctions against Russia, in line with the European Union's eighth package of sanctions over the war in Ukraine. The measures are to enter into force late on Wednesday, the Swiss government added. (Writing by Rachel More; Editing...
Europe's Cities to Donate Generators for Ukraine as Winter Looms
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Europe's biggest cities will donate power generators and transformers to help Ukrainians get through the harsh winter ahead, as part of a drive launched on Wednesday. Since October, Russia has been targeting Ukraine's civil power and heating systems with long-range missiles and drones. Moscow says the aim...
EU Parliament Website Hit by Cyber Attack After Russia 'Terrorism' Vote - AFP
(Reuters) - The European Union Parliament website was hit by a cyber attack on Wednesday after it designated Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, AFP news agency reported. (Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)
Vista Exploring Deal to Buy Coupa Software - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners is exploring an acquisition of Coupa Software Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Shares of the software firm, which had a market capitalization of nearly $3.5 billion as of Tuesday close, surged 27% to $58.15 following the...
Workers to Decide Whether to Unionize Ohio GM-LG Battery Joint Venture
(Reuters) - Workers next month will decide whether to unionize at a General Motors-LG Energy battery cell manufacturing joint venture in Ohio, a U.S. government agency said. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) said workers at Ultium Cells LLC in Warren, Ohio, will vote Dec. 7-8 after the United Auto Workers (UAW) petitioned to represent about 900 workers.
Brazil's Federal Police to Be Stretched by Budget Cuts, Says Official
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's federal police could see essential services, including Amazon rainforest protection, impacted by a budget shortfall into 2023, said a senator-elect and senior aide to the president-elect on Wednesday. Flavio Dino, a member of the justice and public security team for President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's...
EU-Med Forum: South Needs Investment, Immigration Policies
MADRID (AP) — More investment and polices regulating immigration are needed for countries on the southern Mediterranean basin that have been hit hard by the food and energy crisis brought on by Russia's war in Ukraine, the European Union's foreign policy chief said Thursday. Speaking at the 7th regional...
German Car Supplier Ruester GmbH Files for Insolvency in Self-Administration
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German car supplier Ruester GmbH said it has filed for restructuring in self-administration, a special form of insolvency proceedings that give the owners bigger say, citing liquidity problems partly caused by higher energy costs. As part of the proceedings, Ruester, which makes annual sales of around 120...
Australia to Beef up Laws to Safeguard Aboriginal Heritage
MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australia will strengthen laws to protect Aboriginal cultural heritage, Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said on Thursday, following a review of mining standards after Rio Tinto's destruction of the sacred Juukan Gorge rock shelters. Rio escaped broader government sanctions in Thursday's response to a 16-month parliamentary inquiry into how...
Amazon to Shut Down Online Learning Academy in India
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it would shut down its online learning platform for high-school students in India less than two years of its launch, without citing a reason. The Amazon Academy platform, launched early last year amid a boom in virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Factbox-Germany's Welfare Reform Plan
BERLIN (Reuters) - German lawmakers have agreed a welfare reform to raise unemployment benefit payments and help train people who are out of work, with a view to addressing a skills shortage in Europe's largest economy. The reform is less ambitious than a landmark measure originally planned by the left-leaning...
China's COVID Infections Hit Record as Economic Outlook Darkens
BEIJING (Reuters) -China reported record high COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with cities nationwide imposing localised lockdowns, mass testing and other curbs that are fuelling frustration and darkening the outlook for the world's second largest economy. The resurgence of infections, nearly three years after the pandemic emerged in the central city...
Polish Climate Minister Says EU Gas Cap Proposal Is a 'Joke'
WARSAW (Reuters) - The European Union's gas price cap proposal is a 'joke', Polish climate minister Anna Moskwa said on Thursday. Moskwa's criticism followed disagreement among the 27 European Union countries on Wednesday over a proposal to cap future gas prices at 275 euros per megawatt hour (MWh). "The gas...
Bankers Pour Cold Water on Red Hot Coal
LONDON (Reuters) - It's the best of times, it's the worst of times. At least when it comes to mining coal. After years of decline, demand for the polluting fossil fuel has surged this year as Europe scrambles to replace Russian gas, and coal miners are making money hand over fist.
